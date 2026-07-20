South Africa’s metros are heading towards a crisis. Home to more than 22 million people and generating more than 60% of national GDP, these eight urban powerhouses are caught in a self-reinforcing “death spiral” of declining revenue, deferred maintenance, and collapsing infrastructure.

The National Treasury’s response — the Metro Trading Services Reform (MTSR) — is a R54-billion, six-year performance-linked incentive grant designed to arrest this decline by restructuring how metros manage electricity, water, sanitation and solid waste.

But beneath the technocratic promise of “single points of accountability” and “integrated utility approaches” lies a deeper question: Is this genuine reform, or a recipe for municipal fragmentation?

The diagnosis is staggering. Current municipal governance splits accountability between technical departments (which control assets) and finance divisions (which manage revenue and customer relations). The result is structural opacity: nobody owns the full outcome, maintenance is deferred, revenue leaks, and public trust evaporates.

The reform proposes consolidating trading services into unified business units with dedicated chief executives, ring-fenced budgets, and independently verified performance targets. Each rand of incentive funding must leverage an additional rand of metro investment, unlocking R108-billion in total infrastructure spending.

National Treasury is blunt about the alternative: “Putting more money into the system without fixing the underlying causes is like pouring money into a leaking bucket.” The eight minimum commitments — dubbed the Spoma framework (Single Point of Management Accountability) — require metros to establish service compacts, delegate financial authority, produce transparent statements, and maintain turnaround capacity. Funding is contingent on performance, not patronage.

Yet the reform carries significant risks. Critics within municipalities have raised a legitimate concern: that the restructuring is not about accountability but about function-grabbing — a bureaucratic power play to capture meter-reading, credit control, and procurement contracts under the guise of “utility consolidation”.

The reform explicitly shifts these functions into the trading services unit, creating fertile ground for turf wars. A finance department that loses control of meter reading to enable billing and credit control to collect money is effectively hollowed out, as it relinquishes control of the revenue value chain that generates the cash to constitute the municipal budget.

Poor governance

More troubling is the parallel with South Africa’s municipal-owned entities (MOEs) — companies and utilities established to deliver services on behalf of parent municipalities. The track record is sobering. Research consistently identifies poor governance as the “central reason for their failure”, with diagnostic assessments pointing to “shareholder interference coupled with weak boards” and procurement processes “routinely and systematically perverted for private gain”.

The Johannesburg iGoli 2002 experiment offers a specific precedent: utility-like agencies initially hailed as turnaround successes but eventually became the battleground for control of resources and fertile ground for interference.

The state-owned enterprise (SOE) experience is equally cautionary. Eskom demonstrates how restructuring can exacerbate rather than resolve accountability crises. Between 2007 and 2023, the utility cycled through 15 CEOs and eight board chairs — an average tenure of barely over a year.

“Blurred lines of accountability and various government officials’ interventions” destroyed executive mandate and enabled the corruption that brought the utility to its knees. The reform’s insistence on a single point of accountability is precisely a response to this pathology — but it assumes all stakeholders will respect the boundaries they create. History suggests otherwise.

Pathologies and safeguards

If the MTSR proceeds without safeguards, it risks three distinct pathologies.

First, “entity capture” — the trading services unit being used as an employment reservoir for people with political proximity or as a feeding trough to secure lucrative tenders.

Second, the “silo effect” — a high-performing utility island in a sea of municipal dysfunction, with no incentive to support the broader city’s developmental mandate.

Third, the “accountability mirage” — formal compliance with binary conditions (separate financial statements, independent verification) while obscuring the true cost of cross-subsidies and shared overheads.

To avoid these traps, the reform requires five explicit safeguards.

Constitutional clarity: the trading entity must remain legally subordinate to the municipal council, not a parallel power centre. Hiring a capable, qualified and experienced CEO: the appointment should require council approval, and removal should require demonstrated cause — not flimsy or nefarious grounds. Integrated planning: business plans must include “spillover” obligations for informal settlement electrification and economic inclusion, not just financial optimisation. Keeping the revenue value chain with the financial experts: focusing on the technical aspects of the function is crucial, while revenue and financial experts manage the flow of money throughout the municipality, allocating more revenue to build and maintain infrastructure. Sunset provisions: after six years, metros must demonstrate whether the entity improved overall municipal performance, not just trading services. If aggregate audit opinions have not improved, the entity should be reintegrated.

The reform arrives at a genuine crisis moment. South Africa’s metros are not merely underperforming; they are decomposing. The “municipal death spiral” is material reality. In this context, the reform’s insistence on single-point accountability, financial transparency, and performance-linked funding represents a necessary rupture with business as usual.

But it is also a gamble. It gambles that institutional restructuring can overcome political pathology; that ring-fencing can enhance rather than fragment municipal coherence; that conditional grants can leverage investment where unconditional grants have failed. The evidence from South Africa’s SOE and MOE experience is mixed at best. The ultimate test will not be whether metros adopt the eight minimum commitments, but whether they sustain them through political transitions.

What no reform can do is substitute for the capability and capacity of the municipalities and the staff. The “single point of accountability” is not a person; it is a relationship of trust between political leadership, officials, and the citizenry. Where that trust exists, the reform’s tools can amplify it. Where it is absent, the structures will be hollowed out, captured, or ignored. The R54-billion incentive is substantial, but it is not a substitute for governance.

In the end, the Metro Trading Services Reform is less a technical intervention than a governance reckoning. It asks South Africa’s metro leaders to choose between fragmented accountability and managed decline, or consolidated responsibility and uncertain renewal. The choice is theirs. But the history of South African municipal governance — and the cautionary tale of its MOEs and SOCs — suggests that structures, however elegant, are only as good as the integrity of those who inhabit them. DM