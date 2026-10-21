When killers earn sympathy, society’s moral compass has truly collapsed

When a society begins to pathologise its sympathy toward criminality, it reveals just how profoundly broken it truly is. It shows worrying signs of a deeper cultural affliction: the death of genuine empathy.

This past week, we witnessed a horrific tragedy at a Boxer store in Eshowe. An employee, reportedly aggrieved and embittered by an ongoing disciplinary process, took the lives of three female managers responsible for executing those disciplinary procedures.

Across social media, the tragedy ignited a storm of commentary. Among the reactions emerged a deeply troubling trend: a wave of sympathy for the perpetrator, rather than for the women who were brutally murdered.

Many commentators argued that workplace bullying, intimidation and systemic harassment have become synonymous with positions of authority. They claimed to “understand” the killer’s plight, projecting their own experiences on to a man who let lethal rage dictate his actions. Countless users shared horrific stories of surviving toxic workplaces and managers who made their lives a living hell.

Systemic implosion

While we must never undermine the devastating impact of workplace harassment, we can never afford to lose our baseline moral compass – our fundamental ability to differentiate between right and wrong. It is a well-established truth that when formal institutional structures fail, we witness the swift rise and normalisation of anarchy.

We see this systemic collapse across our nation. We see it when the failures of the criminal justice system give rise to vigilante mob justice. We see it when a lack of basic service delivery sparks violent protests and opportunistic looting. We see it when domestic conflicts escalate into fatal violence, as starkly reflected in our harrowing gender-based violence statistics.

When segments of our society respond to a massacre with “understanding” for the killer rather than grief and empathy for the victims, it signals a chilling fracture in the collective societal psyche. We are becoming dangerously numb to crime. It breeds a culture that actively seeks to rationalise the indefensible and extend sympathy to perpetrators of violence.

We must urgently caution ourselves against viewing corporate managers merely as faceless oppressors. In reality, they are human beings – husbands, wives, mothers and fathers when they step away from their desks.

We must recognise that, more often than not, everyone involved is simply trying to navigate an economic system that can inadvertently pit people against one another. When we lose sight of this humanity, we stop fearing the villain and instead begin to reason with them.

Furthermore, we need heightened awareness regarding the role of social media. Algorithms are actively fostering a toxic detachment from human suffering. They treat real-world matters of life and death as mere fodder for endless online discourse, reducing human tragedy to content optimised for digital engagement.

Horrific events like the Eshowe shooting must force us to rigorously re-examine our institutional frameworks, organisational procedures and labour laws. Our social contract will continue to erode if the systems meant to protect workers at all levels are perceived as ineffective, inhumane or designed to protect only a privileged minority.

An urgent reminder

When official avenues for justice and recourse feel completely broken, individuals lose faith in due process. They begin to accept vigilantism and individual anarchy as valid alternatives. This lands us in a dangerous position where society willingly plays the role of defence attorney for a monster.

The Boxer store tragedy is a painful, urgent reminder that our institutional structures must stand firm and function properly; the alternative is too dangerous to contemplate. We must aggressively deconstruct the fallacy that the perpetrator had a “valid reason” to act as he did. While he may have had justifiable reasons for anger or despair, his actions can never be condoned. A motive is vastly different from an excuse for a massacre.

When a society legitimises violence based on personal or financial frustration, the rule of law dissolves into the survival of the most heavily armed. We cannot accept or normalise these conditions, because the innocent will always suffer the most.

As we reflect on the desperate need for fair, effective and reasonable institutional structures, we must refuse to hold open the door for violence as a legitimate means of grievance.

If we continue to tolerate or coddle anarchy because we believe the system is broken, we will not fix the system. We will simply ensure that we destroy each other in its ruins. DM