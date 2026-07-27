World Nature Conservation Day: South Africa’s natural heritage is disappearing quietly

Just outside Jeffreys Bay lies Papiesfontein – three parcels of state-owned land, totalling 528 hectares, that contain one of the last intact remnants of Humansdorp Shale Renosterveld. More than 90% of this endangered vegetation type has already disappeared beneath agriculture and development elsewhere along the Eastern Cape coast.

From the road, Papiesfontein does not announce itself. There are no dramatic cliffs or towering forests, nothing that immediately signals national significance. But look closer, and the landscape reveals itself as one of South Africa’s richest ecological strongholds. Renosterveld rarely receives the attention afforded to more famous parts of the fynbos biome, yet plant for plant, it is among the country’s most extraordinary and imperilled vegetation types. What appears, from a distance, to be unremarkable scrub is in fact a fine mosaic of geophytes, succulents and localised shrubs, several found nowhere else on Earth. Get down to eye level in spring, and the ground resolves into something closer to a living tapestry.

Papiesfontein is also a stronghold for rarer visitors still. It provides breeding habitat for the black harrier, one of the world’s most threatened birds of prey, with a global population numbering only a few hundred breeding pairs, the great majority of them in South Africa. For species this scarce, losing even a small area of suitable habitat carries a disproportionate cost.

None of this exists in isolation. Papiesfontein forms part of a wider ecological corridor along the coast, linking habitats in ways that allow species to move, disperse and breed across a fragmented landscape. Corridors like this quietly do the work of resilience, buffering the coastline, sustaining pollinators and helping regulate water. When they are functioning, they are easy to overlook. That is often precisely the moment they are lost.

Yet perhaps the most remarkable thing about Papiesfontein is not only what survives there, but what it has survived. For more than three decades, this landscape has repeatedly faced human pressures that could easily have erased it. It has been earmarked for housing development, scarred by an illegal municipal dumping site, subjected to inappropriate development proposals, unlawfully leased for grazing through a fraudulent agreement, and most recently impacted by an unlawful land invasion.

On each occasion, dedicated local conservationists, scientists and residents intervened, documenting its biodiversity, exposing wrongdoing and making the case that this was not vacant land waiting for development, but an irreplaceable ecological asset. That Papiesfontein remains largely intact today is not the result of chance. It is the result of persistent advocacy by people who understood its environmental significance.

World Nature Conservation Day calls for preserving natural resources, protecting biodiversity and adopting more sustainable ways of living. It is tempting to picture that work happening elsewhere, such as in policy documents, at international forums or in distant wilderness areas. But some of the most important conservation decisions are made much closer to home, on landscapes that many of us drive past without a second glance.

The Greater Kabeljous Partnership, a group of local residents and environmentalists who have spent more than 30 years advocating for the protection of Papiesfontein and the wider Kabeljous coastline, sees this day as an opportunity to pause and recognise what is already here. Over the years, the partnership has engaged with national and provincial government on the future of this land, including the national Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment and the Eastern Cape MEC for economic development, environmental affairs and tourism, Nonkqubela Pieters, and looks forward to continuing that engagement with the new environment minister, David Maynier.

There is reason for optimism. The declaration of the neighbouring Kabeljous Nature Reserve last year demonstrated that landscapes like these can be secured when their value is recognised in time. Papiesfontein, however, remains without formal conservation protection. It is a reminder that some of South Africa’s richest natural heritage survives in overlooked places and that recognising its value before it is lost is ultimately a choice. If there is one message worth taking from World Nature Conservation Day this year, it is this: biodiversity is not confined to the iconic landscapes we have already learnt to celebrate. Sometimes it survives in a quiet stretch of renosterveld that most people would never think to look at twice, holding within it an entire world that cannot be replaced once it is gone. DM



