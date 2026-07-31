SA needs sovereign tech infrastructure, not just foreign server farms on its soil

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently celebrated multibillion-rand commitments from Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Mastercard, framing Google’s African Cloud Summit held in Johannesburg on 1 July as a landmark victory . Yet, as Research ICT Africa’s work on data sovereignty demonstrates, the physical presence of foreign cloud infrastructure does not equate to local ownership or control. These massive foreign footprints underscore a deep-seated geopolitical dependency rather than technological leadership.

It is precisely against this backdrop that Ramaphosa’s recent official visit to Paris, where French firms pledged €1.11-billion to South Africa’s economy with a strong emphasis on industrial manufacturing and energy transition, gains its true strategic weight. This momentum aligns with the structural shift crystallised at the France-co-hosted Africa Forward summit in Nairobi, which focused on reducing Euro-African technological dependence on major global powers.

By pivoting toward mutual co-investment, this renewed economic diplomacy directly addresses our core digital vulnerabilities. Without reciprocal models designed to build domestic capacity, relying on unipolar monopolies risks undermining South Africa’s strategic, non-aligned foreign policy.

The grid and the extractivist trap

The tech economy is formalising an asymmetric hierarchy. Latin America and Africa control under 3% of global computational capacity, mirroring colonial trade dynamics where raw peripheral data is extracted, refined in northern hubs, and sold back as proprietary software.

To break this dependency trap, Pretoria must actively prioritise targeted applications in agriculture, water management and public health, while mandating that critical data loops are stored domestically. This is why sovereign infrastructure, including national satellite capacity that keeps connectivity and data loops under domestic control, deserves the same strategic priority as terrestrial data localisation.

Crucially, this expansion remains bound to resource constraints; as leaders warned at Africa Forward, AI computing capacity is entirely dependent on energy. Advanced models require immense power and water, directly straining our fragile electricity grid. Subsidising foreign hyper-scalers without securing local ownership means bearing environmental costs without receiving the high-value technical capabilities generated. Local industrial power must grow alongside computing capacity through genuine technology co-ownership.

Shared vulnerability as a strategic instrument

This struggle is playing out on the regulatory stage with the adoption of the AfCFTA Protocol on Digital Trade . While aiming to harmonise rules, the continent risks remaining a passive rule-taker in a space routinely exploited by corporate lobbying. Here, South Africa’s G20 legacy and our status as the EU’s first partner under the Clean Trade and Investment Partnership (CTIP) are vital diplomatic instruments.

In this endeavour, Europe acts as a fellow traveller in the geopolitical wilderness. Squeezed between US Big Tech and Shenzhen, Brussels shares SA’s anxiety of becoming a digital colony. This symmetric vulnerability turns the co-investment approach discussed at Africa Forward into a highly pragmatic template. By focusing on joint risk-sharing and localised value addition, this model offers a realistic blueprint for future EU-Africa engagement. For South Africa, which directs 45% of its processed goods to the AfCFTA, this justifies pushing the EU to expand local content mandates to include midstream processing within partner nations.

The multiplex path to autonomy

Ultimately, our digital future requires moving beyond simply playing host to foreign server farms. As the tech economy threatens to lock us into a new era of digital extractivism, the South African Institute of International Affairs’ call to assert structural agency through science diplomacy serves as our operational mandate.

By leveraging shared vulnerabilities with a cornered Europe, Pretoria can maintain a demanding, multiplex dialogue that keeps all global screens running. True technological sovereignty requires active control of the infrastructure, energy systems, and data loops that define the modern order.

This is the same logic behind building sovereign African satellite capacity: infrastructure that a nation owns and operates itself, rather than infrastructure merely hosted on its soil. South Africa’s future depends on co-engineering the rules of this new digital era rather than being quietly governed by them. DM