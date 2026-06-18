Judging a democracy in snapshots misses its history as it unfolds in motion

A young journalist files a column declaring that nothing in South Africa works, that the democratic project has failed, that there is nothing left to defend.

The column is written on a laptop, in English learned at a school the state built, by a graduate whose degree was paid through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), at a university that has climbed the global rankings across the democratic era – published to a readership reachable because the country has near-universal literacy and one of the most connected populations on the continent.

The column may be sincere. It is also, on its own terms, refuted by the conditions of its own existence. This is the danger of the single story: not that each sentence is false, but that the story has stopped being a film and is now frozen into a photograph, and a photograph cannot show motion.

The Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie named the mechanism in her 2009 address on the danger of a single story: the problem with a single story is not that it is untrue, but that it is incomplete – it makes one moment become the only moment, one angle becomes the whole.

SA is being narrated, at home and increasingly abroad, through a single story whose verdict was reached before the evidence was weighed, and whose great omission is the 30-year arc that produced the very platform from which the verdict is delivered. To read a country honestly is to read it as the African National Congress’ own analytical tradition has always insisted it be read: not as a snapshot, but as motion through stages, contradictions resolving unevenly over time.

The single story is an analytical failure

The ANC did not inherit its analytical method from journalism. It inherited it from the theory of the National Democratic Revolution – a framework that reads a society not as a fixed state, but as a process, advancing in stages, carrying its contradictions forward and resolving them unevenly.

The concept of the two economies – the modern, integrated economy beside the marginalised, excluded one – was the ANC’s way of refusing the single number; it insisted that an average conceals a distribution, that a national figure must always be disaggregated to the household before it means anything. The democratic dividend, the developmental-state thesis, the language of phases and motive forces: these are instruments built precisely to defeat the photograph and recover the film.

Measured against that tradition, the single story of collapse is not too harsh; it is too lazy. It takes one frame – the queue, the outage, the headline – and presents it as the totality. It commits the analytical error the movement’s own tools were designed to prevent: it mistakes a moment in a process for the verdict on the process.

A serious reader, equipped with the disaggregating instinct of the two-economies analysis, does not ask “Is the country good or bad?” The question is malformed. The serious question is: “In which direction, at what rate, and for whom?” – and answered that way, SA’s three decades are unambiguous in their trajectory even where they are incomplete in their reach.

The single story commits a second analytical error beside the frozen frame: it judges a 30-year-old democracy against the standards of states three centuries into their own construction, and counts the gap as failure rather than as youth. No serious analyst measures a society against an abstract ideal and reads the shortfall as collapse; the disciplined measure is against the baseline the society actually started from, at the rate it has actually moved.

Read against 1652, or 1910, or 1948 – the real baselines of the South African state – the democratic era is not a story of decline at all. It is the fastest extension of dignity, services and citizenship the country has ever recorded in any comparable span of its history. The single story can only produce its verdict by quietly substituting an impossible comparator for the real one, and hoping the reader does not notice the substitution.

The distance travelled

The record is the evidence the single story must omit to survive. In 1994 the democratic state inherited a society engineered for a minority: roughly 36% of households with electricity, little more than half with piped water, the majority without a clinic within reach, in an economy that had just passed through its deepest downturn since the 1930s.

Three decades on, household access to electricity stands above 85% and piped water above 88% (Statistics SA, General Household Survey); life expectancy has recovered to above 65 years (Statistics SA, mid-year estimates); school enrolment is near universal and the social grant architecture reaches more than 28 million people (SA Social Security Agency). The economy roughly tripled in nominal terms – $140-billion in 1994 to $400-billion in 2024 – and approaches one trillion US dollars in purchasing-power terms (World Bank); in November 2025, S&P Global Ratings revised the sovereign outlook to positive.

The education record is the single story’s sharpest embarrassment, because it is the platform on which the single story is published. The state moved from a system designed to under-educate the majority to one in which higher education enrolment has more than doubled since 1994; one in which NSFAS has carried hundreds of thousands of first-generation students through degrees their parents were barred from imagining, and in which South African universities consistently place among the strongest on the continent in global rankings.

Every graduate who writes that nothing was built is, in the act of writing it, the thing that was built. Injobo enhle ithungelwa ebandla – the finest garment is sewn in the company of others. The democratic gains were not the work of one hand or one term; they were stitched collectively, across 30 years, by the broad movement that carried the constitutional order into being. That is precisely why they hold.

Flying past the unfinished agenda

None of this asks the reader to pretend the journey is complete. Unemployment remains too high, the cost of living presses on the household, and crime and the slow repair of local government are real and are felt daily – the queue outside the clinic the state built is a real queue. The “both-and” discipline of the ANC holds these two truths in one hand without dropping either: the record is real and the work is unfinished; the trajectory is real and the destination has not been reached.

But the unfinished agenda is not evidence that the project failed. It is the next phase of a project that is winning – the proof that the revolution has reached the stage where its remaining tasks are the harder, deeper ones of quality, inclusion and reach, rather than the founding tasks of building the state itself, which are done. A child who is not yet grown is not a failed child. A democracy still extending its gains to the last household is not a failed democracy; it is a young one, doing the longest and most demanding part of the work.

The instrument that finishes it

Here the analysis carries a political implication, and it should be stated plainly rather than smuggled. The gains were not accidents of history; they were produced by a developmental project with an author. The same instrument that took the country from 36% electrification to above 85%, from a barred university system to one that funds first-generation graduates, from pariah status to a positive sovereign outlook, is the rational vehicle for completing the work it began — not because loyalty demands it, but because continuity of a project that is demonstrably delivering is the conservative, evidence-led choice.

A story our country deserves

A country that tells only one story about itself will, in time, be governed by that story – and a country persuaded that nothing was built will discard the very instrument that built everything it now takes for granted. The single story is therefore not merely inaccurate. It is strategically self-harming, because it argues people out of the machinery of their own progress.

Afrobarometer’s Round 10 survey (May 2026) records a citizenry that is impatient, and impatience is the correct response to an unfinished task – it is the engine of the next phase, not the obituary of the last. The same survey records that nearly four in 10 South Africans still expect the economy to be better within a year: hope that has survived every hard season, because it is grounded in a lived memory of things that genuinely improved.

Iso liwela umfula ugcwele – the eye crosses the river even when it is in flood. Hope reaches the far bank before the body does; it always has. The work of the coming years is to build the crossing the eye has already made – to widen the gains until every household feels what the national figures record, and to tell the whole story, both true things, in one breath.

The distance travelled is real. The distance remaining is real. And only a movement that built the first distance is credibly equipped to finish the second. DM