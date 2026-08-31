How geopolitical shocks and energy crises are derailing Africa’s climate goals

On any given morning, a market trader in Accra, a taxi driver in Nairobi, or a farmer in northern Senegal is unlikely to be following developments in West Asia. Yet within days of a military escalation half a world away, each may find themselves paying far more for transport, fertiliser or food.

The connection may appear distant, but its consequences are immediate and global. Wars no longer have to cross borders to reshape lives. Instead, they ripple through global supply chains – spiking fuel prices, clogging shipping lanes and driving currency volatility. For already strained households and public resources with no role in the conflict, the economic fallout is immediate and unavoidable.

Recent escalations across global energy chokepoints serve as a stark reminder of this reality. As tensions ripple through supply chains, governments across Africa are once again confronted with familiar, agonising dilemmas: stabilise fuel prices or protect public services; absorb rising food costs or allow inflation to deepen; preserve long-term climate investments or respond to immediate economic pressures.

These dilemmas are no longer theoretical. They are already forcing difficult choices across African economies. In response to recent energy supply shocks, South Sudan has been forced to ration electricity in Juba, while Mauritius has restricted consumption in high-power sectors. Ethiopia has ordered fuel suppliers to prioritise security institutions, major government projects, and key industries. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe raised the ethanol content in its petrol from 5% to 20% and cut fuel-import taxes after prices climbed 40% in less than a month, while roughly a fifth of petrol stations in Kenya have faced severe shortages. The responses differ, but they reveal the same vulnerability.

For decades, Africa’s climate agenda has been built around preparing for environmental shocks. Yet today, climate outcomes are shaped by forces far beyond the weather itself. Climate vulnerability is increasingly influenced by decisions on finance, trade, infrastructure, energy and development.

Geopolitical conflicts can disrupt shipping routes and global supply chains, as seen in the Red Sea, where rerouting vessels around the Cape of Good Hope has increased journey times and shipping costs. At the same time, commodity-price volatility and tighter financial conditions can raise the cost of essential imports and climate investment. These pressures are not felt equally. They fall hardest on frontline and fenceline communities, where households already facing climate impacts, high food prices and insecure livelihoods have the least room to absorb another shock. These crises do not change the weather, but they can determine whether climate action moves forward.

Climate disruption

This intersection can be understood as “climate disruption”. Climate disruption describes what happens when shocks outside the climate system — war, debt, energy-price spikes, trade disruption or financial instability undermine a country’s ability to prepare for and respond to climate change.

Recent Greenpeace analysis of the Iran conflict illustrates this intersection, showing how dependence on globally traded fossil fuels allows geopolitical shocks to travel through energy prices, transport, food costs and household budgets far beyond the conflict itself.

Climate disruption takes this reality further by asking what these shocks mean for our ability to sustain climate action. A drought can devastate harvests, but so can sudden spikes in fertiliser prices caused by conflict. A flood may expose weak infrastructure, but so can a fiscal crisis that postpones investments in drainage, health, transport, or resilient public services. Adaptation can fail even when the weather does not.

This is why climate action cannot be treated as the responsibility of environment ministries alone. The drivers of climate vulnerability sit across economic, financial and political systems. Decisions about public spending, debt, trade, energy, agriculture and infrastructure are also climate decisions.

Africa’s climate ambitions are increasingly vulnerable to decisions and disruptions that originate far beyond climate policy. A conflict can raise energy and food prices; a debt crisis can squeeze public investment; a disrupted trade route can delay critical infrastructure. Each shock may begin elsewhere, but its consequences can determine whether climate commitments are delivered or deferred.

Governance challenge

The problem is not that African governments have failed to recognise climate change. It is that climate policy has too often been treated as a specialised environmental agenda, while many of the forces determining climate outcomes sit in finance ministries, trade policy, energy systems, agricultural markets and infrastructure planning. The next generation of climate action must therefore be understood not simply as an environmental agenda, but as a broader governance challenge. The question for African governments is no longer simply how to climate-proof development. It is also how to disrupt-proof climate action.

Finance ministries need to look beyond fiscal deficits and consider whether public investment can withstand external shocks. Agricultural policy must build food systems that are less exposed to volatile global input markets, while trade policy should consider not only the movement of goods but the resilience of essential supply chains when disruption hits. Infrastructure planning, too, must account for the ways geopolitical instability can affect energy, financing and critical supplies.

Climate resilience can no longer sit at the margins of development planning; it must become one of the principles shaping it. This requires a broader understanding of resilience. Preparing for droughts, floods and rising temperatures remains essential, but resilience must also mean protecting climate progress when economies are hit by price shocks, supply disruptions, financial instability or conflict.

The next climate shock affecting Africa may not arrive as a drought, cyclone or flood. It may arrive through disrupted shipping routes, financial instability, volatile commodity markets, a pandemic or another conflict fought thousands of kilometres away.

Africa cannot determine where those disruptions begin. But it can determine how vulnerable its climate ambitions are to them. Preparing for climate change is no longer enough. Africa must also prepare for climate disruption. DM

