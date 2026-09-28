Follow the money — how digital banking records are transforming accountability in SA

At the Madlanga Commission, bank records have sometimes spoken more clearly than witnesses. A person may dispute the purpose of a payment, minimise a relationship or describe money as a harmless loan, but the date, amount, sender and recipient remain recorded. When banking records are placed alongside WhatsApp messages and public procurement documents, they can reveal a story that no single witness controls.

This is not “digital money” in the narrow technical sense associated with cryptocurrencies or central bank digital currencies. It is a digital financial footprint – a permanent trail created by electronic transfers, card payments, banking records and related communications.

The Madlanga Commission has shown that South Africa’s move towards electronic banking has unintentionally created an important accountability system. The problem is that the country remains better at exposing suspicious financial relationships than at converting that evidence into timely prosecution, asset recovery and institutional reform.

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference within South Africa’s criminal justice system. Its proceedings have examined relationships among businesspeople, police officials and political figures. Not every payment mentioned before the commission constitutes corruption, and evidence presented at an inquiry is not the same as a criminal conviction. However, digital records allow disputed explanations to be tested against objective and verifiable timelines.

The evidence concerning businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and North West businessman Brown Mogotsi illustrates this value. WhatsApp messages presented during the proceedings reportedly concerned the payment of R37,000 to a Mahikeng business called Gotlhe Specialists.

The messages provided context, while the transaction offered something measurable: an amount, a recipient and a date. Together, they enabled the commission to investigate not only whether money moved, but why it moved and what relationship existed between the people involved.

It is important to distinguish between the forms of evidence. Bank records show that money moved. WhatsApp messages may reveal the conversations surrounding the payment. Procurement documents can establish whether public contracts or official decisions were connected to the parties. None of these records necessarily proves corruption on its own. When they corroborate one another, however, they can expose inconsistencies that would remain hidden if investigators relied only on oral testimony.

The testimony of former SAPS organised-crime head Major-General Richard Shibiri offered another example. Shibiri acknowledged receiving money from Matlala but maintained that it was a loan that he later repaid. The commission could test this explanation against the banking record. Evidence reportedly showed when the money entered the account, subsequent spending and the timing of the alleged repayment. Bank statements were also reported to show approximately R22,000 spent at Gucci and Louis Vuitton after the money was received.

The issue is not whether purchasing luxury goods is unlawful. The importance of the record is that it enabled the commission to reconstruct what happened after the payment and to assess the credibility of the loan explanation.

According to the commission’s hearing summary, Shibiri said that part of the debt was repaid with cash obtained from selling cattle and that a further R50,000 was transferred electronically. The commission questioned whether the timing supported his version. His explanation remains subject to proper legal assessment, but the financial trail allowed it to be interrogated rather than simply accepted or rejected. The commission’s Day 71 record summarises the payment, expenditure and repayment evidence.

This demonstrates the power of digital financial evidence. Memory can become uncertain. Testimony may be incomplete. Political loyalty may influence what a witness is prepared to disclose. A banking record is not affected by embarrassment, friendship or political pressure. It does not explain itself, but it preserves facts that investigators can place within a wider evidential picture.

Public procurement

The same principle applies to public procurement. A major focus of the commission has been the healthcare-services contract awarded by the South African Police Service to Medicare24, a company linked to Matlala. The commission’s witness record describes the tender as having been advertised at R360-million and states that approximately R228-million was paid before its cancellation.

Allegations relating to this contract remain subject to court processes, and those implicated are entitled to have the evidence properly tested. Nevertheless, the matter illustrates how procurement records and financial transactions can be combined to follow public money from a government contract into private financial networks. The commission’s profile of Matlala records the tender figures and the related evidence.

South Africa should recognise the constitutional significance of this development. Digital banking is usually promoted as convenient, efficient and safe. Its less-discussed public value is that it can make the misuse of public power more difficult to conceal. Electronic payments can help investigators identify relationships, follow the movement of public funds, compare transactions with official decisions and test whether a witness’s explanation fits the documented timeline.

But digital footprints do not automatically create accountability. Evidence can be presented publicly, dominate the news cycle and still fail to produce meaningful consequences. South Africa has held several commissions that exposed serious institutional failures. The deeper test is whether the state can move from revelation to action.

This requires permanent forensic-financial capacity within law-enforcement institutions rather than temporary expertise assembled only after a scandal. The Hawks, National Prosecuting Authority, Special Investigating Unit and Financial Intelligence Centre should have secure mechanisms for sharing lawfully obtained financial intelligence. Major public contracts should be subjected to risk-based financial monitoring, especially where politically exposed persons, intermediaries or unidentified beneficial owners are involved.

The state must also improve its ability to identify who ultimately benefits from companies receiving public contracts. Money can be routed through businesses, family members, associates and third-party accounts, making the formal recipient different from the true beneficiary. Strong beneficial-ownership verification and faster preservation of banking and communication records would make it more difficult for complex financial networks to disappear before investigators intervene.

A clear process is crucial

Most importantly, there must be a clear process for referring evidence from commissions of inquiry to investigators and prosecutors. A commission should not become a national theatre at which the public hears disturbing allegations but waits indefinitely for consequences. Where evidence justifies further investigation, the responsible agencies should be identified, deadlines should be established, and progress should be reported without compromising active cases.

The Madlanga Commission has revealed an important truth about corruption in the digital age: money may be moved quietly, but it rarely moves without leaving a trace. People may dispute the reason for a transfer, but they cannot easily erase its existence from properly preserved banking systems. Messages may provide the intention, procurement documents may identify the public source, and bank records may show the destination.

The digital financial trail is, therefore, becoming a form of democratic evidence. It can help expose the possible conversion of public office into private benefit and protect society’s constitutional interest in clean government. Yet evidence has value only when institutions are willing and able to act upon it.

The real question raised by the Madlanga Commission is no longer whether technology can help South Africa follow the money. It clearly can. The question is whether the state possesses the independence, competence and political will to follow that trail to its legal conclusion. DM

