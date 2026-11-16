ANC cannot renew itself by looking inwards while voters turn away

As the catastrophic impact of the recent local government elections becomes clearer, there are predictable calls for the ANC’s renewal.

Within the ANC, the word “renewal” has become a stuck record: a slogan with no substance. We speak of renewal without a plan, a strategy, a published programme, a timetable or any measure of progress. South Africans could therefore be forgiven for rolling their eyes at the prospect of yet another round of internal reflection in its name.

We are accustomed to the cycle. The party takes a pounding at the polls, its membership shrinks, and its leaders become even less accountable, even as they promise greater introspection. At the next election, fewer people still turn out to vote.

On 4 November, barely half of all registered voters cast a ballot, and many of the movement’s own members admit that they stayed away. When your own members stay at home on election day, the message is not hostility. It is grief. And it is grief with a cause: millions of our people have yet to taste the socioeconomic fruits of freedom.

Inward looking

And yet the party continues to look inwards, as though the solutions lay within its own corpus. Its response to the shocking loss of support was an extended special meeting of the National Executive Committee. Credit is due for what was said in convening it. The ANC declared that the result obliges it to listen to the people and confront its shortcomings, and that its response must not be reduced to bargaining for municipal positions. Oliver Tambo could have written those words.

The deeds did not match them. The consultations that preceded the meeting reached no further than the alliance partners, the leagues and the MK veterans. And according to NEC members who spoke to the Sunday Times, the discussions remained focused on coalition options and a mandate for the party’s negotiators. The moment called for a view from the hilltop. We were offered another view of the navel.

Those of us who still care deeply about the movement are left with a sinking feeling. To consult one’s own family is necessary. It is not sufficient. The movement is doing the bare minimum when the hour demands a far more creative, even radical, approach: to look beyond the walls of our own structures, and to discover the power of having the humility to ask for help.

It is worth pausing here to recall two moments when the ANC faced a crisis of similar gravity. In 1969, with its exiled army restless and its strategy in doubt, the movement gathered at Morogoro in Tanzania for its first National Consultative Conference.

‘A true parliament of all the people of our country’

Tambo opened it by offering his resignation. The delegates would have none of it, and the conference placed the armed Struggle firmly under political leadership. Sixteen years later, in June 1985, he convened the second, at Kabwe in Zambia. There the National Executive Committee was opened to members of every race, and Tambo described the gathering as “a true parliament of all the people of our country”. He also told the delegates: “We who had a duty to teach are under an obligation to learn.”

Both conferences began with listening. Neither was a meeting of the leadership with itself.

Nor is the remedy new in our own time. Towards the end of 2016, at the height of State Capture, ANC veterans and stalwarts gathered to seek a way out of the crisis. One hundred and one of them, who came to be known as the Veterans 101, signed the document that emerged, For the Sake of Our Future. Among the signatories were the three surviving Rivonia triallists, Ahmed Kathrada, Andrew Mlangeni and Denis Goldberg.

The document proposed a national consultative conference to confront a crisis that was already upon us. The offer was spurned. The National Dialogue that followed faltered in August 2025, when former president Thabo Mbeki’s foundation and others withdrew over fundamental differences on strategy. We have been offered this medicine before, and we have declined it.

What would make a consultative conference worth convening now is its breadth. It must reach the members who have stopped attending and those who have stopped voting; the veterans whose counsel was declined in 2016; honest critics in civil society; the faith communities and the trade unions.

The loudest verdict

Above all, it must reach the young, including those who have never voted for anyone, and admit them not as appendages but as fully fledged delegates. Some of us are already exploring how such a convention might bring in the many citizens who no longer see any point in voting at all. Their absence from the polls is the loudest verdict of 4 November, and it deserves a hearing. To consult only those who already agree with you is not consultation. It is a meeting.

There must also be a litmus test of the conveners’ seriousness. The conference must not be sullied by the participation of people whose names are tainted by allegations of corruption. How laudable it would be if they stayed away of their own volition. But we know better, don’t we? If the ANC hopes to regain lost trust, it must act with courage and keep them out.

None of this is the leadership throwing in the towel. It is the application of lessons learned, many of them by Tambo himself. This is an invitation, not an ultimatum, but time is of the essence. The general election of 2029 is less than three years away, and a movement that cannot listen between elections will find that the people stop speaking to it altogether.

At Kabwe, Tambo called for a parliament of all the people. The ANC needs one again, and it needs the courage to convene it. DM

This article is adapted from Mavuso Msimang’s OR Tambo Leadership Masterclass, Oliver Tambo and the Courage to Consult, which he delivered at the Gordon Institute of Business Science on 13 November 2026.

