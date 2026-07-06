The deaths of two people during protests over prolonged water shortages in the Lesedi Local Municipality’s Ratanda Township should unsettle us all.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating whether police action contributed to the deaths. Those investigations must be allowed to proceed. But irrespective of their outcome, Ratanda exposes a deeply troubling pattern in South Africa’s democratic governance. The mayor’s house was set ablaze by an angry mob as well.

Ratanda was not just another service delivery protest; it is a stark reminder that South Africa’s water crisis is in a dangerous new phase – one where failures of governance are increasingly managed through public-order policing rather than public administration.

Communities endured weeks without reliable water. What began as a technical problem requiring the repair of pipes or pumps quickly became a political crisis. It became a question not simply of failing infrastructure, but of state legitimacy – and ultimately, of whose lives are considered expendable.

Ratanda is not the beginning of this story.

Andries Tatane

In April 2011, Andries Tatane was beaten and shot with rubber bullets during a protest over water and other basic services in Ficksburg. His death, broadcast live, became one of the defining moments of South Africa’s democratic era.

Three years later, in Mothutlung, four people died after police used live ammunition during protests over prolonged water shortages. Among them was freelance journalist Michael “Bra Mike” Tshele, who died with his camera in his hands after documenting the very failures that had brought his community on to the streets.

I was deeply shocked by these deaths. They challenged my understanding of democratic citizenship and raised profound questions about how people could lose their lives while demanding access to a constitutional right as fundamental as water. Those events ultimately inspired my doctoral research, which examined hydropolitics and expressions of citizenship in post-apartheid South Africa through a case study of the Madibeng Local Municipality. Fifteen years later, Ratanda suggests that many of the questions that motivated that research remain painfully unresolved.

Administrative failure

Like Ficksburg and Mothutlung, the crisis was administrative rather than hydrological. On 17 June 2026, Rand Water cut bulk potable supply to the Lesedi Local Municipality by 20% after the municipality failed to honour repeated payment arrangements on a debt of more than R27.7-million.

Rand Water had given formal notice of its intention to restrict supply on 14 April, more than two months before the cut took effect, and had held months of Debt Settlement Agreement meetings that produced no resolution.

This coincided with genuine, unrelated Rand Water maintenance work at the Palmiet and Zuikerbosch systems running from late May into July, and a resident alleged the municipality initially attributed the shortage to that maintenance before conceding, under pressure, that the deeper cause was unpaid debt and a defaulted payment plan.

A municipality that cannot manage its own accounts is not simply under-resourced; it is failing at the most basic function of financial governance, and residents are the ones who pay the price in dry taps – and, it now appears, in blood.

Governance crises — a consistent pattern

Months earlier, Lesedi was called before a South African Human Rights Commission inquiry into the Gauteng water challenges, where the municipality insisted most of its network remained operational even as officials conceded that low pressure was a persistent problem in some areas and pointed to ageing pipes and pumps as the underlying cause.

The pattern is consistent: chronic infrastructural decay, compounded by financial mismanagement, culminating in acute crisis, culminating in protest, culminating in police in the streets.

I’ve expressed how our water crisis is institutional before it is environmental. We do not face climatic pressures and growing water stress – we are a dry country. But the country’s most immediate crisis is one of governance.

Water does not disappear because it refuses to fall from the sky. It disappears because pipes leak, treatment works fail, pumps break, invoices go unpaid, budgets are diverted, public funds are siphoned through corruption and tenderpreneurship activities, maintenance is postponed, technical expertise is lost and institutions cease to function as they should. Ultimately, there are increased water losses, fiscal waste and the inequality multiplier in South Africa’s water crisis.

How water insecurity multiplies poverty

Water insecurity, therefore, is not simply a consequence of poverty; it actively reproduces it. Every day without reliable water pushes already vulnerable households further to the margins.

Children struggle to attend school, some of which are already in a very poor state. Hospitals and clinics struggle to provide safe healthcare. Businesses lose income. Hygiene becomes a daily challenge. Women and girls frequently shoulder the burden of collecting and managing scarce water supplies, reducing opportunities for education and employment. Households already living on the margins are forced to spend scarce income on purchasing water rather than food, transport or other essentials. What begins as an infrastructure failure becomes a social development failure.

Water insecurity, therefore, reproduces poverty rather than merely reflecting it.

Section 27 of the Constitution guarantees everyone the right of access to sufficient water. Section 17 guarantees the right to assemble and protest peacefully. Yet in Ratanda, as in Ficksburg and Mothutlung before it, the exercise of one constitutional right became necessary because another had failed. Communities protested because the promise of access to water had been broken, only to confront the coercive power of the state while exercising their democratic right to dissent.

This represents a profound inversion of democratic governance. Instead of protecting rights through capable institutions, the state increasingly encounters citizens through law enforcement.

The state should meet communities first through functioning institutions – not through police.

Reactive governance

Ratanda also illustrates a troubling shift in how South Africa governs water. Instead of resolving water insecurity through capable municipalities, preventative maintenance, sound financial management and accountable institutions, crises are increasingly addressed only after they erupt into public protest.

Governance becomes reactive rather than developmental. Water governance becomes securitised. Administrative failure is no longer answered with administrative competence, but with policing. The language of service delivery gives way to the language of crowd control.

The sequence is becoming disturbingly familiar. Infrastructure fails. Communities mobilise. Institutions fail. Trust erodes. Police are deployed. Yet no amount of tear gas, rubber bullets or arrests can repair a broken pump, settle municipal debts or restore public confidence.

Coercion can disperse a crowd, but it cannot make water flow. Have we learnt nothing from Ficksburg? Nothing from Mothutlung? Or must every township produce its own water martyrs before we accept that the solution to failing governance is better governance, not better policing? DM