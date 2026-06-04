South Africans have every reason to be angry about police corruption. The Madlanga Commission has heard evidence about drug cartels with political cover, a R360-million tender scandal, kidnappings and contract killings. A whistleblower was murdered. It is easy to say the whole system is rotten. It is also untrue.

Two professionals help to make that clear: senior KwaZulu-Natal Hawks official Karl Sander and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Sander chose the witness stand over the safety of silence. Under oath he described how organised crime tried to capture parts of policing and how honest investigators resisted. That choice was not theatre. It was the work of a career detective willing to put facts on the record and take the personal risk that comes with it. That is disciplined, methodical policing at work.

Mkhwanazi has become a reference point for steady command. He backs clean investigations, takes difficult operational decisions and sends a plain message to ranks and communities: do the job, follow the law, expect consequences when you don’t. In a period of hedging and mixed signals, consistent command integrity protects investigators, steadies morale and shows communities that professionalism still has a home in the South African Police Service.

Three truths follow from their example.

Integrity inside the SAPS and the Hawks is real and active. Corruption feeds on silence. Sander broke that silence, and Mkhwanazi’s leadership creates room for principled officers to do their work. Together they tell honest cops they are not alone and tell criminals that investigation will not stop at the first threat or favour;

Accountability is being driven from the inside as well as the outside. Commissions and task teams only move when insiders bring documents, timelines and context. Sander’s evidence turns rumours into testable claims, and leadership like Mkhwanazi’s helps to turn those claims into dockets that hold up in court. Institutions regain credibility one solid case at a time; and

Public trust must learn to discriminate. Blanket cynicism punishes the officers the country needs most. When communities assume every cop is corrupt, cooperation dries up, and that is exactly what organised crime wants. The better posture is discerning trust: back officers who show transparency and results, apply pressure where they do not, and insist on systems that protect the former from the latter.

How do we support this standard in practice?

Leaders must shield investigators and witnesses who surface uncomfortable truths with real security, career protection and zero tolerance for retaliation.

Oversight must be independent and properly resourced so honest officers have credible places to take evidence when chains of command are compromised.

Prosecutions must be timely and visible. When investigators put their names and safety on the line, the State must carry matters across the finish line. Convictions are the antidote to the idea that corruption cannot be beaten.

Communities should reopen channels with detectives and station commanders who earn trust. Share information, testify when safe and celebrate wins. Trust grows from visible outcomes and steady engagement, not slogans.

It is always possible to write another lament about a broken system. It is more useful to recognise those trying to fix it from the inside. Sander’s testimony does not erase the rot exposed before Madlanga, and Mkhwanazi’s command cannot alone purge every unit. What they prove is more important: professional, disciplined policing still exists; courage has not fled every station; there are officers who will trade comfort for the truth and leaders who will stand behind them.

Judge the police by what we demand and what we reward. If we demand integrity and reward it with protection, resources and promotion based on results, we will get more Sanders and more Mkhwanazis, and fewer headlines written by gangsters. If we surrender to cynicism, we hand the field to the worst among us.

Not all cops are corrupt. The honest ones are showing their faces and taking risks to remind us. Our responsibility is to make sure they are not standing there alone. DM