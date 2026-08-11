

Every institution eventually encounters a defining governance moment. Such moments are rarely remembered because of the individuals involved. They are remembered because they reveal the character of the institution itself. The true measure of governance is therefore not whether a board reaches the correct decision, but whether the process through which that decision is reached strengthens public confidence in the institution. That is the real question confronting South Africa following the return of the CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The public conversation has understandably focused on whether the board made the correct decision. Lawyers have debated procedural fairness, governance specialists have scrutinised the board’s conduct, and commentators have argued over the implications for one of the country’s most strategically important public institutions. These discussions are necessary. They are also incomplete.

The return of the PIC CEO is not the story. Institutional fragility is.

I was reminded of this while attending the Mastering Board Governance Africa 2026 masterclass, where I had the privilege of speaking alongside governance practitioners from across the continent. Among the many thought-provoking presentations, one remained with me long after the programme had concluded. Dr Andre du Venage introduced delegates to the concept of fragility intelligence, the ability to recognise the hidden vulnerabilities that develop within institutions long before they erupt into visible crises.

It is a deceptively simple idea with profound implications. Most organisations assume that institutional failure begins when a scandal breaks, a crisis unfolds, or public confidence collapses. Fragility intelligence challenges that assumption. It suggests that institutional decline begins much earlier, often while everything still appears to function normally. Boards continue to meet, committees continue to deliberate, policies are regularly updated, annual reports confidently describe ethical leadership and accountability, and performance indicators continue to signal stability. From the outside, the institution appears healthy.

Yet beneath that appearance, subtle changes begin to emerge.

Constructive challenge becomes less frequent. Difficult conversations are postponed in favour of preserving harmony. Independent oversight slowly gives way to excessive trust. Decisions become easier because fewer uncomfortable questions are asked. None of these developments appears significant in isolation. Together, however, they create an organisational culture in which institutional resilience gradually weakens long before anyone recognises that a problem exists.

Fragility rarely announces itself dramatically. It accumulates quietly through behaviours that become normalised over time.

Institutions rarely collapse because of one catastrophic decision. They collapse because too many small governance compromises become accepted as ordinary.

Governance theatre

That insight reminded me of the central argument in my forthcoming book, Governance Theatre. The book explores how institutions can become increasingly sophisticated at performing accountability while gradually losing the behaviours that make accountability meaningful. Governance structures remain firmly in place. Committees become busier. Board packs become thicker. Compliance frameworks become more comprehensive. Annual reports become more polished. To external observers, governance appears stronger than ever.

Yet appearances can be deceptive.

An institution may excel at demonstrating that governance processes exist while simultaneously becoming less capable of exercising independent judgement, principled challenge and institutional courage. The stronger the performance becomes, the more difficult it becomes to distinguish genuine accountability from the appearance of accountability.

This is where fragility intelligence and governance theatre intersect.

Fragility intelligence teaches leaders to recognise the cracks before they widen into fractures. Governance theatre explains why institutions often become remarkably effective at concealing those cracks behind increasingly convincing performances of good governance. Together, they challenge boards to look beyond compliance and ask a far more uncomfortable question: are we strengthening the institution, or merely strengthening the appearance of governance?

Viewed through this lens, the developments at the PIC become far more significant than a single employment decision.

The PIC manages more than R3-trillion on behalf of millions of South Africans, including the pensions of public servants. Its legitimacy therefore rests on two equally important foundations. The first is financial stewardship. The second is public trust. One cannot endure without the other. Outstanding investment performance cannot compensate for declining confidence in governance, just as exemplary governance cannot ignore financial performance. Sustainable institutions require both.

Trust is therefore not simply a reputational asset. It is one of an institution’s most valuable governance assets.

Unlike financial capital, trust cannot be restored through a media statement, a legal opinion or a board resolution. It is accumulated gradually through transparency, consistency and decisions that withstand both legal scrutiny and public scrutiny. Once confidence begins to erode, every future decision is interpreted through a lens of scepticism, regardless of its technical correctness.

This is why the return of the CEO should prompt questions that extend well beyond one individual.

Has the process strengthened confidence in the board's independence?

Has it demonstrated resilience under pressure?

Has it reinforced confidence in the integrity of the institution?

Or has it successfully resolved an employment matter while leaving deeper governance questions unanswered?

These are not accusations. They are precisely the questions that resilient institutions should ask themselves before stakeholders begin asking them instead.

A valuable lesson

One of the most valuable lessons from the masterclass was that organisations with high fragility intelligence deliberately search for weak signals. They do not wait for crises to expose institutional weaknesses. They actively cultivate cultures in which dissent is respected, difficult questions are encouraged and uncomfortable conversations are viewed not as threats but as investments in long-term institutional resilience. They understand that the conversation avoided today often becomes tomorrow’s commission of inquiry.

That lesson extends far beyond the PIC.

Every board in South Africa should ask itself a simple but deeply uncomfortable question. If this situation unfolded within our own organisation tomorrow, would our governance processes strengthen stakeholder confidence or diminish it? Would stakeholders witness genuine independence, or would they simply observe the performance of independence? Would our decisions reinforce institutional trust, or merely satisfy procedural requirements?

The answers to those questions reveal far more about governance maturity than any governance scorecard ever could.

South Africa has become remarkably effective at investigating governance failures after they become national scandals. We establish commissions of inquiry. We appoint forensic investigators. We suspend executives. We replace boards. We strengthen compliance frameworks. These interventions are often necessary, but they are also reactive. They occur after institutional confidence has already been damaged.

Far less attention is devoted to developing institutions capable of recognising fragility before it becomes failure.

Anticipating vulnerability

That is the promise of fragility intelligence. It shifts governance away from reacting to collapse and towards anticipating vulnerability. It encourages boards to become students of organisational behaviour rather than merely custodians of compliance. It asks leaders to pay attention not only to whether governance structures exist, but also to whether the behaviours that sustain those structures remain healthy.

Good governance is never truly revealed when institutions operate under favourable conditions, when decisions are uncontested, and confidence is abundant. Its character only becomes visible when organisations come under pressure, when competing interests collide and when leaders must choose between protecting reputations and strengthening institutions.

Anyone can champion transparency when transparency is convenient. The true test of governance is whether transparency survives when it becomes uncomfortable. Anyone can celebrate accountability when there is little at stake. The real measure of institutional leadership is whether accountability survives when relationships, loyalties and public expectations collide.

That is the examination now confronting the PIC.

Reasonable people will continue to disagree about whether the board reached the correct decision. That debate is both inevitable and healthy. The more enduring question is whether this episode has left one of South Africa’s most important public institutions stronger than it was before. Has it deepened board oversight? Has it strengthened governance culture? Has it reinforced public confidence among the millions of South Africans whose financial futures depend on the integrity of the institution?

Those questions will outlive today’s headlines.

South Africa does not suffer from a shortage of governance frameworks. The King Report remains internationally respected, and our legislative architecture provides boards with a comprehensive foundation for ethical leadership and responsible oversight. Our greatest challenge has never been knowing what good governance looks like. It has been finding the institutional courage to live those principles consistently when doing so becomes politically, professionally or personally uncomfortable.

The decision regarding the PIC’s CEO has now been made, and history will judge whether it was the correct one. What should concern all of us is not simply the outcome of that decision, but what it reveals about the resilience of one of South Africa’s most important public institutions. Institutions rarely decline because they lack governance frameworks. They decline when governance becomes a performance rather than a practice, when institutional courage is replaced by institutional convenience, and when the cracks everyone can see become the cracks nobody is willing to repair.

History seldom remembers who occupied the office. It remembers whether the institution remained worthy of the trust placed in it.

That is the essence of fragility intelligence. And that is why the return of the PIC CEO is not the story. Institutional fragility is. DM