Procurement corruption persists because the system is built for capture

Procurement corruption headlines now arrive with numbing regularity. Evidence before the Madlanga Commission has raised allegations of manipulation around security contracts in Tshwane and improper influence over transversal contracts managed through the National Treasury.

The SAPS Medicare24 matter has produced criminal charges and precautionary suspensions. The Special Investigating Unit continues to uncover assets and networks linked to the looting of Tembisa Hospital.

Each case has its own facts, and allegations must still be tested. But the recurring pattern is no longer reasonably described as a collection of bad tenders or rogue officials. It is a system problem.

A system problem, not a bad tender problem

South Africa does not suffer from a shortage of procurement rules. It suffers from rules that lack enforcement.

Procurement is the means through which taxes become medicines, roads, water systems, school buildings, security services and maintained public infrastructure. When procurement is corrupted, the damage is not limited to an accounting entry labelled “irregular expenditure”.

It appears as a hospital without supplies, a broken municipal fleet, an unfinished road, a failed water plant or an inflated contract that crowds out basic services. This is why tender corruption should not be treated as a mere supply-chain problem. It is a direct attack on state capability and constitutional government.

The central weakness lies in the relationship between political authority and operational control. Ministers, MECs, mayors and boards legitimately set policy. They should not control who wins contracts. Yet the officials who stand between political priorities and public money such as directors-general, municipal managers, chief financial officers, supply-chain heads and public-entity executives, often remain dependent on political support for appointment, tenure or protection.

The law may tell an accounting officer to refuse an unlawful instruction. It does not adequately protect that official from suspension, transfer, non-renewal, removal or assassination after doing so. In practice, officials may face greater risk resisting the corrupt network than from breaking the law.

Appearance of legality

Once that happens, the procurement process can retain the appearance of legality while its purpose is reversed. Bid committees still meet. Scores are still recorded. Contracts are still signed. But specifications are tailored, functionality scores adjusted, emergencies manufactured, contracts split below approval thresholds, framework agreements steered toward favoured suppliers and variation orders used to expand contracts after competition has ended.

Tembisa Hospital demonstrated how an entire procurement system could be easily redirected to serve multiple criminal networks through split contracts, manipulated specifications, inflated prices, dubious suppliers and routine approvals that moved billions of rand out of the hospital – with no consequences. The recent Tshwane and SAPS evidence shows the same structural risk in different settings: control the gatekeepers, control the information and control the flow of contracts.

The illegal windfalls then do more than enrich individuals. Illicit procurement riches can finance political mobilisation, reward intermediaries, secure loyalty and protect the network that made the contracts possible. Public money is converted into factional power within a governing party, and factional power is used to preserve access to public money. This is the patronage-procurement cycle.

The law is incomplete

The Public Procurement Act of 2024 is an important reform, but it is not yet in force and, even when commenced, it will not break this cycle. It regulates procurement conduct. It does not fully repair the wider legal architecture that determines whether procurement rules can be enforced.

The first gap is appointment insulation. The Public Service Act, municipal legislation and public-entity governance rules do not establish a common, protected appointment framework for all senior procurement gatekeepers. Merit requirements are useful, but merit without tenure protection is fragile. Officials who resist unlawful pressure need automatic independent review of retaliatory action, not a labour dispute years later.

The second gap is oversight independence. The new Public Procurement Office is located inside the National Treasury. That may support coordination, but administrative location is not the same as institutional insulation. Recent allegations involving a former Treasury official and transversal contracts show why centralisation cannot be confused with integrity. Concentrating procurement power simply increases the value of capturing the centre.

The third gap is transparency. The act promises a central digital system and broad disclosure. But draft regulations and existing practices leave too much room for confidentiality claims, delayed access under the Promotion of Access to Information Act, incomplete publication and discretionary withholding.

Procurement information should be public by default across the full cycle: planning, specifications, evaluation, award, contract, variation, invoice, payment and performance. Every redaction for reasons of confidentiality should be narrow, reasoned, recorded and reviewable.

Consequence management

The fourth gap is consequence management. The Public Finance Management Act and Municipal Finance Management Act impose duties, but accountability still arrives mainly through annual audits, delayed investigations and disciplinary processes that begin long after the money has gone. Exposure without timely consequence merely documents failure.

The fifth gap is the weak integration of conflict-of-interest controls with live procurement data. Officials and bidders submit declarations, but declarations are only useful if they are checked in real time against beneficial ownership, related parties, former employees, political office, tax records and post-award payment patterns. A paper declaration sitting in a tender file is not an integrity system. It is an administrative ritual.

Transformation objectives also require firmer discipline, not shaky scrutiny. Preferential procurement is constitutionally legitimate and economically necessary, but it cannot become a shield for inflated prices, incapable suppliers or hidden intermediaries.

Ownership claims must be verified, supplier capability tested and contract performance made visible. A politically connected middleman who adds no productive value does not advance transformation. The arrangement merely redistributes public money upward while services collapse below.

What must change

What is required is not another layer of checklists. SA needs institutional redesign built on three linked reforms.

First, protect operational authority. Senior procurement gatekeepers should be selected through transparent, merit-based processes with independent technical participation, fixed tenure and removal only through defined procedures. Retaliation against an official who records or resists an unlawful instruction should trigger automatic external review.

Second, make procurement visible in real time. A single, machine-readable platform should publish the full contracting chain and use analytics to flag contract splitting, repeat awards, single-bid tenders, unusual scoring, supplier concentration, unexplained price differences and excessive variations.

Third, make accountability concurrent. High-risk deviations, emergency awards, major variations and suspicious payment patterns should trigger review before the contract is expanded or the money is released. Findings must connect automatically to recovery, discipline, debarment (exclusion from state tenders) and referral within fixed timelines.

These reforms would not paralyse the government. Routine, lawful procurement should move faster because standard processes, open data and automated checks reduce uncertainty. The additional scrutiny should be concentrated where the risk is highest. The objective is not to send every purchase to an external authority. It is to make manipulation visible and accountable before it becomes irreversible.

Tender corruption is not mysterious. We know where the system is manipulated and why officials remain vulnerable. The legislative gaps are glaring and obvious. Failure to close them is no longer an oversight. It is a malicious political choice exercised to preserve a procurement system that is structurally exposed to corruption.

That choice is unsustainable and perverse. Procurement must instead finally become the constitutional machinery that converts public money into public value, and not the machinery that converts public office into private power. DM