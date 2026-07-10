The goal was never subtle. The movement popularised a deadline of 30 June 2026 for all undocumented immigrants to leave South Africa, with its founder warning that supporters would take to the streets if the issue was not addressed by that date.

The demand was clear: the state must act, the borders must hold, and those deemed to be in the country illegally must go. What followed was the largest coordinated anti-immigration mobilisation South Africa had seen since the violence of 2008. The question that matters now is the one that outlasts the chanting and the marching and the memorandums: what, if anything, actually changed?

More than 900 people were arrested amid nationwide anti-migrant protests on 30 June, with 120 marches taking place across the country, some of which descended into violence.

South Africa says about 25,000 foreign nationals left the country amid the recent protests.

Nigeria and Ghana repatriated nearly 2,000 people on government-sponsored flights, citing concerns over their safety, and said there would be more evacuations. Zimbabwe and Mozambique repatriated smaller numbers, while more than 8,000 Malawian nationals left the country on buses provided by the Malawian government or private sponsors.

The government processed more than 8,000 foreign nationals for repatriation at the Beitbridge border post alone in less than two weeks.

By the numbers, movement happened. People left. But 25,000 departures in a country where, as of the 2022 census, 2.4 million foreigners, both documented and undocumented, were recorded, representing roughly 3.9% of the total population, is not a resolution. It is a tremor, not a shift.

Governing vs containing

The state did hear the noise, but it heard it the way states typically do: late, defensively, and in the language of enforcement rather than policy.

On 7 June 2026, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on migration from the Union Buildings, acknowledging that the protests had raised legitimate concerns and announcing that the Department of Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority, the South African Police Service and other agencies would intensify efforts to identify and deport undocumented foreign nationals.

Ramaphosa also noted that the Border Management Authority had intercepted about 450,000 people attempting to enter the country illegally during the past financial year. The government then committed R600-million, not to fix the broken immigration system, but to manage the violence that its failure had helped produce. That distinction matters. It is the difference between governing and containing.

Diplomatic cost

The diplomatic cost of what unfolded has been severe, and it will outlast the protests themselves.

The protests strained South Africa’s diplomatic relations with several African countries and drew condemnation from the United Nations, the African Union and international human rights organisations. Nigeria, Ghana and Mozambique all initiated the repatriation of their citizens.

Nigeria’s foreign minister accused South Africa’s government of failing to forcefully denounce violence against Nigerian nationals, saying this had damaged the bond between the two countries, a bond that stretches back to the solidarity Nigeria showed South Africa during its fight against apartheid. That framing carries weight.

Nigeria is not a small bilateral relationship. It is Africa’s largest economy, and the historical debt invoked here is not rhetorical; it is political and institutional.

A diplomatic dispute also erupted between South Africa and Ghana after Ghana said one of its citizens was killed during protests, with Nigeria separately indicating plans to seek compensation for citizens who fled, with officials documenting businesses and properties left behind by returnees.

Ghana also requested that the xenophobic attacks be discussed at the African Union summit. South Africa, which has long presented itself as a continental anchor and the host of the G20, enters the second half of 2026 having to rebuild trust with neighbours whose citizens were chased from their homes, in some cases fatally.

Economic toll

The economic consequences of all of this are less visible but no less real, and they cut in more than one direction.

The frustration on the streets is rooted in genuine hardship. Statistics South Africa reports that unemployment stood at 32% in the first quarter of 2026, following the loss of about 350,000 jobs, with the expanded unemployment rate including discouraged work-seekers exceeding 43%.

That is not a manufactured crisis. It is a daily, lived emergency for millions of people, and it creates fertile ground for any narrative that names a visible cause. But the economic case against migrants does not survive scrutiny at the macro level.

When migrant-run businesses close, local landlords lose income. When informal retail networks collapse, communities lose access to affordable goods. When students and workers leave, surrounding economies feel the impact.

Migrants are embedded in Johannesburg’s informal economy, running shops, moving goods, sustaining trade in struggling inner-city blocks.

The one sector where the tension is empirically grounded is township retail. In certain localities, foreign-born ownership of spaza shops has risen to more than 80%, and the economic pain behind those figures is real and should not be waved away – a local-born owner who watched their shop close is not imagining the loss.

But even here, South Africa’s unemployment crisis is simply too large to be explained away by immigration. Pushing out migrant entrepreneurs does not create South African entrepreneurs. It creates vacuums, and vacuums are filled by capital, not by the unemployed youth who marched.

Who benefits?

That is the question that the movement’s own energy cannot answer: who actually benefits when immigrants leave?

The formal retail sector, which has spent years struggling to compete with the agility and pricing of informal migrant-run businesses, stands to gain.

March and March was already pressuring food delivery and retail companies including Checkers Sixty60, Mr D and McDonald’s to disclose how many foreign nationals they employed, a pressure campaign that, if successful, would funnel low-wage service work toward South African workers while consolidating informal market share toward larger corporate players.

The street vendor who marched on 30 June and the executive who watched quietly from a boardroom in Sandton may have shared, for a brief moment, the same outcome. They do not share the same interest.

A coherent policy

The policy South Africa actually needs does not yet exist in coherent form. What exists is a reactive enforcement posture, deportations, border intensification, inter-ministerial committees, layered over a broken asylum management system that has left hundreds of thousands of applicants without the documentation to remain legally.

Rights groups have noted that while South Africa has a strong legal and human rights framework for the rights of refugees and asylum seekers, its asylum management system has failed, leaving people in bureaucratic limbo.

A functioning immigration system would distinguish firmly between undocumented economic migrants, asylum seekers with pending applications and refugees with protected status.

It would process cases with speed, enforce outcomes consistently and create legal pathways for labour migration in sectors that depend on it. It would also invest in the township and informal economy in ways that create genuine opportunity for South African citizens, removing the competitive pressure that makes migrant entrepreneurship feel like dispossession.

The election issue

With local government elections on the horizon in November, March and March’s announcement that it will march every Thursday for the next six months means the immigration debate will remain a constant backdrop to the campaign season.

The movement has already achieved one thing no other civic organisation has managed in years: it put a single domestic issue at the top of national politics and kept it there. Whether that energy produces a better immigration system or simply a more hostile street-level environment depends entirely on whether the state responds with governance or spectacle.

So far, the evidence points toward the latter. The marches will continue. The question is whether anyone in the buildings they march toward is actually listening, or merely waiting for the noise to pass. DM