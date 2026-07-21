Democracy doesn’t end at the ballot box: Why SA needs democratic information integrity

In the coming months, South Africans will again be asked to place their faith in local democracy. Political parties will campaign on promises of jobs, development and service delivery. Communities will vote for councillors they hope will represent their interests. Democracy, we are told, is working.

But what happens after election day?

Across South Africa – particularly in coastal, rural and mining-affected communities – residents are increasingly being asked to “participate” in decisions about oil and gas exploration, mining, and other extractive developments. Public meetings are convened. Consultation documents are circulated. Companies promise investment, jobs and economic growth.

On paper, these processes satisfy legal requirements. In practice, however, a more uncomfortable question emerges:

Can communities genuinely give Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) when the political system surrounding those decisions may already be shaped by the very industries seeking approval?

This question sits at the intersection of democracy, climate governance and public accountability. FPIC is often discussed as an Indigenous rights principle or an environmental safeguard. But at its heart, it is a democratic principle. It requires that people receive accurate information, participate without coercion, have sufficient time to deliberate, and possess a genuine opportunity to influence decisions before projects proceed. Consent is not a procedural box to be ticked. It is the democratic expression of informed public choice.

That same principle underpins elections; South Africans cannot meaningfully vote without access to truthful information about parties, policies and candidates. This is precisely why organisations such as My Vote Counts have spent years advocating for greater transparency in political party funding. Citizens deserve to know who finances political actors because money influences political priorities, legislative agendas and ultimately public policy.

The same logic should apply to extractive industries. If companies that stand to profit from oil, gas or mining projects cultivate relationships with political leaders, sponsor community initiatives, influence municipal development narratives or support political actors, whether directly or indirectly, then consultation processes cannot be viewed in isolation from the broader political economy in which they occur.

Communities may technically be consulted, but are they participating in decisions that remain genuinely open?

Democratic information integrity

This concern becomes even more urgent when viewed through the lens of climate information integrity. But climate information integrity is only one part of a much bigger democratic challenge. As South Africa approaches another cycle of local government elections, we should begin talking about something broader: democratic information integrity.

Democratic information integrity is the condition under which citizens can make political, environmental and governance decisions based on accurate information, transparent institutions and meaningful participation, free from manipulation, undisclosed influence and systematic disinformation.

It recognises that democracy depends not only on the right to vote, but on the integrity of the information environment in which every democratic decision is made. Elections, public participation processes, parliamentary deliberations, municipal planning, environmental impact assessments and community consultations all rely on citizens having access to complete, independent and trustworthy information.

Fossil-fuel sector campaigns

When that information ecosystem is distorted through greenwashing, misinformation, opaque lobbying, undisclosed political financing or sophisticated public relations campaigns, democracy itself is weakened.

This is precisely what we are witnessing in South Africa’s fossil fuel sector. Increasingly, oil and gas companies market fossil gas as a “transition fuel”, frame offshore drilling as sustainable development, and present new extraction projects as inevitable solutions to unemployment and energy insecurity. Advertising campaigns, sponsored community engagements, media messaging and stakeholder consultations repeatedly reinforce these narratives while often downplaying environmental risks, climate impacts and the long-term economic costs of fossil fuel dependency.

These narratives do not simply influence consumers. They shape public opinion. They shape political priorities. They shape municipal planning. They shape parliamentary debates. They shape the very conditions under which communities are expected to grant consent.

By the time communities arrive at a public participation meeting, the debate may already have been framed in favour of extraction. The challenge is therefore not simply misinformation. It is democratic distortion.

This is why fossil fuel greenwashing should no longer be understood solely as a consumer protection issue. It is also a democratic governance issue. Misleading environmental claims do far more than influence purchasing decisions; they influence electoral priorities, shape policy debates, affect public participation and alter the conditions under which communities exercise democratic rights.

Local government

Democratic information integrity asks a simple, but profound question: Can democratic choices ever be truly free if the information upon which those choices are based has been systematically manipulated? As South Africa prepares for local government elections, this question becomes even more pressing.

Local government sits at the centre of many decisions affecting communities. Municipalities shape land-use planning, local economic development, infrastructure priorities and public participation processes.

Councillors often become the first political representatives engaging with communities affected by mining, gas infrastructure or energy projects. Yet we rarely ask whether local political systems are sufficiently insulated from the influence of industries whose commercial interests depend upon obtaining public approval.

Political party funding transparency has rightly become a cornerstone of democratic accountability. But transparency alone cannot protect democracy if powerful industries are simultaneously shaping public opinion through sophisticated communications strategies that operate outside electoral regulation.

Similarly, meaningful public participation cannot exist if consultation begins only after communities have spent months, or even years, being exposed to one-sided narratives about development, jobs and energy security.

South Africa’s Constitution already contains many of the building blocks for democratic information integrity. Political rights protect our ability to vote. Environmental rights recognise everyone’s right to an environment that is not harmful to their health or well-being. Access to information enables informed participation, while administrative justice requires fair and lawful decision-making.

Yet these rights are too often treated as separate constitutional silos. Democratic information integrity offers a way to connect them. It recognises that transparent political financing, climate information integrity, lobbying transparency, meaningful public participation and Free, Prior and Informed Consent are not isolated governance concerns.

Together, they form a single democratic ecosystem designed to ensure that public decisions genuinely reflect the informed will of the people. If one pillar weakens, the entire democratic process is compromised.

Withstanding moneyed influence

As South Africa prepares for another local government election, the debate should extend beyond coalition politics, campaign promises and electoral outcomes. We should also ask whether our democratic institutions are resilient enough to withstand the growing influence of industries with billions of rands at stake in shaping public opinion and political decision-making.

Communities deserve more than the opportunity to vote every five years or attend consultation meetings after key decisions have effectively been made. They deserve a democratic system in which information is trustworthy, political influence is transparent, public participation is meaningful and consent is genuinely free, prior and informed.

That is the promise of democratic information integrity. If South Africa is serious about protecting democracy in the age of climate change, we must move beyond safeguarding elections alone. We must protect the integrity of every decision-making process through which citizens exercise democratic power.

Because democracy does not end at the ballot box, and neither should the safeguards that protect it. DM