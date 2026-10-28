Fuel levy remedy: Relief for a month, pressure for a lifetime

For a few weeks, South Africans will pay less tax on every litre of fuel. When petrol, taxi fares and grocery bills are swallowing ever larger shares of household income, even a modest saving can feel like room to breathe. But breathing room is not the same as recovery.

That is the central weakness in the 2026 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement’s (MTBPS) response to the cost-of-living crisis. The speech acknowledges the pain, but its headline remedy – a temporary reduction in the general fuel levy – expires just as families enter the new year with school expenses, transport costs and depleted December budgets. Although the relief is real, its design is far too short-lived.

A cushion, not a cure

The levy reduction is substantial on paper. From 4 November to 1 December, the levy falls by R1.50 a litre for petrol and R3 for diesel. The reductions then shrink to R1 and R1.50 respectively before ending on 5 January. The Treasury puts the support at R10-billion in foregone revenue.

Yet the measure’s brevity exposes a troubling policy instinct: intervene only when the pressure becomes politically impossible to ignore, then withdraw before households have rebuilt any resilience. A family does not budget in five-week windows. A small business cannot plan investment around relief that disappears after the festive season.

A taxi commuter cannot assume that a temporary diesel saving will translate fully, or permanently, into a cheaper fare.

The intervention is also blunt. Its largest direct benefits flow to those who buy the most fuel. That includes productive businesses whose lower transport costs may help contain prices, but it also means the relief is not tightly targeted at the poorest households.

Millions of South Africans do not own cars. They experience fuel inflation indirectly, through minibus fares, food distribution costs and the prices charged by firms. There is no guarantee that every rand of diesel relief will travel down the supply chain to the consumer who needs it most.

Fiscal credibility must be felt at the kitchen table

The minister is right to defend fiscal sustainability. Debt cannot simply be wished away, and permanent spending commitments should not be built on temporary revenue. But fiscal credibility loses public legitimacy when it is measured only in debt ratios and ratings actions, while families measure the economy in loaves of bread, prepaid electricity units and the taxi ride to work.

The Treasury expects economic growth of only 1.2% in 2026. At that pace, the economy will struggle to create enough jobs, lift wages or broaden the tax base. The MTBPS therefore asks households to believe that disciplined public finances today will eventually produce lower costs and better opportunities tomorrow.

That promise may be economically coherent, but it is politically fragile when tomorrow keeps moving further away.

What meaningful relief would look like

I do not claim to have all the policy answers, but, like every citizen feeling the strain, I have a view on what a fairer response to the cost-of-living crisis should look like. A stronger response would begin by treating the cost of living as a structural problem rather than a passing shock.

Government should publish a credible review of the fuel-price formula and its levies, with clear options for smoothing extreme price spikes without destabilising revenue. If temporary levy cuts are used, Treasury should require transparent monitoring of whether savings reach commuters and consumers.

Relief should also be more targeted. The quickest route to vulnerable households may lie in reliable public transport, well-administered social protection, school nutrition and functioning municipal services. When water, electricity and transport systems fail, poor households pay twice: once through taxes and tariffs, and again for private alternatives they can scarcely afford.

Finally, cost-of-living policy must confront competition and delivery failures. Lower logistics costs, dependable rail and ports, competitive food markets and municipalities that maintain basic infrastructure are not abstract reforms.

They determine what ends up on a till slip. Infrastructure spending deserves support, but citizens should be told which projects will reduce household costs, by when, and who will be accountable if they do not.

The test is what remains in January

The fuel-levy cut should not be dismissed. It will help, and households deserve that help. But the government should resist presenting a temporary concession as a sufficient answer to persistent hardship. A policy that vanishes after the holidays risks becoming less a bridge to stability than a brief interruption in an otherwise relentless squeeze.

South Africans are not asking the state to make every price fall. They are asking for economic policy that recognises how insecurity compounds: a fuel increase raises a fare; a higher fare narrows the job search; an unreliable train costs a day’s wage; a broken municipal service creates another private expense. Good budgeting must see that whole chain.

The MTBPS offers relief for a month. The country needs a plan for the lifetime of pressure that follows.

In the end, South Africa’s fiscal choices will be judged not only by whether they balance the books, but by whether they lower the everyday cost of keeping a home and a business running. DM