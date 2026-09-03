Our broken justice system needs a little local innovation



The evidence emerging from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is nothing short of damning and should deeply worry all law-abiding citizens.

For victims of crime, a broken justice system can mean one thing: justice denied.

It is very clear that South Africa’s compromised and battered criminal justice system is in trouble and needs help. From matters related to corruption on a grotesque scale to the most minor cases where case dockets are not processed properly, all of these taken together are cause for concern.

Add to this the fact that policing in South Africa faces a difficult reality: high levels of serious and organised crime, limited resources and capacity constraints. All of this places enormous pressure on officers and undermines the effectiveness of this critical system.

Urgent fixes

The commission’s recommendations – from criminal investigations to prosecutions to a complete overhaul of the criminal justice system – will have to be urgently and decisively implemented.

The commission is exposing systemic failures. We cannot wait for national reform to fix everything. The Western Cape is already testing practical interventions that address some of those failures.

These challenges demand new thinking and, importantly, stronger partnerships.

Recently, we launched an initiative that speaks directly to the issue of trust between law enforcement agencies and the people they should be serving.

The “Lawyers in Police Stations” project offers precisely that kind of innovation. Building on the successful pilot at Grassy Park Police Station, the initiative demonstrates how bringing legal expertise directly into police stations can strengthen investigations, improve service delivery and ultimately help communities feel safer.

Too often, the weakness in a criminal case is not simply a lack of evidence, but a failure to ensure that evidence is properly gathered, documented and presented from the outset.

A lawyer working alongside police officers is not about replacing policing expertise. It is about complementing it. Through practical mentoring, legal advice, training and improved engagement with prosecutors, officers can develop stronger skills in statement taking, evidence management and compliance with court procedures.

The result is better-prepared cases that will stand up in court, more efficient investigations and a greater likelihood that offenders are held accountable and face the consequences of their actions.

Police and communities

Perhaps just as important is the project’s impact on the relationship between police and the communities they serve. For victims of crime, the experience of reporting a crime can often be daunting and frustrating.

When complaints are handled professionally, investigations are strengthened and victims feel heard – confidence in the justice system can begin to return.

At the heart of this project, and generally, a complete overhaul of the criminal justice system, is restoring trust in those who are meant to be serving and keeping our communities safe.

Apart from this initiative, aimed at ultimately boosting prosecutions and convictions, our existing crime-fighting efforts are bearing fruit.

Murder in the Western Cape decreased by 6.7% in the first quarter of 2026/27. Most notably, the six Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) deployment areas recorded a 17% reduction in murders, with every area reporting a marked reduction. This is significant progress and suggests that the combined efforts of the Western Cape government, the City of Cape Town and SAPS are having a tangible impact on making our communities safer.

Rebuilding trust in law enforcement and fixing the country’s criminal justice system will take time. The “Lawyers in Police Stations” and Leap interventions are not a once-offs, nor will they be a quick fix. Like the process involved in building up a watertight court case or implementing a safety plan, these projects are methodical and data-driven, with survivors of crime placed at the very centre of these interventions. DM