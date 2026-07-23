Public Protector finding ignores supply chain sources behind 23 suspected child food poisoning deaths

On 17 July 2026, Public Protector (PP) Kholeka Gcaleka released preliminary findings from a systemic investigation into suspected Gauteng spaza shop food safety failures.

The findings are damning. At least 23 children died from suspected food poisoning in 2024. Inspectors found rodent infestations, food stored directly on the ground, and the presence of Aldicarb – a highly toxic rat poison – on food premises.

Ekurhuleni is operating at a 5% food safety compliance rate. Johannesburg at 14%. Tshwane at 30%. Across the province, for every licensed spaza shop, almost three unlicensed ones are operating. Gauteng’s municipalities are functioning at less than 30% of the environmental health practitioner staffing required by WHO and national standards.

These are serious findings. They demand serious responses. And yet they describe only the last stretch of a supply chain that extends far beyond the spaza shop – and in doing so, they risk producing exactly the wrong policy response to a crisis whose causes begin much further upstream.

The question the investigation did not ask

The Public Protector’s terms of reference focused on whether local government was effectively enforcing food safety and hygiene standards in the informal business sector. This is a legitimate question. But it is not the most important one.

The most important question is: where did the expired and decayed food products come from?

Which distributors moved compromised stock? Which cash-and-carry operations accepted and resold product that should have been destroyed? Which fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands maintain expiry date monitoring and product returns processes that extend to modern trade – supermarket chains with centralised receiving infrastructure – but do not extend to the informal retail tier that serves the densest consumer communities in the country?

Nobody in this investigation asked those questions. The Section 7(9) notice was issued to municipalities, provincial departments and national regulatory bodies. Not to distributors. Not to wholesalers. Not to FMCG brands.

This is not an oversight. It reflects a structural assumption embedded in South Africa’s regulatory architecture: that accountability in the food supply chain ends at the point of informal retail, not at the point of production or distribution.

Compliance architecture designed to fail

Gauteng has about 12,737 operational spaza shops across its three metros. It has less than 30% of the environmental health practitioners required to inspect them. Ekurhuleni has the capacity to inspect – at any given time – a fraction of its operating food premises. The inspection burden placed on municipal health departments is structurally impossible to discharge.

Meanwhile, the distributors supplying those 12,737 shops are not subject to equivalent last-mile accountability. The FMCG brands whose products sit on spaza shelves are not required to maintain informal retail distribution standards comparable with those applied in modern trade. The cash-and-carry operators who sit between the brand and the spaza owner – capturing 8% to 12% wholesale margin in the process – bear no regulatory accountability for the condition of stock when it arrives at the informal retail tier.

We have built a food safety architecture that places the entire compliance burden on the operator who has the least resources, the least negotiating power, the lowest margin and the least institutional capacity to meet it – and then we express shock when it fails.

Formalisation without upstream accountability is not food safety. It is liability transfer.

What the 121 corruption cases actually tell us

The Public Protector’s investigation identified 121 cases of suspected corruption, fraud and false declarations – involving South African citizens allegedly assisting undocumented foreigners to access the Spaza Shop Support Fund and operate businesses.

These cases must be prosecuted. Fronting is illegal. But before we allow this finding to dominate the public narrative, we should be honest about the structural conditions that make fronting rational.

The compliance cost of legal spaza shop operation has been set – through registration requirements, licence fees, health and safety standards, tax obligations and now the SARS coordination gap identified by the PP – at a level that many operators, South African and foreign alike, cannot meet without workarounds.

The support available to meet those costs is chronically under-resourced. Tshwane’s local economic development department, which processes business applications from spaza shops, was found by the PP to have staff shortages that directly cause delays in licensing and create space for non-compliance.

Fronting is not primarily a moral failure. It is the predictable response to a compliance architecture whose demands exceed the institutional support provided to meet them. The PP’s corruption finding is a symptom. The disease is the Aggregation Tax: the structural demand placed on the most resource-constrained operators in the economy to self-build the compliance infrastructure that the state has neither funded nor provided.

The big question

Who owns the supply chain that supplied the food that killed the children?

This is what South Africa’s food safety discourse needs to answer.

Of Gauteng’s 12,737 operational spaza shops, 56% are operated by foreign nationals. This is the ownership data the PP investigation surfaced, and it will dominate the public conversation about its findings. But the ownership data that was not surfaced is equally important: who owns the distributors supplying those shops? Who owns the cash-and-carry operations through which the vast majority of spaza stock moves? Who holds the FMCG distribution licences in Gauteng’s township corridors?

These upstream nodes are not Black-owned. They are not South African citizen-owned in any meaningful proportion. And they are not in the PP’s terms of reference.

The township retail value chain moves value upward and risk downward. The margin sits at the brand, the distributor and the wholesaler. The compliance obligation, the liability exposure, and – when children die – the reputational damage, sit at the spaza shop. This architecture is not accidental. It is maintained by a regulatory system that inspects the shelf and a policy system that funds the shelf while leaving the supply chain structurally unchanged.

What an adequate response would look like

The Public Protector’s findings should trigger three responses that are not currently in government’s playbook.

First, an upstream supply chain audit. The Department of Health, in coordination with the DTIC and the B-BBEE Commission, should commission an independent audit of the distribution and wholesale supply chains serving Gauteng’s informal retail sector – mapping ownership, identifying expiry date management practices and establishing accountability standards for stock moving through the informal retail tier.

Second, extended product liability. FMCG brands and their primary distributors should bear co-liability for food safety failures in informal retail channels where they are the primary or sole supplier of the implicated product. The current liability architecture places all risk at the retail tier. This must change.

Third, capitalisation of Black-owned upstream alternatives. The Western Cape’s Lagunya Distribution model – a Black-owned mini distribution centre concept for the Langa Gugulethu-Nyanga corridor with full financial feasibility analysis – demonstrates that township supply chain infrastructure owned by the communities it serves is commercially viable. It has not been capitalised.

A dedicated Black Retail Infrastructure Fund, directed at wholesale, cold chain and logistics ownership in township corridors, would create the accountability infrastructure that community-anchored ownership makes possible and that the current absentee-owned wholesale tier does not.

The children who died deserve more

The children who died deserve an accountability architecture that traces harm back to its source – upstream through the cash-and-carry, through the distributor, to the point where compromised stock entered the informal retail channel.

They deserve a regulatory system that is adequately staffed – not one operating at 21% of required environmental health capacity in Tshwane and 23% in Ekurhuleni.

And they deserve a policy response that asks not only who sold the food that harmed them, but who supplied it, who moved it, and who designed the system that placed all the accountability on the person with the least power to prevent the harm.

Until we ask those questions, and build policy around the answers, we are not doing food safety. We are doing scapegoating with inspectors. DM