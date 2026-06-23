To truly recover, SA must trade GDP statistics for inclusive growth

South Africa’s economy grew by 0.5% during the first quarter of 2026. For economists, this means the economy expanded rather than contracted. For ordinary South Africans, however, the more important question is a simple one: what does this growth mean for me?

For many households, particularly in rural communities, townships and informal settlements, the answer may be: very little. Too often, economic discussions are confined to quarterly statistics, financial markets and technical policy debates. While these indicators matter, they do not always reflect the lived reality of ordinary South Africans. A growing economy means little to a young graduate unable to find work, a small business struggling to access finance, or a rural household trying to build a livelihood from subsistence farming.

Agriculture and finance were the main contributors to growth during the first quarter, while manufacturing contracted. This tells us that certain sectors of the economy are performing, but others continue to struggle. It also reminds us that economic growth remains uneven and insufficient to address the country’s deep unemployment crisis .

South Africa’s economic outlook is also shaped by developments beyond its borders. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East serves as a reminder that global events can have direct consequences for local households. Rising oil prices often translate into higher transport costs, increased food prices and renewed inflationary pressure, placing additional strain on families already facing a high cost of living.

These developments reinforce an important lesson: South Africa cannot control global events, but it can strengthen its resilience to external shocks. A diversified economy, stronger local production, improved energy security, efficient logistics networks and a thriving agricultural sector all help reduce vulnerability during periods of global uncertainty.

Countries that build strong domestic economies are better positioned to weather international turbulence. Therefore, South Africa’s long-term economic success will depend not only on responding to global developments but on strengthening the foundations of growth at home.

Furthermore, the challenge facing South Africa is not simply one of growth. It is one of inclusion.

For many South Africans, especially young people, economic growth is meaningful only when it translates into employment, entrepreneurship and improved living conditions.

Youth development

This question is particularly essential as we observe Youth Month . South Africa has one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the world. Every year, thousands of young people leave schools, colleges and universities hoping to build meaningful futures, only to encounter an economy that is not creating opportunities at the pace required.

Economic growth that fails to absorb young people into productive activity ultimately weakens social cohesion and undermines confidence in the future.

This is why youth development cannot be treated as a standalone social programme. It must be viewed as an economic priority.

Young South Africans need pathways into employment, apprenticeships, entrepreneurship and skills development. Greater partnerships between government, the private sector, TVET colleges and higher education institutions will be essential if South Africa is to prepare young people for participation in a rapidly changing economy.

At the same time, economic opportunity cannot be concentrated in major metropolitan centres alone.

Across rural South Africa, thousands of households participate in small-scale and subsistence farming. With targeted support, these activities can become engines of local economic development, food security and household income. Access to water infrastructure, agricultural extension services, markets and financing can help transform subsistence activities into sustainable economic enterprises.

Similarly, township economies remain one of South Africa’s most underutilised economic assets. Local entrepreneurs continue to demonstrate resilience despite infrastructure challenges, limited access to capital and regulatory obstacles. Unlocking township economies requires more than financial assistance. It requires functional municipalities, reliable infrastructure, safer communities and an environment in which local businesses can compete and grow.

The future of South Africa’s economy will not be determined solely in boardrooms, financial institutions or government departments. It will also be determined in villages, townships, farms, workshops and small businesses where millions of South Africans seek opportunities to improve their lives.

The real challenge for South Africa is no longer simply to grow. It is to grow faster, more inclusively and more sustainably. Until that happens, economic recovery will remain a statistic rather than a lived reality for millions of South Africans. DM