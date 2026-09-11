Everything to play for

Travelling overseas for a Test match has always been a significant challenge for any team.

Travelling to Australia or New Zealand can take a real toll on the body, and both the Springboks and All Blacks will be feeling the effects of three demanding Test matches in the space of three weeks.

Both teams hopped on a plane in the early hours of Sunday to Washington DC in the United States of America, just an hour’s drive from the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore where Saturday’s clash, the fourth and last Test of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series will take place.

While the venue may be unfamiliar for many Springbok supporters, the significance of the occasion is not. It will be the first Springbok Test ever played in the city and only South Africa’s fourth Test on American soil.

The Boks’ previous visits to the US have been limited. They defeated the USA 38-7 in 1981 and 43-10 in 2001, while their most recent appearance ended in a narrow 22-20 defeat to Wales in Washington DC in 2018 – Rassie Erasmus’ first Test as Springbok head coach.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks have considerably more experience playing in the US, having played six official Test matches there dating all the way back to 1913, and will be more accustomed to the unique challenges that come with taking a major Test match to a non-traditional rugby market.

That experience may help with the small details that become important when both teams are operating at such a high level.

Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira. (Image: Supplied)

Systems in place, now time for recovery

But at this stage of a series, recovery also becomes just as important as preparation.

During my time with both the Springboks and the Sharks, I developed a routine that helped me manage jet lag and the physical demands of long-haul travel, and once I found what worked, I stuck to it.

Training on the field may take a slight back seat, with greater emphasis placed on recovery – massages, ice baths, quality sleep and managing the body. The teams already know how they want to play. The systems are embedded, the combinations are familiar, and much of the execution comes down to muscle memory. The priority now is getting the body and mind ready to perform one more time.

What makes this match particularly interesting is the contrast between last week and what awaits in Baltimore. The atmosphere at FNB Stadium in Soweto was electric, with almost 86,000 passionate supporters driving the Springboks forward. This weekend will be very different. The crowd is likely to be more neutral as a largely non-rugby crowd.

That places even greater emphasis on leadership and mentality. In matches between the Springboks and All Blacks, the margins are often incredibly small. The biggest moments are not always created through skill alone. Sometimes they come from staying calm under pressure, winning a key collision or making the right decision at exactly the right time.

Everything to play for

Ultimately, this final match presents a huge opportunity for both teams to finish the series on a high. The All Blacks have played in the US several times and will have confidence in their ability to adapt to the environment and conditions.

For the Springboks, it is somewhat uncharted territory.

There is everything to play for. A series victory would represent another job well done for the Boks, while a draw would give the All Blacks an opportunity to show that they are back on the road to reclaiming the No 1 position in the world before next year’s Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Ultimately, the team that recovers quickest, adapts best to the conditions and manages the finer details will give itself the best chance of success come Saturday.

There is everything to play for. DM