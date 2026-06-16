The recent arrest of senior police officers – the brigadiers and generals to be precise – is a sign that the rot is too deep within the South African Police Service (SAPS). This is a living testimony that indeed a fish rots from the head.

The question is what could happen if an avalanche of these senior officers is convicted and sentenced to imprisonment or fined? Ideally, a conviction implies an automatic dismissal from the SAPS.

We have already witnessed the dismissal of Major-General Shibiri by the SAPS disciplinary committee.

Shibiri was entrusted with the responsibility of combating organised crime in South Africa, a responsibility which he took lightly.

It is a fact that there are many other senior officers who are currently suspended because of their alleged involvement in the awarding of the R360-million tender to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, and this may result in possible dismissal if they are found guilty by the SAPS disciplinary committee or by the court of law.

Undoubtedly, an avalanche of dismissals of senior officers could mean that other members would have to be expeditiously appointed and subsequently promoted to fill the gaps, because a leadership vacuum may lead to the further collapse of the semi-paralysed institution.

Moreover, people who are appointed in acting capacity are usually afraid to make decisions, so they can be appointed only for a short period of time.

Appointment methodology at the SAPS

The question is what methodology should be used to ensure new senior SAPS appointees are fit for purpose and are not linked to those who might have been incarcerated or dismissed?

There could be more senior officers who are in cahoots with criminal cartels and other criminal networks in the organisation.

Cartels always ensure that they have people in higher positions to protect them such as brigadiers, generals, prosecutors, judges, magistrates, lawyers or snipers recruited from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the SAPS Special Task Force.

Matlala stated during his testimony before the Parliament ad hoc committee that he pays his bodyguards or protectors R100,000 per month. He further revealed that among his bodyguards are former police task force members and special force members from the SANDF. It was further revealed by other witnesses at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that some senior SAPS officers were acquaintances (casual and mutual) of Matlala and others.

The capture of senior police officers and others by criminal cartels is mainly so that they can protect them (cartel members) from possible arrest and subsequent prosecution.

We also heard at the Madlanga Commission about criminals who would call senior police officers when they were facing arrest. For example, if a cartel member was arrested at a road block or residence, they called a senior SAPS officer and would be released, and if caught with a consignment, that consignment would be released back to the “owner” immediately.

Lieutenant-Colonel Sebola gave the following example to the Madlanga Commission: while he was working at the OR Tambo International Airport, police confiscated a huge amount of dollars and handed the money to the South African Reserve Bank as per procedure. However, they were instructed to return the money to its owner.

The commission heard that when the arrest of a cartel member cannot be avoided, there is always an alternative person – prosecutor, magistrate or judge – who will ensure that the case is thrown out of court or the suspect is exonerated.

The point is that the many among the current crop of senior SAPS officers are contaminated and captured by criminals.

So, when appointing senior officers in future, it is imperative that such appointments must be based on merit.

The 2016 White Paper on Policing emphasises the “need for honest, competent and well-trained police officers with a strong focus on rooting out corruption within the SAPS”. The White Paper further underscores professionalism, integrity and accountability within the SAPS so that institutional integrity is upheld.

The security vetting process

The current security vetting process does not deal with the conduct of a person in an unbiased fashion. For example, the people or references to be interviewed about the candidate’s conduct at work (including at previous workplaces) are provided by the candidate. Moreover, the references are prepared by the candidate as to how they should answer questions.

This process does not investigate the conduct of a person after hours in their respective communities. A person could be good at work but a hard-core criminal within their community.

Perhaps it may suffice that the vetting officers randomly select a candidate’s references and visit them unannounced (where possible) for interviews. This could include interviewing community leaders (traditional leaders, ward councillors or church leaders) about the conduct of the candidate.

Lifestyle audit

It is also imperative that the potential candidates earmarked for possible promotion undergo a comprehensive and extensive lifestyle audit as part of the selection process so that ethical, credible and knowledgeable officers are appointed.

Failure to conduct a lifestyle audit could result in corrupt officers being appointed.

The National Policing Policy of 2025 states that in building a strong and ethical leadership, management and governance, the SAPS needs to be “led by competent leadership and management at all levels of the organisation with required skill set, knowledge and appreciation to police different communities each with its unique safety challenges”.

The policy document emphasises the proper and effective recruitment and selection of police officers in a manner that is unbiased and corruption free.

Therefore, the appointment of any senior officer selected to close the gap left by dismissals must be conducted meticulously and in a fair and professional manner.

Junior police officers look to their senior officers for inspiration, and therefore, senior officers must always lead by good example.

Currently, many senior SAPS officers are an excellent example of a bad example.

Reform and restructuring in the SAPS is inevitable. Therefore, correct decisions must be taken so the integrity of the SAPS is restored. DM



