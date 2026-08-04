Facebook obliterated 20 years of my online life for no apparent reason

Twenty years of my online life disappeared last week in the space of a single notification: “Your account has been disabled for not following our community standards.” No detail was provided as to which post was problematic.

I clicked an “appeal” button and 12 hours later was told I no longer existed on Facebook and no further correspondence would be entered into regarding this matter.

Two decades of conversations, photographs of my children growing up, my grandchildren being born, condolences and celebrations from friends scattered across the world, the digital record of a life — all just gone.

Search for me on Facebook, and you will find I no longer exist. If a friend scrolls back through their activity log, the record of us commenting on each other’s posts, tagging each other at the same wedding or graduation, is gone from their side as well as mine. My name has vanished from every photograph anyone ever tagged me in.

I still exist in those pictures, unnamed now, though it isn’t hard to imagine what comes next. The same systems used to delete names could just as easily be turned on the photographs themselves, lifting an unwanted face out of someone else’s picture entirely.

I have not posted hate speech or child pornography, the two categories most people assume must be behind an irreversible ban. What I have done, consistently and in my own name, is speak out about genocide, and about the right-wing Afrophobia gaining ground in South Africa.

In 2023, Global Witness and the Legal Resources Centre submitted 10 mock adverts to Facebook, TikTok and YouTube in English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa and isiZulu. The ads were made from xenophobic content circulating in South Africa. Nearly all of them were approved for publication, including an advert calling on police to kill “illegal foreigners”. The same company that banished me without explanation waved through an explicit call to violence against migrants.

Did my positions on such issues draw the attention of trolls who mass-reported me? I don’t know.

There are, as far as I can tell, three possible explanations for what happened:

I was hacked, and the account was disabled as a security response;

I was caught in an automated moderation error; or

I was targeted by coordinated reporting to a platform comfortable with letting algorithms make decisions without human oversight.

Each of these possibilities is worrying.

The second possibility - that this was simply an AI mistake - is not a fringe theory. In March, Meta announced that judging which accounts break its rules was now the responsibility of entirely automated systems, including handling the appeals of those decisions. There are no people involved in any steps along the way.

No path back

This month, a New York Times investigation documented what that has looked like in practice: users whose accounts, and in some cases livelihoods, vanished overnight, with no specific violation named and no path back.

One case involved a couple running an English-teaching business with close to a million followers across Facebook and Instagram, told that their information was permanently deleted and that they could not request another review.

Meta’s own Oversight Board, in its first ruling on disabled accounts in June, found systemic problems with due process, proportionality and transparency in how the company auto-disables accounts. More than 60,000 people have signed a petition asking Meta to tell users what they did wrong and to get a human being to look at its decisions.

The third possibility - that accounts are silenced because of the positions their owners hold - sounds like the kind of conspiracy theory I used to laugh at.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) built a verified dataset of 1,050 cases of wrongful content takedowns, restrictions and account suspensions. Of those cases, 1,049 involved the suppression of pro-Palestine content and speech about the war on Gaza. They traced the pattern to Meta’s Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy, which defaults to removal whenever an algorithm battles to read “intent”. An external audit that Meta itself commissioned found this had “an adverse human rights impact” on freedom of expression.

Power imbalances

The HRW found that Meta was “silencing many people arbitrarily and without explanation, replicating online some of the same power imbalances and rights abuses that we see on the ground”.

I’m not claiming certainty about my own case. I’m saying that this is a company with a documented history of acceding to the complaints of right-wing groups to suppress speech. And sitting in South Africa with no contact number or email address, there is no way to tell where the truth lies.

The European Union has set up an Appeals Centre specifically to let users challenge Meta’s content decisions, an independent body that can review a case. I’m glad it exists, but it is open only to people in the European Union, and only reviews decisions about individual pieces of content, not account-level bans of the kind I’ve just experienced.

All of this is the business model working as designed. Andrew Lewis, posting on MetaFilter back in 2010, said: “If you’re not paying for something, you’re not a customer; you’re the product being sold.”

We have treated Facebook as a photo album, a community hall, a record of grief and joy stretching back 20 years, but it was never any of those things. It was, and is, a machine for holding our attention and our data long enough to sell both to advertisers.

Storing photographs, maintaining friendships or belonging to community groups were not products Meta was selling. These were all the bait to lure us into becoming the product it could sell to others.

I will never get an explanation for why I was deleted from the platform. What I have instead is a warning. Do not mistake a platform you don’t own, don’t pay for, and cannot appeal to, for a safe place to keep the things that matter to you. Back up your photographs. Keep the phone numbers and email addresses of the people you care about somewhere that isn’t Facebook Messenger. And know that the connection you feel to your community on that platform exists entirely at the pleasure of a company that can permanently delete you at any time. DM