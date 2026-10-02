One reason I moved to Cape Town was that I believed I was moving to a better-governed city. That belief has largely been justified: services are generally more reliable and decisions more disciplined than in many other metros of South Africa.

But good government is not measured only by clean audits, infrastructure budgets or efficient service delivery. It is also measured by whether residents are heard when development threatens their safety, neighbourhood and living conditions.

That is why the City of Cape Town’s approval of an Engen filling station at 45 Falcon Street, D’Urbanvale, has become more than a local planning dispute. It raises a larger question: has a City that prides itself on governing well begun to treat public participation as an administrative hurdle rather than a democratic obligation?

I do not approach this simply as a homeowner resisting illogical development. I began my career as a wetland ecologist, helped establish an environmental impact assessment unit and contributed to national EIA guidelines. I specialised in geospatial science, retail-network optimisation and accessibility modelling, advising the national government on locating service points and developing accessibility guidelines.

These disciplines ask what should inform a filling-station decision: Is there demand? Is the location safe? Are better alternatives available? Applied to Falcon Street, the proposal makes no logical sense.

First, the filling station would stand directly opposite Reddam House Primary School, about 50m away. Our appeal asked how the Municipal Planning Tribunal assessed the filling station’s potential effects on the primary school, in light of Constitutional Court decisions on children’s best interests and environmental impacts. Vehicles, fuel-delivery tankers and additional conflict points directly across from a busy school create a foreseeable risk to pupils, parents and other road users. The City’s response to safety concerns was to recommend that a pedestrian crossing be implemented. One already exists so where will the new one be constructed – across the traffic circle?

Second, Mosselbank River Avenue already carries heavy residential and school traffic and experiences severe peak-period congestion. Additional traffic would be channelled onto a road running through the Uitkamp wetland and nature reserve environment. The wetland inhibits road widening, so Mosselbank Road cannot accommodate more traffic.

Third, where is the demonstrated need? My accessibility analysis identified seven existing filling stations serving an immediate Durbanville population of roughly 47,000. Using the viability benchmark cited in my objection – about 10,000 people per station – the area is already well supplied. Yet the City described the proposal as having a positive socioeconomic impact without, in my view, presenting a feasibility study that substantiates the demand. Their response in the rejection of our appeal is that demand studies are not required as part of their planning processes. This in itself goes against any logic and national guidelines.

Suitable alternatives exist along the M48, a major thoroughfare outside the same densely populated residential community. Such a site could serve motorists with fewer conflicts involving residents and school traffic. Development is not the enemy; poorly located development is. The City should explain how it or Engen assessed the need for a filling station on Falcon Street alongside the approved rezoning of a filling station site opposite Durbanville High School, about 2.5km away, particularly given that this site and retail licence applications were subsequently refused by the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources.

The environmental process is equally troubling. The Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning confirmed in December 2024 that the proposed filling station’s four underground tanks would hold 78,000 litres in total – just below the 80,000-litre threshold that would have triggered Activity 14 of the environmental assessment regulations. Consequently, the department determined that the proposal did not require written environmental authorisation. Although this may comply with the letter of the regulations, it avoids a process intended to identify environmental and social risks. A development does not become environmentally benign because its tanks fall marginally below a threshold, especially opposite a school, in a residential area and beside a constrained wetland corridor. The cumulative impacts still demand rigorous scrutiny.

The community’s appeal against the Falcon Street filling station has failed. In its notification of 17 September 2026, the City confirmed that the appeal process had concluded and the Municipal Planning Tribunal’s earlier approval was final, subject to its conditions. Several residents have since applied to the City to revoke that approval under its Municipal Planning Bylaw. The application offers the City one last opportunity to hear residents’ concerns, although it does not itself overturn the approval. Their determination to pursue it shows how strongly the community continues to oppose this development.

What remains unanswered in my mind as an EIA practitioner is how the City evaluated and rejected the evidence on demand, congestion, pupil safety, the wetland and alternative sites. This is substantial local opposition: in a random poll of the D’Urbanvale residents’ WhatsApp group in April 2026, 89% of the 113 respondents opposed the proposed filling station, with responses distributed across the area’s approximately 250 households. Public participation means more than permitting objections and appeals; decision-makers must demonstrate through properly reasoned findings that they genuinely considered the evidence.

Wanted: A clear explanation

Applications before the planning tribunal appear overwhelmingly likely to follow the City’s recommendation. In a 3 September 2026 article, “Zero deviations – the record of Cape Town’s planning tribunal in 1,328 rulings”, Daily Maverick reported that the tribunal made the decision recommended by City planners in 1,192 of the 1,328 cases it reviewed (89.8%). This creates concern that rates and commercial revenue may carry more weight than neighbourhood welfare. Yet an appropriate M48 site would generate comparable revenue without imposing the same burdens on this community. When a decision appears so difficult to reconcile with the evidence, residents are entitled to a clear explanation of how the tribunal reached it.

This should concern the Democratic Alliance, which governs Cape Town and is politically accountable for the municipality’s standards. Its claim that “where it governs, it governs well” demands more than administrative efficiency. Good governance requires responsiveness, transparency and a willingness to reconsider decisions when credible evidence exposes serious weaknesses.

The City should pause implementation and disclose its evidential basis, including why no formal environmental authorisation process was required. Yet, in their appeal letter, an environmental impact report was done and listed as Addendum F, but never disclosed to the appellants. Where a National Environmental Management Act assessment applies, specialist studies undergo public participation, comments and responses form part of the reports, and reasons must be given for rejecting material concerns. Furthermore, if an EIA was done they should disclose whether they considered alternative locations for the filling station, which is normal procedure. Designing the station below the fuel-storage threshold should not avoid comparable transparency.

The City should release the traffic, school-safety, wetland, client feasibility and environmental studies it relied upon, together with a proper issues-and-responses record. It should independently compare Falcon Street with the less-harmful M48 alternatives. If the development is justified, disclosure will strengthen the decision. If not, the approval should be withdrawn.

Cape Town cannot claim to be well governed if efficiency comes at the cost of listening. Citizens are not obstacles to development. They are the people the city is democratically governed by and the ones new developments are intended to serve. DM



