Reimagining agricultural education as AI transforms farming and future jobs

If you think agriculture is about a farmer, a tractor and a field, you are looking at yesterday’s industry.

Tomorrow’s farmer may be working with artificial intelligence, drones, satellite imagery, sensors and data before breakfast. Technology can help determine when to plant, how much water a crop needs, whether a plant is showing signs of disease infection and what weather conditions could mean for the harvest.

This is not science fiction. It is the direction agriculture is already taking, and for South Africa, it presents an opportunity we cannot afford to ignore.

We often talk about agriculture in terms of food production, land, farmers, water and food security. But we do not talk enough about the young people and skills that will determine whether agriculture remains productive, competitive and sustainable.

Artificial intelligence can analyse vast amounts of information quickly. In agriculture, this can support early disease detection, identification of nutrient deficiencies, soil monitoring, weather prediction, irrigation management and better production decisions. For farmers facing rising input costs, water scarcity and unpredictable weather, better information can have real economic value.

But the bigger question is what technological change means for agricultural education and curriculum relevance.

For too many young South Africans, agriculture is still presented as an industry of manual labour and traditional farming. It is time to change that narrative. Agriculture now encompasses biotechnology, engineering, finance, logistics, food processing, marketing, data science, artificial intelligence and digital technology.

A young person who is passionate about technology can find a place in agriculture. So can a data analyst, entrepreneur, scientist, engineer or developer of digital solutions for farmers.

Changing landscape

This changing landscape raises a fundamental question. Are our agricultural curricula preparing young people for the agriculture of today and tomorrow?

It is no longer enough to teach students only how to produce crops or manage livestock. They also need technology, data, entrepreneurship, sustainability, communication, innovation and problem-solving skills. They must be able to ask not only, “How have we always solved this?” but also, “Is there a better way?”

Institutions of higher learning have an important responsibility for developing knowledge and qualifications, but industry is closest to the realities of the workplace. Farmers, agribusinesses, technology companies and other agricultural value-chain participants understand the skills required to remain competitive.

Industry should therefore not only be consulted when curricula are reviewed, it should become a genuine partner in designing and delivering agricultural education.

Industry can help identify emerging skills and occupations, contribute to curriculum development, provide access to current technologies, offer mentorship, provide real-world projects and create opportunities for students to gain workplace experience.

The relationship should move from occasional consultation to co-creation. A curriculum designed without meaningful engagement with industry risks preparing students for yesterday’s jobs while failing to equip them for tomorrow’s opportunities.

Work Integrated Learning (WIL) provides an important bridge between education and employment.

A student may learn about precision agriculture in a classroom, but applying it in a real farming environment develops a different level of competence. The same applies to agricultural data, irrigation, machinery, farm management and digital technologies.

A crucial part of developing a work-ready graduate

WIL should therefore not be viewed simply as a requirement for graduation. It should be seen as a crucial part of developing a work-ready graduate, and the industry benefits, too, in this approach. Employers gain opportunities to identify talented students, influence future skills and recruit graduates who understand their working environment.

The future of agricultural employment should not be limited to farming. Opportunities exist across production, agricultural inputs, mechanisation, irrigation, biotechnology, finance, logistics, food processing, marketing, research, extension and technology.

Digital agriculture is creating opportunities in data analysis, remote sensing, Geographic Information Systems, drone technology and farm management systems.

Agricultural graduates could therefore become farm managers, consultants, agribusiness specialists, data analysts, agricultural technologists, extension practitioners, entrepreneurs or developers of agricultural technology solutions.

A relevant curriculum should help students understand not only how agriculture works, but where the opportunities are within the agricultural value chain.

It should also prepare graduates to become job creators. Agricultural challenges can become entrepreneurial opportunities in areas such as crop monitoring, irrigation optimisation, market access, weather information, pest management and agricultural services.

This does not mean abandoning traditional agricultural knowledge. Technology works best when it strengthens human knowledge rather than replaces it.

An AI system may identify a pattern in soil or weather data, but an experienced farmer understands the realities of a particular piece of land, community and production environment.

The future should therefore not be framed as farmers versus AI, but farmers with AI.

There is also an important question of access. If advanced technologies benefit only large commercial farms, digital transformation could widen existing inequalities. Agricultural education institutions, the government, industry and technology companies therefore have a role to play in ensuring that innovation reaches emerging farmers, small-scale producers and rural communities.

Preparing the agricultural workforce of tomorrow cannot be the responsibility of one sector.

Enabling environment

The government must create an enabling environment. Educational institutions must provide the relevant education. Industry must help define skills and provide workplace exposure. Technology companies can provide access to emerging technologies and expertise.

The real test of an agricultural curriculum should therefore be whether graduates can solve real problems, use technology responsibly, adapt to change, identify opportunities and contribute meaningfully to the workplace.

We have spent years telling young people that agriculture is an important part of South Africa’s future. Now we need to show them what that future looks like.

It looks like productive and sustainable farms, young entrepreneurs building agricultural businesses, scientists solving food-system challenges, farmers using data alongside experience, and employers working with educational institutions to develop the skills they need.

AI may change how we farm. But our young people will decide what farming becomes.

If we give them the relevant curricula, technology, meaningful industry partnerships and workplace opportunities, agriculture will not simply feed South Africa. It could help build the South Africa we want to become. DM