False jobs, foreign battlefields: Policy gaps that exposed South Africans

In February 2026, South Africans began returning home after the Presidency said that 17 men, aged between 20 and 39, had sought help from the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine.

The government said they had been drawn into “seemingly mercenary activities” after allegedly being offered lucrative employment opportunities.

Relatives said some had expected security or bodyguard training rather than frontline deployment. Pretoria’s engagement with Moscow subsequently secured the return of members of the group and continuing assistance for those not yet able to travel.

South African authorities have pursued related investigations under the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, while suspects in a separate recruitment case have faced allegations including fraud and trafficking.

The cases should not be conflated and allegations against particular people remain unproven. But the episode exposes a wider policy weakness: South Africa is better equipped to investigate unlawful military activity after it occurs than to scrutinise an apparently civilian overseas opportunity before a citizen departs.

What is known — and what remains disputed

Three evidentiary categories must remain separate. It is established that South Africans travelled to Russia, some entered the conflict zone, sought government assistance and were repatriated. Under investigation are allegations that individuals or networks misrepresented the purpose of the travel or facilitated unlawful military activity. Still unresolved are what each person understood, who financed the journey, which visas and contracts were used, and what South African or Russian institutions knew.

These distinctions matter. One person may enlist knowingly; another may agree to security training without consenting to combat. A signed contract may still be compromised by fraud, mistranslation, coercion or abuse of vulnerability.

Trafficking is a serious legal conclusion, not a synonym for every questionable recruitment arrangement. Conversely, the existence of a signature does not by itself prove informed and voluntary consent.

South Africa’s legal mismatch

South Africa’s Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act prohibits mercenary activity and regulates unauthorised foreign military assistance. It defines mercenary activity as direct participation in armed conflict for private gain.

Intention, role and circumstances therefore matter when determining whether an offence occurred. The Act is primarily a criminal and security instrument. It does not provide a system for verifying an ostensibly civilian foreign vacancy, identifying an intermediary’s beneficial owners, translating contracts or alerting relevant authorities when the stated job conflicts with the visa, employer or destination.

South Africa’s 2025 National Labour Migration Policy identified the overseas placement of South African workers as insufficiently addressed by the employment-services framework. The Employment Services Amendment Bill introduced in 2026 would expand the minister’s powers to regulate the recruitment and placement of people residing in South Africa for work abroad. Parliament should use the Bill to establish preventive safeguards rather than wait for another crisis.

The objective is not to obstruct legitimate migration. Overseas employment, training and remittances can benefit workers, families and the economy. Commercial recruitment should instead be traceable and contracts verifiable before departure.

The failure is partly one of institutional fragmentation. A recruiter presents an offer as employment; Home Affairs sees travel documents; an airline sees a ticket; a bank sees a payment; and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) may learn of the case only after a distress call. No institution necessarily sees the pattern. Prevention therefore depends less on creating another offence than on connecting information already held across government.

A wider but contested pattern

South Africa is not an isolated case, although no independently verified continental total exists. In February 2026, Ukraine’s foreign minister said more than 1,780 citizens from 36 African countries were serving in Russian forces; by May, another Ukrainian official put the number who had fought or were fighting at 2,965. These are claims from a belligerent government, and Russia denies illegally recruiting Africans. Court cases, government investigations and survivor accounts across several countries nevertheless indicate that deceptive recruitment is not merely a Ukrainian information claim.

An April 2026 investigation by FIDH, Truth Hounds and the Kazakhstan International Bureau for Human Rights estimated that at least 27,000 foreign nationals from more than 130 countries had been recruited into Russian forces since 2022. It identified elements of deception, coercion and trafficking within the wider system. This does not mean all 27,000 were deceived; some may have enlisted knowingly for remuneration, citizenship or other benefits.

In Kenya, officials and reporting based on an intelligence assessment said heightened scrutiny at Nairobi’s main airport was followed by the rerouting of some travellers through neighbouring states. The lesson for South Africa is that a recruitment network disrupted in one jurisdiction may shift across a regional border

From work-study promises to weapons production

The risk extends beyond frontline recruitment. The Alabuga Start programme has recruited young women, many from Africa, by advertising training and work in logistics, catering and hospitality.

Investigations by the BBC, Associated Press and Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime reported that some participants were assigned to drone production and described allegations involving hazardous exposure, wage deductions, surveillance and obstacles to leaving. Alabuga Start has disputed allegations of deception and mistreatment.

These cases should not automatically be equated with frontline conscription. Employment in a weapons facility is not, by itself, combat or trafficking. The relevant questions are whether the work was disclosed, consent was informed, documents were retained, conditions were lawful and participants were free to resign and return home.

The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC) found no evidence that the alleged fraudulent recruitment at Alabuga was directed by the Russian government, while noting the facility’s close state links and role in supplying the war effort. Accountability should therefore attach to evidence about particular institutions, not an assumed single chain of command.

Five reforms to close the gap

First, regulate overseas-placement intermediaries. Any agency or intermediary that regularly arranges overseas work, training or work-study placements for payment or other benefit should register with the Department of Employment and Labour.

It should disclose its beneficial owners, foreign employer, destination workplace, visa category, worker fees and travel sponsor. The department should publish which agencies are registered, suspended or prohibited.

Second, verify high-risk placements before departure. Risk indicators should include an active conflict, military or dual-use workplaces, tourist visas paired with paid work, unverifiable employers, worker-paid recruitment fees and travel financed by undisclosed parties.

Contracts should be provided in advance, translated where necessary and matched to the stated employer, workplace and visa. Workers should receive clear information about passport retention, termination, return travel and consular assistance. This should be targeted verification, not state approval of every overseas job.

Third, connect labour oversight with lawful travel, financial and criminal referrals. The Department of Employment and Labour should lead the overseas-placement system, supported by a formal referral protocol with Home Affairs, Dirco, the Hawks and – where statutory thresholds are met – the Financial Intelligence Centre. Indicators for referral could include group travel funded by undisclosed sponsors, conflicting visa and employment information, or military-style training presented as ordinary work.

Such controls must be based on conduct and documentary risk, not nationality, race or political affiliation.

Fourth, require transparency for overseas employment advertisements targeted at South Africans. Platforms should verify advertisers, label sponsored recruitment content, retain payment and targeting records for a defined period and provide accessible complaint channels. Records should be disclosed only through lawful process. The objective is evidence and accountability, not indiscriminate removal of “suspicious” speech.

Fifth, establish a victim-centred return protocol. Returnees should receive initial trafficking screening, independent legal advice, medical and psychological assessment and protection where intimidation is alleged.

Families need a designated liaison when relatives are injured, missing or killed. Support should be separated from decisions about criminal liability: screen first, investigate fairly and prosecute only on individual evidence.

South Africa need not create an expensive clearance bureaucracy for every traveller. The system can build on employment-agency registration, digital contract submissions and targeted verification. Performance should be measured by processing times, complaints resolved, non-compliant recruiters identified, referrals completed and workers assisted– not by the number of people prevented from travelling.

Regional coordination with safeguards

South Africa should seek a SADC protocol for sharing information, subject to domestic law and data-protection safeguards, on sanctioned recruiters, verified recruitment methods, missing persons and evidence-preservation requests.

Preventive controls carry risks. Governments could invoke national security to restrict lawful migration, monitor opponents or stigmatise returnees. Airport alerts could produce discriminatory profiling, while platform rules could become censorship.

Any framework therefore needs published risk criteria, purpose limitations, data-protection rules, independent oversight, limited retention periods and a right to challenge adverse decisions. Russia did not create South Africa’s unemployment crisis, nor is it the only destination where African workers face exploitation. The same standards should apply to every foreign government, military, university, contractor and corporation.

Pretoria helped bring its citizens home. It must now establish what each person understood, who facilitated the travel and whether offences occurred. Parliament should use the Employment Services Amendment Bill to connect overseas-placement oversight with consular protection and lawful referrals to travel, financial and criminal authorities.

Strategic autonomy is not demonstrated by defending one foreign power’s narrative against another’s. It is demonstrated by South Africa’s ability to engage all powers while protecting its citizens from deception and exploitation.

Sovereignty must travel with the citizen. DM