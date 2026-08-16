Breaking Bad — The extent of the doping problem in SA schoolboy rugby

About 16 years ago, renowned sports physician Professor Jon Patricios raised the alarm as to whether the unchecked use of supplements by schoolboy athletes in South African schools – a significant number of which at the time contained banned substances – was cause for considerable concern.

His concerns went unheeded. Despite attempts by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) to offer free testing to schoolboy athletes and other alternative proposals which involved paid-for testing by private laboratories, there is currently no regular and comprehensive drug testing of schoolboy athletes at a high school level as matters stand.

The only testing that takes place is at certain specific events, such as the Craven Week, which happens only once a year.

Unfortunately, as a result, it appears to be the case that certain schoolboy athletes and their parents feel emboldened to procure various unlawful supplements and substances, including, in some cases, anabolic steroids in attempts to improve athletes’ performance and increase their physical size.

Recent cases

There have been several recent cases where schoolboy or former schoolboy rugby players, including at a Springbok under-20 level, have tested positive for anabolic steroids. This could be a reflection of a much bigger problem, which is materially underreported, because of the failure to conduct wide-ranging testing at schoolboy level.

There are obvious dangers in allowing the situation to continue. First, schoolboys who take anabolic steroids or other unlawful substances put their health at significant risk. Long-term use of these substances can result in very serious health consequences and, in some instances, can even prove fatal.

Second, one should call it out for what it is – it is cheating, plain and simple. It is not fair that certain athletes will try to take shortcuts to enhance their performance while others must rely on good old-fashioned effort and discipline.

Third, there will be long-term negative consequences for the reputation of South African sport in general and rugby in particular if this type of conduct is not reined in. It is no secret that various international rugby federations are closely watching the doping outcomes in South African rugby and there are already murmurings that perhaps South Africa’s success on the rugby field can be partly attributed to unlawful substance abuse.

It is probably objectively fair to say that South African schoolboy rugby has no equal anywhere in the world and the success of our under-20 team is in large measure a reflection of the quality of the rugby players that we have at schoolboy level. Furthermore, our senior Springbok team has led the way in terms of how South African teams should perform and is regarded as a once-in-a-generation team from a performance perspective.

Reputational damage

South African rugby can ill afford to allow its formidable reputation to be denigrated and undermined by the actions of a few individuals.

Likewise, South African high schools need to take the risks posed by unlawful substance use seriously and should genuinely consider collectively agreeing to a nationwide testing regime, which will apply at a high school level.

While there clearly need to be checks and balances in place when testing of minors is involved, there is no reason why an appropriate methodology could not be put in place that would provide comprehensive testing, while safeguarding individual rights, similar to what happens at the various rugby youth weeks.

Why should the highly publicised and televised Derby Days be treated any differently? On the contrary, the elevated profile of South African schoolboy rugby provides the perfect platform to deliver a message of “zero tolerance”.

Parents, schoolteachers and sports federations must be alive to the threat that doping poses to individual welfare, the reputation of South African sport and the fundamental need to preserve integrity in our sporting systems.

Hopefully, there will be a rethink of the approach taken to testing at high school level, because something urgently needs to be done. If we carry on ignoring the problem, the negative outcomes associated with doping will only be compounded, and we run the risk of undoing some of the tremendous strides that have been achieved in making South African rugby the envy of the rest of the world. DM