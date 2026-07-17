Beyond the scoreline — parents need to remember school sports exist for children

School sport should teach children teamwork, resilience, discipline and enjoyment. Increasingly, however, it has become a battleground where the ambitions of adults overshadow the needs of children. Across South Africa, coaches, referees, teachers and school leaders are witnessing an alarming trend: highly competitive parents are creating toxic sporting environments that foster bullying, damage relationships and undermine the very values that sport is meant to promote.

Sports psychologists define “parental over-involvement” as excessive pressure placed on children to achieve sporting success. Research conducted in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the US consistently shows that excessive parental pressure contributes to anxiety, burnout, reduced enjoyment and early withdrawal from sport.

Children who feel valued only for their performance often experience lower self-esteem and greater emotional distress for these reasons. Many of the world’s most successful sporting nations have recognised this risk. New Zealand and Canada have introduced parent education programmes designed to keep youth sport child-centred. Their focus is on participation, development, and enjoyment rather than winning at all costs. The result is not weaker performance but healthier athletes and stronger sporting cultures.

South Africa faces a different challenge. While our country continues to produce exceptional sportsmen and women, we rank poorly in many educational indicators and struggle with widespread social issues, including bullying and violence. Yet in some schools, sporting success — particularly rugby success — has become the primary measure of institutional quality. A school with a winning rugby team is often perceived as a “good school”, regardless of its academic, cultural, artistic or pastoral achievements.

In some cases, schools appear more willing to invest in an additional rugby coach than an outstanding mathematics teacher, music specialist or learning support professional. This sends a powerful message to children: sporting success matters more than other forms of achievement. Such priorities risk creating a narrow definition of success that excludes many talented young people.

The absence of positive role models further compounds the problem. Children observe adults closely. When captains of industry, prominent business leaders, and influential parents openly berate referees, criticise coaches or question officials’ integrity, they normalise disrespectful behaviour. Young athletes learn that aggression and intimidation are acceptable responses to disappointment.

Verbal abuse

The breakdown of trust is often evident on the sidelines. Referees, many of whom are volunteers, are subjected to verbal abuse. Coaches are second-guessed after every team selection. Teachers who generously give up weekends and evenings to support sport find themselves defending routine decisions to dissatisfied parents. In extreme cases, spectators have had to be removed from sporting grounds because of their poor behaviour. Such conduct destroys goodwill and only adds fuel to an already unpleasant situation.

My own experiences as a headmaster illustrated just how unrealistic parental expectations can become. One parent confidently informed me that both his sons would play for the Proteas or, at the very least, provincial cricket. Such predictions place enormous pressure on children while ignoring a simple reality: only a tiny fraction of young athletes will ever reach elite levels. Both children later selected drama as the alternative subject

On another occasion, a parent complained bitterly that his child had not been selected for a cricket match. The difficulty was that the boy had a broken arm. While humorous in hindsight, the incident highlighted how emotion and ambition can sometimes cloud judgement. I have also witnessed a parent running onto the football field to smack his five-year-old child for some minor misdemeanour, after which parents from both sides hurled abusive comments at each other.

Sports coaches often find themselves in a demanding situation. Select the strongest team and accusations of favouritism emerge. Rotate players and complaints about competitiveness follow. Give every child an opportunity, and some parents argue standards are dropping. The continual criticism drives many capable volunteers away from school sport altogether.

Rugby has become the benchmark against which schools are judged. Parents scrutinise results, league tables, and team selections with an intensity rarely seen in other activities. While passion for the game is understandable, problems arise when children’s development becomes secondary to adult expectations.

The greatest tragedy is that children learn more from adult behaviour than from the scoreline. When they witness adults bullying referees, humiliating coaches, or attacking opposing teams, they absorb lessons about power, respect and conflict. Sport then ceases to be a vehicle for character development and instead becomes a stage for adult frustration.

The solution is not less sport. South Africa desperately needs sport. It builds confidence, friendships, leadership skills and healthy lifestyles. What we need is a return to perspective. Parents should support rather than direct, encourage rather than criticise, and celebrate effort rather than outcomes. Schools should value academic, cultural, artistic and sporting achievement equally. Most importantly, adults must remember that school sport exists for children — not for parental ambition.

When winning becomes more important than childhood itself, everyone loses, contrary to adult expectations. DM