The hard truth of Zanzibar’s Stone Town: Confronting the history of pricing people

You enter the chamber bent at the waist. Someone has painted a warning in red above the doorway – MIND YOUR HEAD – so that visitors do not hurt themselves in the 90 seconds we spend inside.

The room is dank and dark even with the door open and a bulb burning. My eyes kept insisting it could hold 10 people, perhaps, at a squeeze. It held as many as 75 at a time, chained to iron rings set into a raised stone platform, in the dark, with no toilet, for days, until market day. The rings are still there. I stood under that red warning for a long time. We get a sign. They got the ceiling.

This week, in Stone Town, Zanzibar, I stood where human beings once had prices.

Men. Women. Children.

The market this chamber fed was exactly what the name says. Not a metaphor. Opening hours, stock, customers – a place where the question asked of a human being was never whether she possessed dignity, but how much she would fetch.

An English sea captain named Thomas Smee watched Zanzibar’s slave market operate in 1811 and wrote it down. The auction – he called it “the show” – began at four in the afternoon: skins burnished with coconut oil, faces painted, the captives arranged in a line from the youngest upward, ages six to 60. Buyers inspected teeth first, then everything else, with a thoroughness Smee judged “unequalled in any cattle market in Europe”.

Six years old. Somebody oiled the skin of a six-year-old so that she would fetch a better price. I read that sentence as a father, and the child in it arrived in my mind wearing a face I know.

Hold the two rooms of this trade side by side. Down in the chamber: darkness, seventy-five bodies, no toilet. Up in the light at four o’clock: coconut oil, painted faces, gold bracelets.

***

I have spent my working life reading ledgers — long enough to know that a ledger is never just arithmetic. It is a record of what an institution truly values, whatever its mission statement says. So I confess that what undid me in Stone Town was not the chains. It was the bookkeeping.

Upstairs from the chambers, the exhibition displays a customs report in beautiful copperplate handwriting. It records that between the first of May and the last of December 1872 – the final full year before abolition – 15,129 enslaved people were landed and processed through the Zanzibar Custom House: 14,721 from Kilwa, 408 from the other coastal towns.

It records their onward distribution under the Sultan’s Pass the way I have seen inventory recorded in a thousand audits: to Pemba, 3,097; to Lamu, Malindi and Mombasa, 5,737; to Pangani, Wasseini and Tanga, 547. It then calculates the state revenue earned from these human beings and converts it into pounds sterling at four dollars seventy-five to the pound.

The handwriting does not tremble anywhere on the page.

And in that same exhibition hangs the sentence that gave this essay its name. A British report from 1841 records that captives arrived off Zanzibar so ravaged by starvation and disease that some were judged “not worth landing” – because landing a slave incurred a customs duty of one dollar a head. So the dying were left on the boats to finish dying, to save the dollar. Their bodies washed up and were eaten by the dogs of the town. None, the report says, would bury them.

Sit with the arithmetic of that. The tax was one dollar. The human being was worth less.

There it is – the last price, the floor beneath the floor. Not the price of a person, but the discovery that a person could be priced beneath the paperwork of her own sale.

***

Here is where I must complicate the story, because Zanzibar refuses to let a South African tell it the easy way.

The market I stood in was not run by Europeans. This was the Indian Ocean trade – older than the Atlantic one and, in East Africa, longer-lived. The sultans who profited were Omani. The merchants were Arab and Swahili.

And the caravans that marched captives from the interior to the coast – from as far as the Great Lakes down to Kilwa, where the customs clerk was waiting – were guided, provisioned and supplied by Africans: chiefs and middlemen who sold the people of neighbouring villages, and sometimes their own. The Englishmen in this story appear as witnesses and, eventually, as abolitionists – the same empire that had spent the previous centuries perfecting the Atlantic version of the trade it now suppressed. History offers nobody clean hands to point with.

I grew up in kwaNkabini being taught, correctly, what the Europeans did to us. Stone Town insists on a harder truth alongside that one: the auction block is not a white invention. It is a human temptation. It has been built by every race, under every flag, in every century – which is precisely why it keeps getting rebuilt. If the capacity to price people belonged to one group only, we could have ended it by defeating that group. The pricing continues.

***

The market closed in 1873, when Sultan Barghash signed it away under British pressure. And then something strange happened to the site. The Anglicans built a cathedral on it – the chamber where this essay began lies beneath its floor. The altar of Christ Church, the guides will tell you, stands where the whipping post stood.

Stone Town is like this everywhere. The city builds vertically – beauty above horror, worship above the warehouse, rooftop cafés above the geography of a slave route. It does not demolish its foundations. It builds on top of them, and leaves the stairs down open.

I am professionally suspicious of tidy redemption stories, and this one is not tidy. The church that built that cathedral arrived in East Africa inside the imperial machinery of its age. And yet, whatever the builders’ compromises, the claim made by that altar is the exact inversion of the claim made by the auction block.

The market said: this person is worth what a buyer will pay – and if that is less than a dollar, the dogs can have her. The altar says: this person bears the image of God, and is therefore beyond price. Not expensive. Unpriceable. Those are the only two positions available, and every society, whether it uses religious language or not, is standing on one of them.

***

Which brings me home, because nations are built the way cities are – on foundations we stop seeing.

South Africa abolished its auction blocks. We dismantled the ones the colonists built and the ones apartheid built, and we wrote a Constitution whose first pillar is human dignity. And then, quietly, in the manner of every generation before us, we began building new markets with new currencies.

We price people by their papers. I have written before about the Somali shopkeeper and the Zimbabwean nurse, and how quickly a document – or its absence – becomes a valuation of a life. When a mob burns a spaza shop, it is not failing to see a person; it is seeing one and declaring the price too low to matter. Not worth landing.

We price people by their political usefulness. In parts of KwaZulu-Natal, where I come from, there is now a going rate for a councillor’s life. The inkabi who pulls the trigger and the patron who hires him have both done the arithmetic; a man’s continued existence was weighed against a tender, and the tender won. The handwriting on those invoices does not tremble either.

We price people by productivity. Ask the young man in Braamfontein who has sent 200 CVs into silence about what the market says he is worth; ask the township child allocated a fraction of what the system spends on a child 10km away. I have audited enough budgets to tell you that a ledger never lies about what we value. It only lies about why.

None of this is slavery. The people held beneath Stone Town were owned; the people I have described are merely priced. But the customs report and the CV pile and the tender committee and the burning shop run on the same underlying software: the belief that human worth is a variable, and that someone other than God gets to set it.

***

Before we left the site, I watched my nine-year-old daughter sit down at the edge of the memorial – the sunken pit where five stone figures stand chained together at the neck, sculpted in the 1990s by the artist Clara Sörnäs. The chain running through their collars is, we were told, not a prop, but original iron from the trade. It lies loose now – threaded through the collars but fastened to nothing and to no one.

My daughter sat on the rim in her sneakers, a free child of a free country, her feet a metre from it. Nobody priced her that afternoon. Nobody inspected her teeth. I stood behind her and wept, quietly, the way you weep when you do not want your child to turn around and ask why. A hundred and fifty years stood between her and the figures below her, and the distance felt at once enormous and terrifyingly thin.

That is what memory is for. Stone Town remembers slavery without becoming a museum of it — the chambers are open, the monument stands, and around it all, ordinary life roars on; the market’s earlier site at Shangani now lies somewhere beneath the luxury hotels on the waterfront, which is its own kind of sermon. Memory there is a foundation, not a prison. We South Africans, swinging as we do between amnesia and permanent residence in the wound, have something to learn from that. But that is another essay.

This one ends where it began, with the question the market asked, and the altar answered. Because the question has not been retired. It sits on every hiring panel and every border post and every ward committee. It sat in the crowd outside the shop before the first match was struck. It sits, if I am honest, somewhere in me — in every glance that sizes a stranger up and quietly files them under useful or useless.

Every generation abolishes one auction block while quietly building another.

The only defence — the only one that has ever worked — is a people who have settled, in advance and without exceptions, that the question itself is illegitimate. That no ledger may hold a human entry. That no one is ever, at any price, not worth landing.

Stone Town leaves the stairs down open. I went down to them as a visitor. I came back up as an auditor. DM