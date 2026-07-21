The data tell a devastating story. As of December 2025, South Africa’s aggregate municipal consumer debt was R467.2-billion — up from R405.1-billion just one year before. Households accounted for R335.3-billion (71.8%) of this debt and commercial entities owed R94.7-billion (20.3%).

While municipalities budgeted for a collection rate of 78.6% by the second quarter of 2025/26, actual collection against billed revenue was only 69%. This is not a minor shortfall; it is a R100-billion-plus annual haemorrhage.

South Africa’s municipal revenue crisis is systemic, not isolated:

Johannesburg’s under-recovery was R25.3-billion in 2023/24, with debt impairment surging by 547% to R8-billion.

was R25.3-billion in 2023/24, with debt impairment surging by 547% to R8-billion. Nelson Mandela Bay has R12.87-billion in consumer debt , with 74.7% impaired (uncollectable), leaving only R3.34-billion collectable.

has , with 74.7% impaired (uncollectable), leaving only R3.34-billion collectable. eThekwini’s impairment allowance jumped by 42.5% to R19.45-billion in one year.

impairment allowance jumped by 42.5% to R19.45-billion in one year. Tshwane’s outstanding consumer and business debtors’ book grew by 30% to R28.35-billion, of which 74.2% is deemed uncollectable .

outstanding consumer and business grew by 30% to R28.35-billion, of which 74.2% is deemed uncollectable Ekurhuleni missed its revenue target by R5.74-billion.

Across these five metros, impairment ratios exceed 60-75%, exposing the collapse of the social contract and the failure of “return to basics” approaches in an era of eroded compliance.

Social contract eroded

The “return to basics” approach has failed because the basics themselves have changed. The social contract that once ensured compliance — where officials and ratepayers shared church pews, stokvels, and school functions — has eroded. Municipal officials now operate in unfamiliar territory, both geographically and institutionally.

The revenue value chain has transformed from a simple administrative function into a complex discipline requiring expertise in property valuation, metering, billing, enforcement, debt collection, data management and legal practice.

Three critical failures explain why revenue continues to decline despite repeated interventions:

Political interference during election cycles. The document correctly observes that during election years, municipalities treat ratepayers as voters, not customers. Some municipalities quietly stop enforcement; others explicitly instruct residents not to pay. This institutionalises a culture of non-payment that persists long after the ballots are counted. The wrong people in critical roles. Revenue generation is now a technical discipline, yet municipalities staff these functions with administrative officials rather than experts. The result is predictable: missed targets, mounting debt, and perpetual decline. The absence of modern systems. Municipalities operating without ICT tools cannot capture data, analyse trends, forecast revenue, diagnose leakages, or manage field operations. They are essentially flying blind in an era that demands precision.

Solving this crisis requires moving beyond nostalgia and embracing a modern, professional and politically insulated revenue management framework.

1. Establish revenue project management offices (RPMOs)

The City of Tshwane’s RPMO and Ekurhuleni’s Revenue Management and Enhancement Programme (RMEP) offer proven models. Ekurhuleni exceeded a 93% revenue collection target within two years of launching RMEP. Tshwane increased monthly revenue collection from R2.2-billion to R3.6-billion — a 65% increase. These are not theoretical gains; they are replicable results from dedicated institutional machinery.

2. Implement the three-pillar methodology: Completeness, protection and enhancement

Completeness means knowing every customer, recording every service rendered, billing for every service and collecting every rand. Protection requires continuous testing of the revenue value chain to detect and close leakages — correcting tariffs, billing additional items and empowering revenue practitioners with operational authority. Enhancement goes further: treating ratepayers as valued customers through incentive schemes, respectful engagement, and responsive query resolution.

3. Build a ‘customer golden record’

Data are the new currency of revenue management. Municipalities must invest in multi-source data collection, validation and verification to create a single, accurate customer record. This requires partnering with data management experts — not as a luxury, but as a foundational necessity. As the old management adage goes, “You cannot serve the person you do not know.”

4. Professionalise revenue functions and depoliticise enforcement

Revenue management must be staffed with experts, not deployed cadres. Equally critical, enforcement must be insulated from electoral cycles. The culture of non-payment institutionalised through political instruction must be confronted directly, with legal consequences for officials who sabotage collection for electoral gain.

5. Rationalise costs and redirect resources

Municipalities must review total costs to establish the ratio of staff costs against operational budgets. The objective is clear: more money for service delivery than for salaries and perks. With salaries and wages consuming 27.9% of total operating expenditure nationally, there is room for structural adjustment.

6. Embrace consultants as capability builders, not replacements

The knee-jerk rejection of consultants has done more harm than good. The real issue is misuse, not use. Consultants should be deployed to transfer skills and build internal capacity, not to permanently substitute for it. Municipalities that cannot attract requisite expertise internally have no alternative but to source it externally — provided the engagement is structured around capability transfer.

Institutional courage

The revenue crisis is solvable, but not through repetition of failed formulas. The data is unambiguous: R467.2-billion in consumer debt, 69% collection rates, and dysfunctional governance in two-thirds of municipalities.

What is required is institutional courage — the willingness to establish professional revenue offices, invest in data infrastructure, depoliticise collection and treat ratepayers as customers rather than voters or captives. The metros that have done so are already seeing results. The question is whether the rest will follow before the fiscal floor gives way entirely. DM