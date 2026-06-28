When accountability fades, democracy pays the price

The real question facing South Africa is no longer whether President Cyril Ramaphosa can politically survive the mounting pressure surrounding his administration. The more profound and consequential question is whether the Constitution and the principle of accountability will survive the political manoeuvring increasingly deployed to shield those in power from scrutiny.

South Africa’s constitutional democracy was forged from the painful lessons of an authoritarian past. Its architects understood that democratic institutions are not tested when leaders are popular, but when they are powerful. For that reason, the Constitution was deliberately designed to ensure that no person is above the law, no office is immune from scrutiny, and no political party can claim authority greater than that of the constitutional order itself.

The danger facing South Africa today is not simply the conduct of one president or one administration. Democracies rarely collapse because of a single leader. They weaken when institutions begin to abandon their constitutional responsibilities in favour of political expediency. Accountability does not disappear overnight. It fades gradually, often disguised as loyalty, stability, pragmatism, or party unity.

History offers sobering lessons. Institutions that fail to act when accountability is required inevitably create a precedent that future leaders exploit. Today’s exception becomes tomorrow’s norm. What begins as the protection of one political figure evolves into a culture where scrutiny is viewed as betrayal and oversight is treated as obstruction.

When accountability fades, corruption flourishes. Public resources become vulnerable to abuse because those entrusted with oversight become reluctant to exercise their powers. Citizens lose confidence that wrongdoing will be investigated impartially. State institutions become increasingly focused on protecting political interests rather than serving the public good.

Far-reaching consequences

The consequences extend far beyond politics. Investors become wary of uncertainty and institutional weakness. Economic growth slows. Public services deteriorate. Citizens become cynical and disengaged. Faith in elections declines because voters begin to believe that outcomes change faces but not behaviour.

Most dangerously, accountability’s decline creates fertile ground for populism and extremism. When citizens lose faith in democratic institutions, they often become susceptible to those who promise simple solutions to complex problems. The result is not greater accountability but deeper instability.

Parliament occupies a particularly important position in this constitutional ecosystem. It exists not to defend the executive but to hold it accountable. Members of Parliament swear allegiance to the Constitution before they swear allegiance to their political parties. The Office of the Speaker, in particular, carries a solemn obligation to protect the integrity of Parliament as an institution of oversight rather than allowing it to become an instrument of executive protection.

This is why the current moment carries significance beyond the fortunes of President Cyril Ramaphosa. The issue at stake is whether South Africa’s institutions will act according to constitutional principle or political convenience. The answer will shape public trust in governance for years to come.

For the African National Congress, the stakes are equally high. Political parties are judged not only by the leaders they produce but by the standards they uphold. The ANC’s greatest risk is not criticism from opponents. It is the growing perception that it struggles to distinguish between defending constitutional governance and defending individuals who occupy positions of power.

Arrogance and complacency

South African voters have demonstrated increasing impatience with arrogance, complacency, and perceived impunity. The electoral setbacks suffered by the ANC over the past decade reflect a broader demand for accountability and responsive governance. If voters conclude that constitutional principles are being subordinated to political survival, Local Government Elections 2026 may become another milestone in the party’s gradual electoral decline.

Ultimately, Ramaphosa may well survive the current political storm. Presidents come and go. Political careers rise and fall. Parties gain and lose support.

The Constitution, however, is meant to endure.

If accountability survives, South Africa’s democracy will emerge stronger regardless of who occupies the Union Buildings. If accountability fades, the country will lose something far more valuable than a presidency. It will lose a measure of the constitutional promise upon which its democratic future depends.

The true test before South Africa is therefore not whether a president survives scrutiny. It is whether the institutions designed to protect democracy remain strong enough to withstand the temptation to avoid it. DM