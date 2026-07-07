Ramaphosa’s appointment of Dina Pule deals a blow to the ANC’s renewal initiative

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment of former communications minister Dina Pule to the national executive is a serious political error that undermines the ANC’s pledge of moral revitalisation. The appointment conveys a conflicting message at a time when South Africans expect public office-holders to be honest, capable and accountable: that political rehabilitation within the ANC is decided more by internal political expediency than by moral behaviour.

After the disastrous years of State Capture, Ramaphosa has, for almost 10 years, centred his political identity on the promise of reinstating clean governance. He has frequently discussed restoring institutions, bolstering accountability, combating corruption and revitalising the government’s and the ANC’s moral position. These pledges have served as the foundation for the ANC’s renewal initiative .

However, rebirth is more than just political rhetoric. It calls for tough choices, unwavering moral principles and obvious repercussions for those whose actions have damaged public office. Each of these values is compromised by Pule’s appointment. Her political history is intertwined with the turmoil that rocked her stint as minister of communications.

Despite her continued involvement in ANC organisations, the public’s trust in the government was severely undermined by her previous scandals. It doesn’t matter if time has passed or legal proceedings are finished. In the end, public office is about trust, and once trust is damaged, it is very hard to regain.

Politics is influenced not merely by legality but by perception. The signals that leaders provide are how citizens assess countries. By reintroducing Pule into the executive, Ramaphosa unintentionally conveys that moral failings are transient annoyances rather than long-term factors for choosing national leaders.

Ramaphosa’s legitimacy as the face of institutional transformation is one of his most valuable political assets, and this choice undermines it. Because the ANC has continuously positioned regeneration as a primary organisational goal in the wake of years of electoral decline, the paradox is especially harmful.

Renewal has been marketed as an ideological commitment to restore moral leadership, organisational discipline and public trust since the resolutions passed at subsequent ANC conferences. Appointments like this, however, highlight the growing discrepancy between political practice and conference resolutions.

Without accountability, renewal is reduced to savvy political branding. South Africans are increasingly evaluating governments based on appointments rather than words. The best way to gauge the President’s priorities is through Cabinet appointments. Every minister appointed conveys the traits the government values, the behaviours it deems acceptable, and the norms aspiring leaders should follow.

Depressing message

Incorporating politically contentious individuals undercuts younger executives with impeccable public records and conveys a depressing message to honest government employees. It perpetuates a political culture in which political survival is more frequently rewarded than moral leadership and allegiance frequently prevails over integrity.

This conundrum has long plagued the ANC’s internal culture. The organisation has often shown a remarkable capacity to recycle leaders as public attention fades, rather than fostering a political climate in which wrongdoing permanently limits leadership chances. While true accountability is still rare, political rehabilitation has become the norm.

This loop explains why a growing number of South Africans wonder if corruption in the ANC is really criminal. Ethical controversy frequently seems to be merely a halt in political careers rather than a barrier to development. Such views are disastrous for politics. They exacerbate public scepticism, deter voters from casting ballots and strengthen the notion that political elites behave differently from regular people.

Ethical leadership is no more an abstract moral ideal for millions of South Africans who face unemployment, collapsing towns, unreliable infrastructure and subpar public services; rather, it is closely linked to state performance and service delivery.

Public trust is essential to good governance. Political polarisation increases, democratic legitimacy diminishes, and compliance with government policies deteriorates as voters lose faith in the integrity of public institutions. Trust must be gained via consistent actions that exhibit accountability and fairness; it cannot be forced into existence.

This trust has always been essential to Ramaphosa’s reform objective. The idea that he was a departure from the governance shortcomings linked to State Capture has been one of his presidency’s biggest political advantages. Even though he was frequently criticised for taking too long to combat corruption, many people thought his goals were still in line with institutional reform.

Pule’s appointment adds a great deal of complexity to that story. The problem is not limited to one person. It illustrates a larger governance issue that the ANC is facing as it tries to balance national expectations of moral leadership with internal political management. Presidential nominations are influenced by coalition politics, factional balancing and organisational cohesiveness. However, the fundamentals of effective administration cannot be permanently superseded by these political realities.

Political consequences

There are political consequences associated with every concession. In this case, the short-term advantage of taking into account internal party dynamics runs the danger of causing long-term harm to public trust. The ANC’s public rhetoric and its governing actions are perceived by South Africans as being inconsistent.

There will probably be repercussions that go beyond the current administration. In recent national and local government elections, the ANC has already seen a notable electoral slump .

Voters have shown time and time again how important ethical government is. In particular, younger people are becoming less engaged with the history of emancipation and more focused on competence, accountability and efficient governance. For them, nominations serve as a sign of how well political leaders comprehend the discontent of the populace.

The ANC runs the risk of hastening its own political downfall if renewal is linked to recycling compromised leaders rather than developing trustworthy new leadership. While organisational behaviour continues to defy reformist promises, rhetoric will not be sufficient to accomplish an electoral comeback.

In the end, leadership is most put to the test when morally challenging decisions are taken. In conference resolutions or campaign manifestos, discussing responsibility is simple. When political influences come from within one’s own organisation, it becomes far more difficult to consistently execute those ideals.

Pule’s nomination has become a crucial test of Ramaphosa’s reform legacy rather than just a personnel choice. It raises unsettling questions about whether his administration still adheres to clean governance or if political pragmatism has started to trump moral consistency.

Leaders who show that public office is a public trust are just as important to South Africa’s democratic future as constitutional institutions. The ANC’s promise of rebirth will remain just that — a promise devoid of solid proof until accountability is established as a rigid standard rather than a pliable political calculation.

Without ethical consistency, the struggle against corruption loses its moral significance, clean government turns into a campaign slogan rather than a governing ideology and regeneration is reduced to symbolism. Credibility in politics is gained by deeds rather than words. This time, Ramaphosa’s choice has undermined the ANC’s increasingly tenuous claim to ethical regeneration as well as his reform plan. DM