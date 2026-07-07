SAPS needs more resources to stop skilled officers from moving to better-paid jobs

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is responsible for ensuring that the citizens of South Africa are protected against any harm and that they feel safe wherever they are. This is a constitutional mandate under section 205(3) of the Constitution.

The protection extends to all people who live in South Africa. It is a fact that there is a plethora of illegal, undocumented or documented foreign nationals who live and work in South Africa, and the citizens of South Africa are compelled to share the limited resources such as medical services, work spaces, schools and more with them.

Furthermore, the police must protect everyone equally while ensuring that those who are in the country illegally are arrested and deported back to their respective countries.

However, the police have raised concerns over the years about inadequate resources linked to budgetary constraints. The shortage of resources was also mentioned by the outgoing Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Patekile, who highlighted “severe staff shortage, budget cuts and the poaching of trained police officers”.

Patekile issued a clarion call for SAPS funding to put more boots on the ground. However, it may be impossible to have more boots on the ground if the officers are not well compensated. Private companies such as security companies, banks and insurance companies are poaching the officers because they can offer better pay packages.

Critical shortage of police officers

It is known that the Western Cape has been grappling with gang-related violence, which can be associated with the lucrative illicit drug market over the years, and it perpetuates relentlessly. Therefore, more police officers are required to add to the approximately 19,000 SAPS officers that are available in the Western Cape. According to Patekile, this number has dwindled from around 21,000 officers a decade ago. These officers are trying their level best to ensure that the people of the Western Cape are safe, but it is difficult under the circumstances.

At a meeting of the parliamentary Standing Committee on Appropriations on 12 May 2026 , the SAPS leadership cited critical structural, operational and resource constraints. They detailed a 42% staffing shortage with only 45% officers ready to perform their duties. In addition, about 7, 500 police vehicles are unserviceable, and the SAPS needs R5.8-billion to modernise its IT systems. This includes the complete roll-out of the Integrated Case Docket Management System to police stations countrywide and the introduction of body cameras, both of which remain a challenge.

It is not only the SAPS that is affected by lack of resources, particularly human resources: the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is also bleeding. Ipid has a huge responsibility investigating cases against members of the SAPS as per its mandate (Ipid Act 1 of 2011). However, its workload seems insurmountable considering the number of staff members at its disposal. About 400 staff members must investigate 19,728 active cases. Failure to investigate these cases against the SAPS effectively, could mean that victims may never see justice.

The SAPS is considering more collaborations with public and private partnerships to ameliorate service delivery.

The allocation of R600-million to address any eventuality during last week’s anti-immigrant protests appears to be contrary to the SAPS’ outcry about lack of resources by the SAPS. It is understandable, however, that the police must be visible on the ground to maintain law and order.

R600m to police 30 June anti-immigrant protests

It is a fact that the money allocated to the SAPS for 30 June protests would go a long way towards addressing some of the challenges facing the SAPS. This includes, but is not limited to, staff shortages, training of detectives and sourcing of modern technological systems.

It is understood that this money is part of the emergency fund and not necessarily for SAPS operations. However, there are various issues that could have been declared emergencies by the leadership of the SAPS long ago.

Unfortunately, the SAPS leadership’s pleas to Parliament about staff shortages, inadequate resources, dilapidated infrastructure and retaining members with scarce skills have had no luck. It is a fact that taxpayers who are going to foot the bill for the 30 June 2026 police operation are the ones who are adversely affected by crime.

Moreover, the anti-immigrant protests could have been avoided had the government shown appetite in addressing the issue of undocumented foreign nationals’ decades ago. Various organisations (including political parties) have been complaining about the porous borders over the years, but nothing much has been done to address the situation, hence undocumented foreign nationals have easy access to the country. The Border Management Agency has not been able to tighten the ports of entry.

The sad reality is that, even the police officers deployed on 30 June 2026 may not have had enough resources to do their work and in possession of the right tools of trade.

Why police officers quit

According to Chokoe (2022:271), police officers resign from the SAPS for the following reasons:

Poor salaries;

Lack of promotion in the operational environment;

Poor work conditions;

No job satisfaction;

Low organisational motivation;

Unfair promotions; and

Greener pastures

The above reasons can be mitigated provided there is a voracious appetite from both the SAPS leadership and the government to address the issues. Moreover, the appointment of SAPS leaders who are fit for purpose is a necessity.

The Daily Sun recently published a story about Police Constable Lindokuhle Ngcobo, who obtained a PhD in Policy and Development. Dr Ngcobo has other qualifications; however, he remains a constable. He may not have a reason to stay longer in the employment of the SAPS, greener pastures are calling. There are many SAPS police officers like Dr Ngcobo who are overlooked for promotions while those less qualified are being elevated to higher ranks. Should Dr Ngcobo get another opportunity elsewhere, he may not hesitate to leave the SAPS.

The allowances for scarce skills range between R1,000 and R1,500 per month, and that is before tax. That is not enough to keep anyone with skills that are required elsewhere with better packages. For instance, it costs about R1-million to train one Special Task Force Member, and these are some of the skills that private security companies require and they pay them handsomely.

The SAPS is struggling to compete with the market. The truth is that the SAPS will continue losing qualified and experienced members, especially experienced detectives and forensic investigators, if the skills retention policy is not reviewed.

The recruitment of more police officers is appreciated; however, it may not be an immediate solution to capacitate detectives, forensic investigators and more. In addition, without the necessary tools of trade such as vehicles, new recruits will be office bound, thus defeating the purpose of visible policing and mobile crime prevention. Therefore, more funds must be injected into the SAPS purse as a matter of urgency. DM

Esewu Mxolisi Mathebula is an independent Crime and Policing Analyst.









