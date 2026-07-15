South Africa’s current economic trajectory is tethered entirely to the structural survival of its logistics corridors, primary freight routes and regional arteries. Yet, beneath the political rhetoric of infrastructure-led growth, the institutional machinery governing our three spheres of government has hardened into legal silos and fiscal battlegrounds.

When administrative gatekeeping and centralised control override technical execution, high-value public asset networks rapidly decay. If we are to reverse national logistical decline, our public finance models must pivot away from territorial safeguarding and embrace aggressive, data-driven infrastructure devolution.

This structural collapse is visible in the everyday degradation of regional roads, stemming from an underlying procurement crisis. Pothole repair costs currently fluctuate wildly between R700 and R1,500 per square metre across South Africa’s nine provinces. This massive pricing variance exposes a deep failure in executing intermediate routine maintenance and preventative surface sealing.

Rather than investing in sustainable, multilayered road sub-base rehabilitation, political mandates routinely favour superficial, cosmetic patching. This reactive cycle forces engineering departments into permanent emergency intervention mode, artificially inflating long-term asset lifecycle costs while quietly draining regional budgets.

However, the technical deficit is merely a symptom of a deeper, systemic inversion of how South Africa funds its secondary and strategic road corridors. In 2009, provincial departments received 75% of the collective national road budget, while the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) was allocated 25%. Today, that fiscal architecture has completely flipped. Sanral now absorbs roughly 75% of the state’s primary road budget — amounting to R31-billion annually — to manage a national highway network spanning 27,478km.

Conversely, the nine provincial transport departments are left fighting over a restricted 25% share distributed via the Provincial Roads Maintenance Grant . This leaves a starved baseline averaging R18-billion annually to maintain a staggering 273,000km of secondary, regional and agricultural access roads.

The mathematical reality is stark: Sanral receives approximately R1.13-million per kilometre annually, while provinces must stretch their crumbling networks on just R66,000 per kilometre. The prevailing administrative response has been to continuously shift collapsing regional roads directly onto Sanral’s books. This is a short-sighted, centralising plaster. It dilutes national engineering capacity while fundamentally failing to repair the broken legislative mechanism that underfunds regional economic corridors in the first place.

Urban public transport

A parallel breakdown plagues urban public transport, where centralisation has come at the cost of delivery. More than R86-billion in public funds has been poured into municipal Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) networks. Yet, over two decades, the vast majority of designated metropolitan areas have failed to progress past basic route planning.

Rather than transferring structural project management capabilities to local municipalities early in the lifecycle, national government has weaponised fiscal interventions. Grant funding has been completely halted to cities including Mbombela, Msunduzi and Buffalo City. This direct funding channel from National Treasury systematically bypasses provincial transport departments entirely, causing critical structural oversight failures and stranding multibillion-rand urban assets in administrative limbo.

Resolving these multi-tiered bottlenecks requires a radical departure from the status quo toward functional, regional alignment. High-density economic nodes require single, unified transport authorities that can seamlessly integrate municipal transit systems and provincial arterials without jurisdictional warfare.

Furthermore, we must address the bloat within national regulatory frameworks. Overlapping national entities like the Road Traffic Management Corporation and the Road Traffic Infringement Agency should be consolidated into a single, lean, unified national traffic enforcement entity to cut down on redundant administrative overhead.

Finally, the state must look at legislative reform via the Taxation Laws Amendment Act to adjust the outdated 2009 metro-fuel benefit formula. By returning a dedicated percentage of fuel tax revenue to the specific local and district municipalities where the fuel is purchased, South Africa could establish a ring-fenced Rural Infrastructure Development Fund.

If our intergovernmental frameworks cannot learn to cooperate and decentralise the management of public capital effectively, the broader industrial and social capabilities of the country will continue to erode at the seams. DM