There is a particular kind of waiting that poor people know, a waiting that is not measured by clocks or calendars because it settles into the body and becomes part of the ordinary architecture of life: waiting for water, for electricity, for a clinic, for compensation, for land, for rehabilitation, for justice, or simply for someone in authority to acknowledge that the suffering carried quietly for years is neither inevitable nor deserved.

It is not always a waiting born of despair. People often approach the state with an extraordinary and largely unrecognised faith in institutions that have repeatedly disappointed them. They fill in forms, attend consultations, travel long distances to hearings, write letters, submit memoranda and return again and again to offices whose officials change but whose answers remain strangely familiar.

They do this not because they are naïve, but because the constitutional promise, however weakened by experience, still exerts a moral claim upon them: somewhere behind the doors, procedures and titles of the democratic state there must remain an institution, or person, capable of hearing them and, having heard them, of acting.

For those of us who work with mining-affected communities, this waiting has a geography. It lies beside abandoned shafts and unstable mine dumps, in villages where blasting has cracked homes, along rivers whose contamination is explained in technical language but lived through illness, and in settlements where families are told that development requires their removal while the wealth beneath their land moves elsewhere.

In these places, time accumulates differently. Companies measure it in production cycles and shareholder returns, governments in terms of office and legislative programmes, but communities experience it as the slow sedimentation of oppression, laid down year after year in damaged land, fractured livelihoods, abandoned promises, polluted water and the gradual erosion of the belief that the law belongs equally to everyone.

The tragedy is that oppression endured for long enough acquires the appearance of permanence. What begins as an injustice committed by identifiable people through identifiable decisions slowly sheds its history and becomes absorbed into the landscape itself. Children grow up beside abandoned shafts believing they have always been there. Polluted rivers cease to be remembered as rivers that once ran clear. Broken promises are inherited like family heirlooms, and exclusion, repeated across generations, begins to masquerade as inevitability. The extraordinary becomes ordinary; what should provoke outrage instead becomes simply the way things are.

We call this the 100-year debt, not because injustice can be reduced to a precise date, but because some debts become so old and so useful to those who benefit from them that society begins to mistake them for the natural order of things. Minerals move, profits accumulate, ownership changes and corporations reorganise themselves, yet the consequences remain where they have always been, attached to land and people whose lives seldom appear in the calculations by which national prosperity is measured.

A moral wager

When South Africa adopted its Constitution, we believed, or needed to believe, that history had opened a different road. The Constitution was more than a legal settlement. It was a moral wager that power could be disciplined by law, that dignity could become more than a promise made to the poor, and that democracy might create a relationship between people and the state in which being heard was not determined by wealth, influence or proximity to political power.

Parliament occupied a special place within that wager because it was imagined as the place where the country, in all its inequality and unfinished history, could speak to itself. The phrase “the people’s house” was not meant as ceremony. It expressed the radical idea that the woman living beside an abandoned mine, the worker whose lungs carry the history of extraction and the family threatened with eviction should possess the same claim upon Parliament’s attention as the corporation able to retain lawyers, lobbyists and economists to speak in the polished grammar of investment and growth.

That principle is easy to affirm and much harder to live, because institutions gradually acquire habits that draw them towards those who already possess access, fluency and power. Communities are invited to consultations; organised economic interests are invited into the making of policy. Everyone is formally present, yet presence is not the same as influence, just as consultation is not the same as listening.

It is within this widening distance between democratic form and democratic substance that our coalition submitted the Petition on Mining Accountability, Capital Flight and Community Abandonment to Parliament on 26 November 2025. It was not an attempt to bypass democratic process, but to use that process exactly as Parliament intended: to place before the institution responsible for holding the executive accountable evidence of failures in mine closure, rehabilitation, social and labour plans, abandoned mines, displacement and corporate accountability.

Parliament received the petition, acknowledged it, referred it and indicated that it would be considered during the first parliamentary term of 2026.

The hearing never came.

By 6 August 2026, the petition had remained inside Parliament for 253 days, approximately 99 days beyond the period contemplated by Parliament’s own petitions framework, passing through three parliamentary terms without a hearing, investigation, report, recommendation or final determination.

We were told that programme changes had interrupted the portfolio committee’s intentions and that petitions would in future be handled by a new committee, yet no one could confirm whether the petition had been formally transferred, where responsibility for it rested or when the people behind it would finally be heard.

There is a peculiar violence in this kind of uncertainty because bureaucracy rarely announces that it has decided not to hear you. It does not need to reject your claim. It can defer, redirect, acknowledge and postpone until the difference between a process that exists and a remedy that can actually be reached becomes almost impossible to maintain.

Web of accountability

This failure cannot be separated from Parliament’s broader history over the democratic period, during which the courts have repeatedly been required to remind it of duties that should have been central to its own understanding of itself. Judgments concerning executive accountability, presidential removal and public participation reveal not a single institutional collapse but a recurring tendency towards procedural compliance without the deeper culture of accountability the Constitution demands.

For many communities, Parliament’s failures have never marked the end of hope because the Constitution appeared to offer another path. When one institution failed, there was always another to which people could turn: the courts, the Public Protector, the South African Human Rights Commission.

The genius of our constitutional democracy lay not in the perfection of any single institution, but in the belief that they would reinforce one another and that, somewhere within that web of accountability, justice would eventually find a way through. However, recent Constitutional Court jurisprudence concerning the powers of the South African Human Rights Commission has unsettled that belief. Whatever its precise legal implications, it has reminded vulnerable communities that constitutional promises are only as strong as the institutions entrusted to give them life. When one avenue narrows, the burden on those that remain becomes immeasurably greater. Parliament cannot afford to become weaker at precisely the moment when so many have nowhere else to turn.

Parliament cannot become weaker at precisely the moment when vulnerable communities need it most.

Unlike other institutions, Parliament can summon ministers, interrogate officials, demand records, investigate systemic failures, amend legislation and insist that the executive account for the consequences of its decisions. Yet oversight worthy of the name cannot consist merely of receiving presentations, noting concerns and moving to the next agenda item. It must be capable of disturbing the arrangements through which political and economic power protects itself.

If this trajectory continues, the coming period will be dark not because democracy will suddenly disappear, but because its meaning will contract. Rights will remain in the Constitution while their exercise becomes increasingly dependent upon resources, access and endurance. Public participation will continue, but its capacity to change outcomes will diminish.

And yet it is precisely here, where institutional disappointment might reasonably lead to despair, that another story is taking shape.

Across mining-affected communities, people continue to build the social infrastructure that democracy has failed to provide. They establish advice offices, conduct social audits, document pollution, monitor social and labour plans, accompany families facing eviction, preserve evidence and teach one another the language of rights that institutions too often use to exclude them.

Grassroots power

In these acts there is more than resistance. There is democratic creation: a patient construction of grassroots power through which communities refuse to remain the objects of policy and insist upon becoming authors of their own political lives. What looks from above like protest often appears from within the community as care: the protection of a neighbour, the preservation of memory, the defence of land and the refusal to allow suffering to remain private when its causes are public.

This is where my hope resides. Not in the easy belief that institutions will correct themselves merely because their failures have been exposed, but in the more demanding hope that emerges when people continue to organise despite every reason to withdraw their faith.

Those in power should not mistake patience for surrender, nor continued engagement for acceptance of indefinite delay. Communities have chosen constitutional avenues not because they lack anger, but because they have insisted that democracy must be given every opportunity to honour its promises. Yet democracy cannot endlessly demand the faith of the marginalised while returning only procedure.

For as long as one community bears the burdens of extraction without sharing meaningfully in its benefits, for as long as rights operate differently according to wealth and influence, and for as long as institutions created in the name of the people remain more responsive to power than to suffering, none of us can honestly describe ourselves as free.

The petition will not disappear merely because Parliament has failed to find time for it. It is carried by communities whose experience cannot be filed away and whose struggle began long before a document entered Parliament.

Parliament may yet choose to become the people’s house in more than name. But whether it does so or not, the work of organising, remembering and resisting will continue, because the deepest source of democracy has never been the generosity of institutions. It has always been the refusal of ordinary people to accept that power alone has the right to determine whose life matters. DM

