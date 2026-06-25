The hidden neuroscience behind workplace feedback

There are few things in modern work life that trigger as much dread as a performance review. They aren’t just uncomfortable; they can feel like a full-blown danger response to our identity and sense of safety.

In South Africa’s high-pressure and economically uncertain work environment, performance reviews can feel less like professional development and more like survival exercises. Understanding why this might be can be the key to making them effective workplace tools instead of anxiety-provoking processes that are often perceived as a waste of productive time.

Most of us don’t talk about how threatened we feel about feedback, but we feel it in our bodies. Before or during reviews we may experience racing hearts and tight chests which may lead to shallow breathing. There’s a strange mix of defensiveness and anxiety that we can feel like cold and hot sensations throughout our bodies, even before the meeting starts.

And here’s the fascinating truth: these physical reactions aren’t weaknesses. It’s biology.

When we receive negative feedback, the brain doesn’t neatly categorise it as helpful information. Instead, it often treats it as a stress response; not unlike hunger, pain or even physical danger. Which raises an important question: If feedback is meant to help us grow, why does it so often shut us down?

The brain on feedback: why criticism feels like an attack

Neuroscientist David Rock introduced the Scarf model to explain how the brain processes social interactions. His research shows that social pressures, like criticism or exclusion, activate the same neural pathways as physical threats. In other words, our brains don’t clearly distinguish between “you did this wrong” and “you’re in danger”.

When we feel in danger, the amygdala, the brain’s early warning system, kicks in. The result is what’s called the amygdala hijack. This is when the amygdala triggers the sympathetic nervous system, which inhibits the executive functions of the prefrontal cortex.

This is why feedback sessions so often derail. It’s not that people are unwilling to listen, it’s that, neurologically, once their sympathetic nervous systems (the four Fs; fight, flight, freeze and fawn) have been activated, their ability to process is significantly reduced, if not fully stunted.

Rock identified five domains that trigger this stress response: status, certainty, autonomy, relatedness and fairness. In South African workplaces, each of these plays out in uniquely complex ways.

Status, our relative importance to others, is directly affected by criticism. It tells the brain: “You are less valuable than you were five minutes ago.” In order not to activate a status defensive state, instead of saying “You did this wrong”, the manager can say: “I’d love your experience/expertise/input on how we can improve this.”

In many Western contexts, status is about individual standing; am I outperforming my peers? But in SA, status is often deeply tied to relationships and the philosophy of Ubuntu: I am because we are.

Public criticism, especially in a group setting, doesn’t just affect the individual, it can trigger a collective discomfort across the team. What might be intended as constructive feedback can feel socially isolating, even humiliating.

When it comes to certainty, which is the brain’s attempt to create predictable patterns, feelings of safety and certainty are created. Few phrases are as anxiety-inducing as: “We need to talk later.” In that gap between the message and the meeting, the brain fills in the blanks, usually with worst-case scenarios. The manager can rather ask: “Are you available at 2pm to talk about the report you sent me yesterday?”

Uncertainty

In a country with a history of one-way communication, mostly as instruction or reprimand, economic instability and job insecurity, uncertainty carries even more weight.

Autonomy is another fault line identified by Rock. It presents in the form of us wanting control over our environment and choices. SA’s corporate culture still carries elements of high power distance, shaped by both traditional hierarchies and the legacy of colonial and apartheid-era structures. It’s not uncommon for employees to nod along in silence during feedback sessions, not because they agree, but because they feel they can’t challenge authority.

For managers, remember that micromanagement and over-instruction kill autonomy. Try to give your team members options and some creative freedom. Actively lower your status during performance reviews by sitting at a 90-degree angle instead of directly across from the feedback recipient.

Relatedness is the sense of safety with others. Feedback that feels cold, overly clinical, or culturally tone-deaf can quickly signal “you don’t belong here”. Managers can build a relatedness bridge by acknowledging your team’s shared goal: “We all want this project to succeed.” Eye contact and cultural sensitivity are good starting points to build relatedness.

Fairness is the perception of being treated justly and is imperative for strong workplace relationships. When employees believe standards are inconsistently applied, the brain’s danger response kicks in. Clearly communicating standards and applying them consistently are essential to building trust and for creating a fair working environment.

Keep in mind that communication is a two-way street. It involves both talking and listening. Managers who listen to input are seen to be a lot fairer than those who apply old hierarchical workplace management styles of “the big boss speaks” and you do what you’re told.

At the nervous system activation point, something critical happens: people stop processing. We often interpret lack of appraisal feedback as resistance; “they’re not taking the feedback on board”. But in reality, they may have been cognitively unable to absorb the information and therefore cannot apply what they didn’t hear. Written feedback, with set-out goals, measurements and deadlines after appraisals may be a good way to overcome this hurdle.

The shift from threat to growth

Seeing how feedback naturally triggers a stress response, the goal isn’t to push harder, but to work on creating safety in this sensitive space specifically and in the workplace generally.

This is where the work of Harvard Business School Professor, Amy Edmondson, becomes essential. Her research on psychological safety shows that people can only engage with difficult conversations when they feel safe from humiliation or punishment.

Importantly, psychological safety isn’t about being nice or lowering standards. It’s about creating an environment where honesty and accountability can coexist without fear.

Edmondson’s research found something counterintuitive: high-performing teams report more mistakes, not fewer. Not because they fail more, but because they feel safe enough to talk about failure and therefore learn from it. In contrast, teams with low psychological safety operate in silence.

How to give feedback that works

If managers want feedback to land, they need to rethink how they approach it.

Start small. Try something as simple as a “micro-request”. “Do you have five minutes to talk about yesterday’s meeting?” can restore a sense of autonomy and reduce the shock factor of a “we need to talk” summons. Clarity also matters. Replace vague, open-ended anxiety-provoking statements with specificity: inform what the conversation is about, and why.

Language plays a bigger role than we often realise; overly formal or clinical language can create distance. A more conversational tone, used appropriately, can lower defensiveness and create a sense of shared purpose.

Keep the balance between positive and critical feedback in mind. Research suggests the brain needs roughly four positive signals to remain open to one piece of criticism. This isn’t about sugar-coating; it’s about maintaining a sense of status and belonging so the feedback can be heard and absorbed.

Perhaps most importantly, shift from feedback to feed-forward. The past can’t be changed, but the future can be influenced. “Next time, try this” is far less threatening than “you got that wrong”. It also creates a sense of hope for future growth, rather than being stuck in the past.

Receiving feedback: a skill we rarely teach

While much of the focus has been on managers, receiving feedback is its own discipline; one rooted in emotional regulation.

The first step is recognising the body’s response. That surge of adrenaline, the urge to defend or shut down, is automatic. But it doesn’t have to dictate what happens next. One useful technique is labelling, like telling yourself: “I’m feeling defensive right now.” Research shows that naming emotions activates the brain’s logical frontal cortex back online, and helps calm the survival response, by toning down the amygdala.

What helps immensely before a scheduled performance appraisal or feedback session is to prepare for it. Be aware of your strong points and how you use them to perform above the call of duty. Use knowledge of your weak points to come with helpful suggestions on how to cooperatively address them.

A further preparation point is to know the terms of your employment contract and your job description. These, especially your contract, are legal documents that are lawfully binding. Ensure that your appraisal is in line with these documents.

It also helps to remind yourself that feedback is not a lion attack. It is not a physical threat. It may feel like it, but keep on telling yourself that you are safe.

One can also use what is called the “wait and weight” approach. Don’t respond immediately. Give your brain time to settle. Ask for time to think about it and revert. Then assess the feedback: How credible is the source? Is this a recurring theme? Not all feedback carries equal weight.

Curiosity is a powerful antidote to defensiveness. Instead of arguing, ask: “What would good look like in this situation?” or “Can you give me an example?” Curiosity pulls the brain out of survival mode and back into problem solving.

Try to separate identity (who) from behaviour (do). Feedback about your work is not a verdict on your worth. We are not bad people; we just did not perform to expectation in this regard. A further action on how to build this separation is by creating a resilience portfolio. This is to prioritise work-life balance, so that if something goes wrong at work, our lives do not collapse. We still have our family and hobbies that can support our resilience.

Growth, not judgement

It’s important to be mindful of Stanford Psychologist Carol Dweck’s concept of the growth mindset.

A fixed mindset interprets feedback as a judgement: you either have it or you don’t. A growth mindset sees feedback as data; information you can use to improve. The difference is subtle but powerful. The power of yet is a game-changer; “I can’t do this” becomes “I can’t do this yet.” That single word “yet” turns a dead end into part of the process.

Rethinking feedback altogether

At its core, feedback isn’t just about performance. It’s about relationships, identity, and belonging. Handled poorly, it triggers fear, defensiveness and disengagement. Handled well, it becomes one of the most powerful tools for growth, both individual and organisational. This requires a shift in mindset. From judgement to curiosity. From hierarchy to collaboration. From danger to safety. Because if the brain feels under attack, no amount of constructive feedback will land.

When it feels safe, that is where learning begins. DM