Professional diplomacy between friendly nations is not conducted through a press release by a foreign minister in Washington or a tweet by an ambassador in Pretoria.

There is clearly a concerted effort to put pressure on South Africa at this moment. This “diplomacy through the media” is disturbing given the presence of ambassadors in both capitals who are well placed to conduct diplomacy through official channels. Furthermore, with modern communication systems a foreign minister can pick up a phone to discuss bilateral issues with a colleague of a friendly country.

Thuli Madonsela’s comment on the US ambassador’s tweet is spot-on: “Crime affects us all and poor communities are hardest hit.”

We in South Africa are fully aware of the problems we are facing and we are dealing with them. No other country can do it on our behalf. While well-meant advice and support are appreciated, race-based meddling in our affairs divides us again along historical lines.

America would be well advised to also have a good look at themselves. Daily the world’s media cover the deep divisions in their own country and their focus on people who look and believe differently.

It is surely no coincidence that the US statements about visa restrictions on certain South Africans were made just before the long-planned and controversial planting of crosses in Washington to highlight farm murders, described by President Donald Trump as genocide. It is well known who the non-government actors are who provide the MAGA administration with information.

The irony is that this is all taking place while the whole world suffers the consequences of the US war against Iran.

It is also ironic that all this happens just after the show of unity in Baltimore on US soil where our national rugby team, led by a black captain, put on a tremendous show and the huge crowd sang our national anthem and proudly waved our national flag. DM

