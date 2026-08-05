Allow me to begin with a simple but profound question: If doctors do not speak for the health of society, who will?

Every day, we diagnose disease. We prescribe treatment. We perform procedures. We comfort families. We save lives. But sooner or later, every doctor discovers a difficult truth. Many of our patients are not sick simply because of biology.

They are sick because of poverty. Because of inequality. Because of conflict. Because they cannot afford healthcare. Because there is no clinic nearby. Because there are no medicines. Because there are too few healthcare workers. Because decisions made far away from the bedside determine whether they live or die.

At that moment, we realise something extraordinary – medicine alone is not enough.

That is where activism and advocacy begin.

Advocacy is not politics. It is not confrontation. It is not self-interest. Advocacy is the highest expression of medical professionalism. It is the courage to speak when silence harms patients. It is the willingness to defend science when misinformation spreads. It is the determination to protect ethical practice when integrity is under attack. And it is the conviction that every human being deserves access to quality healthcare, regardless of their social status, nationality, race or ability to pay.

History reminds us that some of the greatest advances in medicine did not happen in laboratories alone. They happened because physicians stood up. Doctors challenged apartheid in healthcare. Doctors confronted the HIV/Aids epidemic. Doctors led the response to Covid-19.

Today, doctors continue to advocate for peace, for vaccination, for mental health, for climate action, for humanitarian protection and for stronger health systems. They remind the world that health is not a privilege. Health is a fundamental human right.

Across Africa, our responsibility has never been greater. Our continent carries a disproportionate burden of disease while facing shortages of healthcare professionals, limited resources, emerging epidemics, humanitarian crises and the growing impact of climate change.

Yet Africa is also rich in something even more powerful – resilience, innovation, compassion and leadership.

As African physicians, we must become architects of stronger health systems, not merely witnesses to their shortcomings. Our voices must shape public policy. Our evidence must guide governments. Our ethics must inspire society. And our unity must strengthen our continent.

I say especially to young doctors and medical students: never underestimate the influence of your voice.

Leadership is not a title. Leadership is a decision. It begins the moment you refuse to accept injustice as normal. It begins when you defend a vulnerable patient. It begins when you challenge policies that compromise patient care. It begins when you choose courage over comfort.

As physicians, we have inherited one of the most trusted professions in the world. Trust, however, brings responsibility.

We must advocate not only for our patients, but also for ethical leadership, professional independence, decent working conditions for healthcare workers, and health systems capable of delivering dignity to every person.

When future generations reflect on our time, I hope they will not remember us only for the diseases we treated. I hope they will remember that we had the courage to transform healthcare. That we stood for justice. That we defended humanity. And that we never forgot that the true measure of medicine is not only how many lives we save, but how boldly we stand for those whose voices are never heard.

As the great physician and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr Albert Schweitzer once reminded us: “The purpose of human life is to serve, and to show compassion and the will to help others.”

Let us therefore continue to heal. Let us continue to lead. Let us continue to advocate.

Because the future of medicine depends not only on excellent clinicians, but on courageous physicians who are prepared to change the world. DM