For Tibetans, China’s ethnic minorities law is assimilation dressed up as ‘unity’

Tibet as the testing ground

The Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress did not appear out of nowhere. Researchers tracking Chinese ethnic policy have traced its core ideas back to pilot regulations first imposed in the Tibet Autonomous Region and Tibetan-populated prefectures of Sichuan, Yunnan and Qinghai, beginning in about 2009 – in the aftermath of the 2008 uprising that swept the Tibetan plateau. What started as a regional experiment has now become national law.

That history matters because it quietly inverts an older promise. China’s 1984 Law on Regional Ethnic Autonomy pledged to let minority regions “manage their own internal affairs”. The new law doesn’t repeal that statute; it leaves it standing as an empty shell while building a wholly different framework – assimilation dressed in the language of “unity” and “mutual embeddedness” – on top of it. A law that openly abolished Tibetan autonomy would invite international condemnation. A law that simply out-legislates it achieves the same result with far less friction.

What the law actually does

Beneath its warm vocabulary the statute’s operative provisions are stark:

Language. It enshrines Mandarin as the primary language of education and public life, reinforcing a system in which an estimated 80% of Tibetan children already attend state-run boarding schools, often far from home and taught largely in Mandarin;

The home front. Article 20 requires parents to teach children to “love the Chinese Communist Party” and treats anything “detrimental to ethnic unity” as prohibited – reaching directly into what families may say to their own children;

Demographic engineering. The law’s call for “mutually embedded community environments” formalises resettlement programmes that have already affected an estimated 3.36 million Tibetans since 2000, including hundreds of thousands moved through village relocation and labour-transfer schemes;

Criminalising dissent. Article 62 criminalises activity the state deems “separatist” or “extremist”, with the state itself as sole judge of what qualifies – a standard broad enough to sweep in a monastery’s teaching practices or a family’s insistence on speaking Tibetan; and

Reaching beyond China’s borders: Article 63 claims jurisdiction over people and organisations outside China who “undermine ethnic unity” or “promote separatism”. Chinese officials have been unusually candid that this could apply to critics of any nationality, anywhere – a direct threat to Tibetan exile communities in India, Nepal, North America and Europe.

The law also gives fresh legal cover to Beijing’s long-running effort to control Tibetan Buddhism itself, including the state’s insistence on approving reincarnated lamas – a policy that produced the 1995 disappearance of the Dalai Lama’s recognised Panchen Lama, a six-year-old boy never seen since.

The subtlety of the boarding school system

Perhaps the law’s most effective mechanism is also its quietest. No article bans the Tibetan language outright – none needs to. By elevating Mandarin and subordinating minority-language schooling to “ethnic unity”, the law shields a boarding school system that already separates most Tibetan children from their families and their language during the years that matter most for both. A child who spends nine months a year in Mandarin-first classrooms, taught largely by rotating Han Chinese faculty, may not necessarily lose fluency in Tibetan by decree. The loss happens generationally, in the ordinary mechanics of which language a child thinks and dreams in – a slower, more durable form of cultural change than any explicit prohibition could achieve.

This is also where Beijing’s stated goal of “common prosperity” runs into real tension. Investment in genuinely underserved, high-altitude communities is not inherently sinister. But the law does not simply fund schools and clinics – it conditions that investment on cultural and linguistic assimilation, rather than treating development and cultural survival as mutually complimentary.

Hearing Beijing’s defence

Chinese officials reject this framing entirely, describing the law as a conduit for development and equality rather than repression, and accusing Western governments of distorting China’s record. They point to real infrastructure and job investment in Tibet and Xinjiang, and note that other countries have their own assimilationist histories toward indigenous populations. These arguments are not without substance – no government legislates with full transparency about future enforcement, and development aid is not proof of bad faith.

But the test of a law framed around protection is the discretion it hands to enforcers, layered onto an existing pattern of behaviour. Here, that pattern includes documented mass internment in Xinjiang, the entrenched boarding school system, the vanished Panchen Lama and two decades of demographic engineering on the Tibetan plateau. A government’s stated intentions matter less than the enforcement infrastructure it builds – and by that measure, this law does not break from that history. It consolidates it.

A global reaction, and a global stake

The international response has been swift. The UN’s human rights chief has called for the law’s repeal, warning that it risks entrenching assimilation in statute. Amnesty International has said the law does the opposite of protecting minority communities. The Central Tibetan Administration calls it a codification of forced assimilation. The European Parliament condemned it by a lopsided vote in April, and a bipartisan group of US senators has denounced its extraterritorial reach.

A state’s claim to “unity” is only as legitimate as the freedom it leaves people to disagree, to speak another language at home and to worship without a security bureaucracy’s permission. A law that criminalises a private family conversation or a diaspora newsletter in the name of “unity” isn’t protecting cohesion – it’s enforcing control.

China plans to roll out the law gradually, through a five-year implementation plan cascading down to the township level – which will make its effects easy to characterise as isolated incidents rather than systemic policy. That is exactly why independent monitoring, from governments, journalists and human rights bodies alike, needs to start now, not after the fact. For Tibetans who have already watched their language recede from classrooms and their children moved into state boarding schools, this law isn’t a new threat. It’s the permanent legalisation of an old one. DM

