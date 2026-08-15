Letter to Mahlamba Ndlopfu – Illness before truth as a new plague erupts

Ah, Chief Dwasaho! Welcome to the Madlanga medical ward, the only hospital in South Africa where symptoms begin when a subpoena arrives and recovery follows once the difficult questions have passed.

At this facility, ethics must be left at the reception. Accountability is downstairs in the laundry, rotating with the stained linen of the Republic of Gupta. Con artists are welcome. Medical certificates need to explain nothing. Memory loss is treated on an outpatient basis. Selective amnesia receives priority admission.

Ordinary South Africans queue for hours at public clinics, praying the pharmacy still has Panado. In the Madlanga medical ward, the politically connected wake on the morning of testimony with sudden tightness around the truth.

The condition is spreading, my leader. South Africa must investigate this new occupational illness: acute pre-testimony syndrome, colloquially known as Madlangatitis. Symptoms include dizziness when shown a WhatsApp message, breathlessness near an affidavit and paralysis of the tongue when asked who authorised what.

Advocate Andrea Johnson, former head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) and apparent pioneer of prosecuting “future crimes”, became the ninth witness whose testimony was delayed on medical grounds. She finally testified as the commission probed Idac’s bizarre prosecution of Crime Intelligence officers for conduct yet to occur. Give that woman a Bell’s.

In a rare move for a lawyer, she invoked the right against self-incrimination rather than answer whether she caused an assault docket involving suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Major General Feroz Khan to be leaked before he was charged.

North West businessman (ANC acolyte) Suliman Carrim has also become a long-term patient. He was first hospitalised before an April appearance after experiencing what he believed was a heart attack at a gym. His testimony was rescheduled, but he was again declared medically unfit. He was later reportedly spotted at a Western Cape shopping mall. Perhaps retail therapy is recognised as a treatment for subpoena-related distress. On Madlanga’s order, his medical records are now sealed.

Medicare24 CEO Mike van Wyk was hospitalised with severe panic attacks (I don’t blame him) before testifying about alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. Self-proclaimed police “contact” agent Oupa Brown Mogotsi also produced a medical certificate. He eventually returned to the commission and completed his testimony with one phrase: “I refuse to incriminate myself.”

An unnamed Crime Intelligence handler submitted another vague certificate. Sergeant Fannie Nkosi fell ill before questioning about alleged relationships between senior police officers and suspected cartel members. Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya submitted a sick note in December. Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo fell ill before resuming testimony carried by PowerPoint, with WhatsApp doing the talking.

Nine patients. One commission. An ­epidemic with remarkably good timing.

Major General Khan was shot shortly before he was due to appear. Unlike the ward’s other patients, he had no suspicious sniffle or empty certificate, but wounds from an apparent assassination attempt. Yet even his violent hospitalisation reveals the darker truth, my leader. Some avoid testimony through paperwork. Others may be prevented from testifying through bullets.

Either way, the truth arrives late.

Convenient untruths

But the Madlanga medical ward is only the comic side ward of a more serious deception. We are told that the “Madlanga fallout” proves that South Africa is undergoing an accountability reset.

Reset? Hawu, my leader. A reset suggests that the machine once worked. What we have is performative justice, a televised production in which the state arrests the supporting cast while the executive producers remain in the VIP lounge.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department officers Adrian Norman Mackenzie and Keisha Leigh Stols were arrested in connection with an alleged R14.9-million precious stones robbery and fraud. Protected Witness K, who admitted participating, was also arrested, and suspended deputy chief Julius “Blue Light Blesser” Mkhwanazi was added as an accused.

Mkhwanazi stands accused in three matters, with the National Prosecuting Authority still weighing charges over an alleged murder cover-up. He appears determined to enter the Guinness World Records: one officer, three arrests and counting. Other Ekurhuleni and South African Police Service officials were arrested in related investigations.

These arrests matter. Corruption and abuse of police authority do not become ‑trivial merely because the accused are not Cabinet ministers. But let us not confuse capturing foot soldiers with defeating an army.

Justice for whom?

The Madlanga fallout is falling downwards. It lands on inspectors, sergeants, colonels, municipal officials and secondary businesspeople. It bounces harmlessly off ministerial mansions.

One police minister, Senzo Mchunu, remains on special leave while continuing to receive his salary and benefits. Taxpayers fund both his absence and his replacement, Firoz Cachalia. This is not accountability, my leader, it’s a state-sponsored sabbatical with blue lights. Former police minister Bheki Cele has also been named in testimony at the commission. Still, he has his breakfast at a high-end hotel, the Beverly Hills in uMhlanga, free like Woolworths chickens.

Yet, the minnows are photographed in handcuffs. The big men retain honorifics, pensions, comradeship and access. The minnows queue in magistrates’ courts. The big men queue for party conferences and freebies. The minnows request bail. The big men request extensions and cash gratifications. The minnows are the Madlanga fallout. The big men are at the Madlanga VIP lounge, sipping cognac and nibbling snacks.

Commissions expose corruption’s architecture; they cannot demolish it. That requires investigators, not Colonel Brian Padayachee types, following evidence upwards; prosecutors, not the advocate Johnson kind, confronting political power; and a president ­acting before public outrage expires.

Until then, the washing machine spins: small garments are prosecuted; big blankets emerge damp but intact.

Do not sell us a reset while the powerful sleep peacefully. Do not call it fallout when gravity only works on the small. In the Madlanga medical ward, the patients recover. At the Madlanga laundry, reputations are washed. Outside, the Gupta Republic’s citizens remain critically ill but stable.

Meanwhile, you, Comrade Leadership, you avoided the impeachment corridor by a country mile last week. Seek a review, my leader. Await judgment. Lose. Appeal. Repeat. Until your son Andile retires. That is justice for the political establishment. Aphi amanga ami? Where are my lies?

Till next week, my man. Send me to Madlanga Ward. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R35.





