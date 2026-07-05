Too good for the job: What a failed discrimination claim tells us about age

Imagine losing out on a job not because you lacked the skills, but because you had too many of them. That is roughly what Rachel Nkhwatshirema believed happened to her, and in June 2026 the Johannesburg Labour Court told her, in effect, that being told you are overqualified is not against the law. The case is small in size but wide in what it leaves unsaid, and that gap is worth a closer look.

The facts

Nkhwatshirema applied for a horticultural assistant post with Transnet Freight Rail in Vryheid back in 2013. She was interviewed alongside two other candidates and was found competent, yet she scored lower than the eventual appointee on oral communication, administrative skill and problem solving. When the outcome did not arrive as quickly as she hoped, she began phoning the company herself, and in one of those calls she says she was told she would soon have good news. She resigned from her existing job and got ready to move. Months later she was told, plainly, that she had not been appointed because someone else was simply the stronger candidate.

She then sued for unfair discrimination, though even at trial she struggled to say exactly what ground the discrimination rested on. Once pressed, the case that had been pleaded was this: she believed she had been passed over for being overqualified, holding a bachelor’s degree in agriculture for a post that did not call for one. Yet during cross-examination, something else slipped out. She suggested, for the first time and without having pleaded it, that her age might have been the real reason she was not appointed. The court noted this shift and set it aside on procedural grounds alone, since a claimant cannot introduce a new basis for her case partway through a trial. What her age actually was, and whether it had any bearing on the decision, was never explored.

What the court found

The judge, Daniels J, was unconvinced on almost every front. The promise of good news was rejected as improbable, since companies rarely make firm commitments only to abandon them without cause. More importantly, the court turned to the law itself. Qualifications do not appear anywhere in the list of grounds set out in section 6(1) of the Employment Equity Act, so the claim had to rest on the residual category of an arbitrary ground. To succeed there, the applicant needed to show that the decision was irrational, that it amounted to discrimination, and that it was unfair, drawing on the established test that an arbitrary ground must touch a personal attribute, threaten dignity and entrench disadvantage.

None of that was shown. The court accepted that employers are entitled to weigh up a candidate’s fit for a role, including a worry that someone overqualified might treat the job as a stepping stone rather than a destination. Screening people out on that basis was found to be a sensible business judgement, not a capricious one, and so the claim failed.

Where the reasoning leaves an opening

Taken purely on its own terms, the judgment is sound. The statute does not ban every kind of workplace differentiation, only discrimination that is unfair and tied to a protected or arbitrary ground touching dignity. What is striking, though, is that the case came close to a very different argument and never got there. The applicant herself gestured towards age partway through the trial, and the court had every reason to leave that gesture alone, since it had not been pleaded and could not fairly be tested so late. But the fact that the thought surfaced at all, in her own words and under her own steam, is telling.

Overqualification and age are frequently entangled. Workers accumulate degrees, certificates and years of experience simply by virtue of having worked longer, so a candidate flagged as overqualified is very often, though not always, a candidate on the older side of the field.

When an employer says someone is overqualified, that phrase can function as a polite stand-in for a much less polite thought, namely that the person is older than the employer wants, presumed less flexible, or expected to leave once something better comes along. Age is, of course, one of the grounds expressly listed in section 6(1). A claimant who frames her case around qualifications alone, as Nkhwatshirema did in her pleadings, will find that door closed, because qualifications by themselves are not a recognised ground. A claimant who pleaded age from the outset, and who could show that overqualification was doing duty as a stand-in for it, might have walked through a very different door.

This is not a criticism of Daniels J, who ruled correctly on the case actually pleaded and the evidence actually led, and who cannot be faulted for declining to rule on a ground raised too late to be tested. It is instead a note of caution for practitioners and employers alike.

Reasons given for rejecting a candidate are rarely scrutinised for what sits beneath them, yet the language of overqualification deserves exactly that scrutiny, and this case shows how easily the real issue can surface too late to matter. Future litigants, and future courts, would do well to ask not just whether a stated reason sounds sensible, but whose interests that sensible-sounding reason quietly protects. DM