East African Crude Oil Pipeline financing: Can Standard Bank’s climate claims survive scrutiny

Standard Bank has spent years telling South Africans that it is helping to finance a greener, fairer future. Its advertising and sustainability reports are filled with the language and imagery of renewable energy, biodiversity, water stewardship, human rights and a just transition. All of this marks a deliberate attempt on the part of Standard Bank to make people believe that our money is building a clean, sustainable and prosperous future for Africa.

Now those claims are being formally challenged before South Africa’s Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB).

A complaint lodged with the ARB last week argues that Standard Bank’s environmental advertising creates a profoundly misleading picture of the institution it actually is. At the centre of the complaint, which was filed by Fossil Free South Africa (FFSA) in consultation with Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR), the StopEACOP Coalition and numerous community organisations in Uganda and Tanzania, sits one enormous contradiction. While presenting itself to the public as a responsible climate leader, Standard Bank, and its subsidiary Stanbic Bank Uganda, is helping to finance the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

Standard Bank’s published Report to Society or its Climate-Related Financial Disclosures present us with a masterclass in corporate virtue signalling. Prominent marketing images showcasing renewable energy projects accompany assurances that the bank is committed to water conservation, biodiversity and achieving Net Zero financed emissions by 2050. Yet, Standard Bank stands almost alone among major financial institutions as a key lead arranger and direct financier of the EACOP.

While Standard Bank spends millions on slick greenwashing PR in South Africa, communities along EACOP’s 1,443km path in Uganda and Tanzania are living through an unmitigated human rights and environmental crisis.

The human and ecological toll

EACOP is not some marginal investment buried deep in a sprawling portfolio. It is one of the largest new fossil fuel infrastructure projects under construction anywhere in Africa. Its 1,443km route cuts through communities, wetlands, river systems and the Lake Victoria basin.

The human toll is immediate. More than 100,000 people have been dispossessed of their land and/or have been economically displaced. Families have lost their ancestral farmland and perennial crops and have been forced into precarious living conditions due to delayed, inadequate or unfair compensation. At the same time communities, local activists and human rights defenders protesting against this dispossession have faced routine harassment, arbitrary arrests and physical intimidation.

On an ecological level, EACOP is a ticking time bomb. The pipeline cuts directly through 158 wetlands and 11 major rivers, and loops around the western and southern shores of Lake Victoria, with its main impact being its proximity to the Lake Victoria basin, a vital freshwater resource that tens of millions of people rely on for drinking water and agriculture. A single crude oil spill along this heated corridor would poison entire ecosystems and destroy livelihoods for generations.

Climatologically, EACOP is a carbon catastrophe. Continuously heating 1,443km of pipe to transport heavy crude will generate up to 34 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent every year at peak production, matching the operational footprint of nine traditional coal-fired power units. Over its 25-year lifecycle, it will lock 372 million tonnes of carbon into our atmosphere, fuelling the extreme droughts, heatwaves and flooding that already devastate African communities.

Because of these severe human rights and environmental hazards, more than 40 major global financial institutions, including Standard Bank’s South African peers Absa, FirstRand, Nedbank and Investec have distanced themselves from EACOP and have either made public commitments not to get involved or have adopted policies that exclude EACOP and projects like it. Standard Bank chose to look the other way, relying on green marketing to mask its financial complicity.

This gulf between public image and private financing is the textbook definition of greenwashing. It is also why the formal complaint has been lodged against Standard Bank before the ARB.

Under the ARB Code of Advertising Practice, specifically clauses 4.1.1, 4.2.1, and appendix G, advertisers are prohibited from abusing consumer trust, making misleading environmental claims or omitting material facts. The complaint details five primary legal breaches:

Deceptive visual framing: Standard Bank promotes renewable partnerships in its climate marketing, omitting that its primary energy partners remain heavily invested in fossil fuel extraction and coal production; Mathematical net zero fraud: Claiming alignment with the 1.5°C Paris target while funding a pipeline that locks in crude oil transport until at least 2051, two years past its net zero deadline, is mathematically impossible; Fictitious human rights due diligence: The bank assures consumers that EACOP meets International Finance Corporation performance standards. Yet independent reviews against these exact standards led insurers to refuse coverage due to severe human rights and environmental noncompliance; False fossil fuel drawdowns: Advertising a strategy to reduce oil exposure while capitalising the single-largest new crude infrastructure project in Africa directly misleads investors and depositors; and Masking water and ecological destruction: Promising “water stewardship” while financing a crude oil pipeline through the Lake Victoria basin and IUCN-protected nature reserves like Murchison Falls is an insult to public intelligence.

This complaint will test more than a collection of advertisements. It will test whether banks operating in South Africa can wrap themselves in the language of climate justice while withholding from the public the consequences of the projects they choose to finance.

Standard Bank is entitled to defend its record. But if it wants the public to believe that it is financing a just transition, protecting water, respecting human rights and aligning itself with a 1.5°C future, then those claims must survive contact with the facts.

Communities living along the EACOP route have been forced to live with the consequences of those facts for years. They should not also be forced to watch the institutions financing the project present themselves elsewhere as champions of the very values their investments are helping to undermine.

This is why the complaint matters. It is not just about advertising rules; it is a battle for the soul of African finance. Standard Bank cannot have it both ways and cannot, on the one hand, market itself as a champion of human rights and green progress while, on the other, it bankrolls environmental destruction and community dispossession in East Africa. The mask has fallen. The time for slick PR and greenwashed reports is over. The future that Standard Bank is marketing must hold up to the one it is financing. And if it does not, then it is time for accountability. DM

