Africa must now shape the rules, not just react to them

As South Africa marks Youth Month and reflects on the role of young people in shaping our democratic future, it is worth revisiting a question that extends beyond our borders and across the African continent: who is shaping the future of Africa?

Africa Month cannot be reduced to an annual ritual of pride, symbolism and memory. It must be a moment of reckoning.

It should compel us to ask a difficult, but necessary question: is Africa truly shaping its own future, or are too many of our nations still forced into the posture of response, responding to crises not of our making, adapting to systems designed elsewhere and negotiating from positions weakened by historical injustice and present-day inequality?

In a world being reshaped by geopolitical war, climate instability, technological disruption, debt distress, mass displacement, rising nationalism and growing distrust in international institutions, how are we as Africans showing up to global conversations?

Mandela, the facilitator

South Africa’s efforts to convene and act as “iBhunga” – facilitating dialogue and peace-missions across the continent and world – should not go unacknowledged. This is a role that our founding democratic President Nelson Mandela, deeply embodied.

Dalibhunga, the name given to him at the age of 16, is understood to mean “convenor of dialogue” – and is a notion that has since been transposed in how we as a nation and indeed, as a foundation, understand our work.

But convening must never be mistaken for passive neutrality. To convene in the Mandela tradition is to create the conditions for truth, justice and accountability. It is to understand that peace cannot be built on silence, and that dialogue cannot require the erasure of suffering.

This is why, for instance, South Africa’s decision to bring proceedings against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) was so significant. It affirmed that international law must apply equally, and that the protection of human dignity cannot depend on the power of the state or people whose rights are at stake.

SA’s role as moral witness

It was a reminder that South Africa’s own history gives it not only the language of justice, but also a responsibility to act when that language is denied to others.

That same moral impulse is visible in the humanitarian flotilla missions to Gaza. Though civil-society-led, these missions have carried a message that resonates deeply with South Africa’s own liberation history: that solidarity is not abstract, and that as Africans we must not look away when civilians are trapped, displaced, hungry, and unheard.

South Africa’s role must be understood then as being more than just about diplomacy. It is a form of moral witness. It says that Africa must not remain on the margins of global conscience, nor should it enter global debates merely as a responder to crises defined elsewhere. Africa must shape the principles by which the world responds to injustice.

For too long, Africa has been expected to adjust. To absorb shocks, to carry burdens and to make peace with exclusion while others define the terms of participation. That cannot be the basis on which a continent of more than a billion people enters the future. Africa must shape the rules, not simply react to them.

A relevant legacy

This is why Nelson Mandela’s legacy remains relevant, not as a ceremonial reference point, but as a challenge to the present. Mandela did not stand only for reconciliation. He stood for courage, accountability, institution-building and the ethical use of power. He understood that democracy is not sustained by sentiment, but by the quality of leadership and the integrity of institutions. He knew that public life demands more than rhetoric. It demands service, discipline, humility and moral clarity.

Across Africa, millions of people continue to live in conditions that stand in direct contradiction to the promise of liberation: landlessness, water insecurity, poor sanitation, unemployment, weak public institutions, corruption and widening inequality.

That should trouble us because freedom that cannot be felt in material terms remains incomplete. We cannot call for justice in global governance while tolerating injustice in domestic governance. We cannot demand respect for African dignity internationally while public institutions fail to uphold dignity within our own societies.

Leadership is not tested by the elegance of its declarations. It is tested by whether people can live in safety, with water, with land, with shelter, with opportunity and with confidence that public systems exist to serve them rather than fail them.

The substance of freedom

This is why the question of land matters so profoundly. Across much of our continent, land is not simply a commodity. It is bound up with livelihood, belonging, identity, security and historical redress. The same is true of access to water, housing, sanitation and infrastructure. These are not peripheral development concerns. They are central to whether freedom has substance.

A society cannot speak convincingly about human rights while millions remain excluded from the material foundations of dignity. Nor can leadership claim legitimacy while leaving intact patterns of dispossession, spatial inequality and inherited exclusion.

If Africa is to shape the rules of its future, then it must begin by confronting the unfinished business of justice within its own borders.

That requires more than slogans or commemorations. It requires institutional courage. It requires policy choices rooted in fairness rather than expediency.

It requires capable states, ethical leadership and a willingness to govern beyond short-term political interest. It requires leaders who understand that public office is not a route to status, but a duty to enlarge the conditions under which others may live freely and fully.

Young Africans

There is reason for hope. Across the continent, young Africans are refusing the politics of passivity. They are organising around governance, climate justice, anti-corruption, gender equality, democratic reform and economic inclusion. They are asking harder questions of power. They are less interested in liberation as mythology and more interested in freedom as lived fact.

That should not be feared. It should be embraced. A continent that sidelines its young people is not preparing for the future; it is retreating from it.

Africa Day should therefore be both reflection and resolve. Reflection on the distance travelled. Resolve about what remains unfinished. The task before us is not merely to celebrate independence, but to deepen freedom. Not merely to invoke dignity, but to make it real. Not merely to participate in global systems, but to influence them with confidence, seriousness and purpose.

Africa must shape the rules because the stakes are too high for the continent to remain on the receiving end of history.

That responsibility belongs not only to governments, but also to institutions, civil society, intellectuals, activists and citizens. In the end, the future of Africa will depend on whether its leadership has the courage not only to speak about justice, but to govern in ways that make justice visible in the lives of its people. DM