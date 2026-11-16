For the ANC, opposition is a chance to lead from the back

Many of us who were on the ground during the election campaign, crisscrossing the country to renew and reaffirm our commitment to our constituencies in regions and wards across all provinces, understand the realities facing our people: their joys and hardships, their frustrations and criticisms of the organisation, and their everyday struggles.

The ANC has openly acknowledged its weaknesses and committed to addressing them. It is not perfect. Yet, in the eyes of the masses who recognise its efforts, it remains an organisation with a record of service, despite its imperfections.

The ANC has a deep understanding of the needs of the masses of our people on the ground. It remains committed to addressing the triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and inequality to achieve a better life for all. The National Development Plan provides a framework for confronting the crippling legacy of these challenges. While they persist, progress has been made, and the work of overcoming them must continue.

The ANC’s achievements are often downplayed, disputed or dismissed in public discourse. Listing them here would require a book, one that could help future generations distinguish the truth from narratives intended to discredit the political organisation that led the struggle to make democracy a reality in this country.

Ironically, it is this very democracy that has given people the liberty to praise or vilify the ANC through free speech. In the latter case, criticism is understandable, given the service delivery failures that remain unaddressed.

And it is this reality that led some black people to shift their votes to the DA and other parties.

This is the catastrophic picture to which the ANC secretary-general was referring, even though the ANC remains the largest party nationally, with 30.76% of the vote.

The results are a reminder that, while many people continue to place their faith in the ANC and what it represents, that faith can no longer be taken for granted.

The loss of ground in major metros is undoubtedly cataclysmic, and the decline to just over 30% is disastrous.

Despite this, one can see these events as a time for the ANC not to buckle under the weight of this calamity, but to be fortified by it. It is a call to pause, reflect and understand the message the electorate has sent.

As the national officials, National Working Committee and National Executive Committee meet to discuss the results, there needs to be intense reflection on what they mean for the ANC and its future.

Choosing opposition

I wonder whether I was the only one who caught a furtive remark by the ANC secretary-general that there were many options to explore, including becoming the opposition rather than entering coalitions. I interpreted this as meaning that coalitions could be a big no-no. That’s just me.

Our experience of coalitions has shown how difficult they can be, especially where parties have sharply different political programmes, as the ANC and DA do.

Perhaps the ANC could explore working with parties with which it shares aspects of its political history or constituency, including the EFF, MK, SACP, UDM and IFP. These parties have significant ideological differences, but there may be areas of common interest worth exploring.

There are many reasons the ANC might choose to become the opposition rather than co-govern in major metros where it has lost its majority, but two are crucial.

First, the ANC needs to get its house in order. It must rebuild, unite, heal divisions and regain the trust of lost and disgruntled supporters.

Second, it should lead from the back.

It was the ANC president Tata Mandela who spoke of the importance of leading from behind, allowing others to take the lead while accepting responsibility when danger arises. Although he was speaking in a different context, the lesson remains relevant.

Leading from the back would give the ANC an opportunity to address the first issue while remaining in a position to defend the interests of the masses of people it represents. Opposition does not mean abandoning the people. It means holding those who govern accountable, while rebuilding the organisation’s own credibility.

Being solely in opposition would also allow the electorate to judge the performance of those who assume responsibility for governing the metros. However, one suspects the ANC will still be blamed when things go wrong, especially once the realities of governing these complex cities begin to sink in.

One is not convinced that the DA would necessarily be better placed to deliver services to the masses of our people.

The DA points to its governance record in the Western Cape, particularly its financial management and administration, as evidence that it can govern effectively. These achievements should not simply be dismissed. However, administrative efficiency does not, on its own, demonstrate that a government has adequately addressed the deep inequalities inherited from apartheid.

For many people living in impoverished communities and informal settlements, the test of good government is not only a favourable audit outcome. It is whether they have reliable water, adequate sanitation, decent housing, safe communities and access to economic opportunities.

The persistence of profound inequality in the Western Cape raises legitimate questions about whether the DA’s approach to governance sufficiently addresses the lived realities of the masses of black people.

In my opinion, the question is not simply whether the DA can administer a municipality efficiently, but whether it can govern in a manner that places the needs, dignity and aspirations of historically disadvantaged communities at the centre of its programme.

This is where the political teachings of Bantu Stephen Biko remain relevant. His insistence that black people must be the authors of their own liberation speaks to the importance of political leadership that understands and is accountable to the communities it seeks to represent.

One is saddened by the decision of those black people who voted for the DA to register their dissatisfaction with the ANC. Yet this is also a reality the ANC must confront. Voters have the right to withdraw their support, and their decision should be understood as a political message rather than simply an act of disloyalty.

One also wonders about those who stayed away from the polls. Some may have chosen abstention rather than voting for the opposition as a way of expressing their disillusionment. Their silence, too, deserves attention.

It is disquieting that, after travelling so far together in the struggle to liberate black people from the shackles of apartheid and reaching significant political milestones as a nation, the ANC now finds itself having to fight to regain the confidence of people who once considered it their political home.

This is a perturbing thought.

Moreover, the DA’s campaign placed considerable emphasis on highlighting the ANC’s failures. It repeated this message at every opportunity, particularly through social media.

To my mind, the campaign demonstrated how effectively political messaging can shape public perceptions and deepen existing dissatisfaction. Some of the rhetoric was highly polarising, particularly where it appeared to reduce complex political and socioeconomic problems to the failures of a single organisation.

Perhaps the DA should teach all political parties how to use social media effectively, though the prospect is frightening.

Its ability to communicate a consistent political message and reach voters through digital platforms is something the ANC cannot afford to ignore.

Political education

But there is a larger issue here.

Biko warned that “the most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed”.

His words were written in the context of apartheid and black liberation, but they remind us of the importance of independent political thought.

Young people in our country need political education to deepen their political awareness and help them shape and understand their culture and identity. Such education is key to enabling them to comprehend their place in society and the world.

Without this grounding, we risk leaving future generations disconnected from the history of our struggle and the responsibilities that come with democracy.

Coalition risk

The local government election results have dampened the spirits of many in the organisation and strengthened one’s reservations about the ANC entering a coalition with the DA.

In my humble opinion, such a coalition risks widening the schism within the organisation that emerged from decisions made during the Government of National Unity negotiations.

On the brighter side, remaining in opposition would give the ANC an opportunity to reflect. It would also give the organisation time to rebuild, strengthen itself and chart its future, demonstrating that it has understood the electorate’s message.

One appreciates that there is much the ANC leadership needs to reflect upon and consider collectively.

But reflection must lead to action.

Our credibility will depend on the relationship between what the ANC has committed to and its practical record. We cannot simply ask people to remember what the organisation has achieved. We must demonstrate that we have heard their frustrations and are prepared to confront our failures.

The ANC has faced difficult moments before. What matters now is whether it has the courage to confront the lessons of this election and emerge stronger.

All said and done, Alfred, Lord Tennyson best captures our current situation and the way forward in his poem Ulysses:

And though

We are not now that strength which in old days

Moved earth and heaven, that which we are, we are,

One equal temper of heroic hearts,

Made weak by time and fate, but strong in will

To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield.

Enough said. DM

