Gauteng targeting safer, smarter transport to support future growth

Every day, millions of people depend on our transport system to get to work, access education and healthcare, connect with markets and participate meaningfully in the economy.

The effectiveness of our transport system therefore has a direct bearing on the prosperity, quality of life and future of our province.

October Transport Month provides us with an important opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made, confront the challenges that continue to affect our transport system, and reaffirm our collective commitment to building a safer, smarter, more integrated and sustainable mobility system for Gauteng.

As South Africa’s economic heartland, Gauteng requires a transport network that is responsive to the demands of a growing population, a dynamic economy and an increasingly urbanised city region.

Future growth

We must ensure that our roads, public transport systems, rail network and logistics infrastructure are not only fit for purpose today, but are capable of supporting the province’s future growth and competitiveness.

The 2026 October Transport Month programme is being implemented under the theme: Moving Gauteng Forward: Safer Roads, Smarter Mobility, Greener Transport.

This theme captures our vision for a transport system that places people at the centre of mobility while embracing innovation, sustainability and technological advancement.

It recognises that transport is not simply about infrastructure and modes of travel; it is a catalyst for economic inclusion, spatial transformation, environmental sustainability and improved social outcomes.

Throughout October, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport will engage with communities, industry partners, transport operators, investors, academia, municipalities and other stakeholders on the priorities that will shape the future of mobility in our province.

These priorities include road safety, public transport modernisation, smart mobility solutions, rail revitalisation, logistics efficiency, integrated transport planning, green mobility, and the opportunities presented by innovation and emerging technologies.

Safer roads, dependable public transport, efficient freight movement and accessible mobility must be measured not only by what we plan, but by what we deliver.

As government, we recognise that transforming Gauteng’s transport system cannot be achieved by any single institution or sphere of government.

It requires sustained collaboration among provincial and local government, transport operators, business, investors, communities, development partners and civil society.

It also requires leadership, innovation, accountability and a shared determination to address the challenges facing our transport system.

October Transport Month 2026 is therefore more than a communication campaign or a calendar of events. It is an opportunity to renew our commitment to building a transport system that works for every resident of Gauteng.

Safer, efficient, inclusive, environmentally sustainable

It is a call to strengthen partnerships, accelerate implementation and harness innovation to create a mobility system that is safer, more efficient, more inclusive and environmentally sustainable.

As we observe October Transport Month, let us use this platform not only to celebrate the importance of transport, but also to reaffirm our responsibility to deliver a better transport future for the people of Gauteng.

Let us turn our shared vision into practical action and ensure that every investment, partnership and intervention contributes to a province where mobility creates access, access creates opportunity, and opportunity drives inclusive growth.

The future of Gauteng depends on how effectively we connect our people, our communities and our economy.

Let us work together with purpose, urgency and determination to build a transport system that moves Gauteng forward, today, tomorrow and for generations to come.

Together, we can move Gauteng forward. DM