‘You go back to basics.’ What it takes to beat the All Blacks

I remember very clearly what a scrummaging week looked like before a massive Test match such as this weekend’s clash between the Springboks and All Blacks.

You go back to basics.

There is no need to invent something special. You focus on doing the simple things exceptionally well because, at this level, the difference is often made by the things that average teams overlook.

Tight binds within the pack are crucial. Everything must be in sync from the front to the back. Timing is everything. You want the locks coming in together, on cue, with the loose forwards following from the back at exactly the right moment.

You concentrate on keeping your weight on the balls of your feet and not destabilising the scrum before the hit. You travel together as a pack on the engage call and make sure you hit your target at the same time, without missing a beat.

The boys will go head-to-head in live scrums during the week and steadily increase the intensity until it feels as close to game day as possible.

Those little details make a massive difference.

And that is what Test rugby is about. It is often not the spectacular things that win you the game. It is the small things, repeated relentlessly and executed under pressure.

The players will be nervous. That is normal. But there will also be a quiet confidence within that Springbok camp. They know what they are capable of, but they will not be boasting about it publicly. That humility and belief is one of the great strengths of this Bok team.

Coach Rassie Erasmus must have had some serious headaches when it comes to selection.

Personally, I always appreciated knowing my role early enough before a big Test match. Some coaches leave team announcements quite late, but I believe certain players need that extra time to mentally settle into their role.

Knowing where you are playing, understanding your responsibilities and wrapping your head around the challenge ahead can make a huge difference.

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira. (Image: Supplied)

Spectacle

The scene is certainly set for a spectacle this weekend when the old foes meet in the first Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry.

Both teams have had a good build-up, playing several matches to test combinations, build confidence and shake off the rust of the past few months.

The All Blacks, in particular, appear to be on a resurgence. They have been building squad depth and confidence, including impressive performances against Ireland, while their matches against South African provincial sides have given them valuable preparation ahead of the Tests.

Dave Rennie is setting new standards in the New Zealand environment and will be hoping to have a similar impact to the one Erasmus had when he transformed the Springboks from 2018 onwards.

This is a coach with plenty of experience and success behind him, and he will know exactly how significant the challenge is.

But when you look at the Springboks, particularly up front, it is difficult to see any team simply getting the upper hand on them. The quality and depth in the front row is incredible.

Thomas du Toit, Wilco Louw and Ox Nche are masters of their craft, while the locks and loose forwards are certainly not in short supply either.

One of my fondest memories of playing against the All Blacks was winning the Tri Nations in Hamilton in 2009.

I was just 23 years old, and we went into their backyard and won 32–29 to secure the Tri Nations title.

That was a very special day for me and a fitting way to cap off a golden year for the Springboks. That All Blacks’ side was stacked with players who would go on to become legends of the game, many of whom would later win back-to-back World Cups.

To experience that at such a young age, in their backyard, was incredibly special.

Fast-forward to today and Rassie has another selection headache – but it is a good one to have. The depth within this Springbok squad bodes extremely well for the 2027 Rugby World Cup and their pursuit of something no team has ever achieved: three consecutive World Cup titles.

They certainly have the ability to do it.

But for this incredible rivalry to be what it deserves to be, I hope the All Blacks can really push the Springboks. I want to see them compete, challenge the Boks physically and mentally, and force them into areas of the game where they must find another level.

Because that is what makes this rivalry so special.

The All Blacks versus the Springboks has always been about more than just rugby. It is about history, pride, physicality, pressure and two of the greatest rugby nations going head-to-head.

This first Test will be a litmus test for Dave Rennie’s All Blacks.

And for the Springboks, it is another opportunity to show just how high the standard has become. DM