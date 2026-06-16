At the end of May, parents and children across the Western Cape received the eagerly anticipated outcomes of learner admission applications for the 2027 academic year.

For many parents, the outcome was deeply disappointing, with thousands of learners not placed at any of the schools to which they applied because those schools were deemed to be “oversubscribed”. This means that all of the schools to which they applied had reached capacity and were unable to accommodate additional learners.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) requires parents to use an online application system, often submitting applications to more than 10 schools in the hope of securing a suitable placement.

The oversubscription battle

Where a learner is unsuccessful because a school is “oversubscribed”, parents may seek to appeal against the decision. However, appeals against oversubscription are generally considered where the learner admission decision was based on unfair or discriminatory grounds, among other reasons.

Even then, pursuing such an appeal is often impractical. If a school is truly oversubscribed, successfully adding another learner would simply result in an overcrowded classroom. This creates inherent contradictions in the very process of appealing against “oversubscription”. In such cases, the WCED may place the learner at another school where a place is available.

The WCED bears a constitutional and statutory duty to ensure that every child in the province has access to basic education and is meaningfully placed at a school. However, difficulties arise when placement decisions are made without meaningful engagement with parents and without providing reasons for the school selected by the department.

This is the critical point at which concerns about just administrative action emerge. Consequently, a family with no alternative options would be forced to accept placement at any school the department identifies as having available space.

A decision on school placement is not a trivial administrative exercise. Parents and learners do not apply to schools at random. They carefully consider factors such as the distance between home and school, transport availability and costs, language of instruction, school culture, safety, special educational needs and whether siblings are already enrolled at a particular school.

These factors have a direct impact on a learner’s educational experience and well-being.

When all the learner’s preferred schools are “oversubscribed” and the department exercises its discretion to place the learner at an alternative school, that decision can have significant consequences for both the learner and their family.

It therefore constitutes administrative action and must comply with section 33 of the Constitution, which guarantees everyone the right to administrative action that is lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair. The Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (Paja) gives effect to section 33 of the Constitution and seeks to ensure that public power is exercised fairly and transparently. It defines administrative action as any decision or failure to make a decision by a government body or public official that affects a person’s rights.

Fairness, transparency: Administrative justice

A decision by the provincial head of department (HOD) or member of the executive council (MEC) regarding learner placement, therefore, constitutes an administrative action. Such decisions are therefore subject to section 33 of the Constitution and Paja.

Because such decisions for learner placement materially and adversely affect the rights and interests of learners, they cannot simply be imposed without appropriate procedural safeguards. They must be lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair.

This is further reinforced by section 28 of the Constitution, which provides that a child’s best interests are of paramount importance in every matter concerning them. Decisions about school placement clearly fall within the ambit of the best interests principle.

As a result, the department’s responsibility extends beyond merely finding an empty desk for a learner. It obliges the decision maker to consider the individual circumstances of each learner and the practical consequences that a particular placement may have for the learner.

This is not to suggest that the WCED should consult every parent throughout the admissions process. Given the volume of applications received each year, that would be impractical.

However, at the very least, where none of a learner’s preferred schools can accommodate them and the HOD must exercise their discretion to place the learner elsewhere, procedural fairness requires that parents be given a meaningful opportunity to make representations on the available alternatives. Without such engagement, relevant considerations may be overlooked and parents are left with a choiceless choice: to accept or reject the department’s decision.

The department’s approach risks undermining the principles of administrative justice by excluding parents from placement decisions.

While section 3(3) of the South African Schools Act (Schools Act) obliges MECs to ensure that sufficient school places are available for every child in the province, this duty does not override the requirements of lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair decision-making. Ensuring access to a school place and complying with the principles of administrative justice are complementary obligations that must be fulfilled together.

Parents left out

Equally concerning is the absence of reasons for placement decisions by the HOD. Parents are informed that their preferred schools are “oversubscribed” and that their child has been placed elsewhere, but they are not told why that school was selected, the criteria applied or whether alternative options were considered.

This lack of transparency undermines a parent’s right to challenge the decision. Although parents may appeal against a placement decision in terms of section 5 of the Schools Act, such an appeal process has limited value if they do not know the basis on which the decision was made.

In effect, many parents are often forced to appeal blindly, without access to the reasoning behind the placement.

While the department’s obligation to place learners is crucial, this obligation cannot override a parent’s right to an administrative decision that is lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair.

Our concern is not with the existence of the power to make placement decisions, but with the manner in which that power is exercised. HODs and MECs must exercise fairness in decisions relating to learner placement, as school allocation profoundly affects children’s lives.

Decisions should not be reduced to a process where parents are merely presented with a final decision to accept or reject. Parents must be involved in the decision-making process.

Administrative justice demands greater transparency and meaningful participation, and nothing less should be expected from those entrusted with such authority. DM