The SARS penalty trap — how institutional reporting errors punish blameless taxpayers

Withdrawing money from a pension fund should be a straightforward, regulated process. Yet for some, what begins as a legitimate financial transaction can spiral into months of tax penalties. The question is whether this is an isolated administrative failure or whether other South Africans are quietly finding themselves trapped in the SA Revenue Service’s (SARS’) penalty machinery because of reporting errors.

When a withdrawal becomes a liability

In 2023, I withdrew money from a pension fund managed by Discovery. The withdrawal itself was uneventful. The problem arose when Discovery submitted the wrong “source code” to SARS — the classification that tells the tax authority what type of income is being reported.

Because of this misclassification, SARS has not been able to process my ITR12 tax return . Instead, the system has treated me as though I have failed to submit, issuing monthly fines for non‑submission. Each penalty arrives automatically, indifferent to the fact that the error lies not with me but with the reporting chain between the pension fund and SARS.

Discovery has repeatedly assured me that the matter is being rectified. Months later, nothing has changed. My broker, who facilitated the withdrawal, has tried to intervene. At the call centre, both of us have been met with offers of assistance and promises of action, but those promises have not translated into resolution.

The mechanics of the error

To understand why this matters, it helps to know what a source code is. SARS uses codes to classify income, namely salary, pension, lump‑sum withdrawal, investment return, and so on. Each code triggers a specific tax treatment.

When a pension withdrawal is coded incorrectly, SARS’ system cannot reconcile the transaction with the taxpayer’s return. The return is effectively blocked. The taxpayer is then penalised for non‑submission, even though submission is impossible until the error is corrected.

This is not a matter of a missing form or a late filing. It is a structural glitch: the system punishes the individual for an institutional mistake.

The result is a Kafkaesque loop. The taxpayer is fined for failing to submit. The taxpayer cannot submit because the institution has misreported. The institution promises correction but delivers delay. SARS continues to fine.

There is no mechanism to suspend penalties while the error is being resolved. The taxpayer is left carrying the cost of institutional inertia.

Is this a wider problem?

Here lies the bigger question: is this a rare anomaly, or does it reveal a deeper fragility in the retirement and tax system?

South Africans frequently draw on pension savings in times of crisis like unemployment, medical emergencies, or the economic shocks we experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic. If reporting errors are not uncommon, then many could be exposed to penalties through no fault of their own.

How many taxpayers have faced unexplained fines while waiting for institutions to correct their submissions? How many have accepted penalties as unavoidable, unaware that the fault lies elsewhere?

The role of brokers and intermediaries

Brokers are meant to be the bridge between individuals and institutions. Yet in this case, the broker has been as powerless as the client. Discovery’s systems remain opaque, and SARS’ processes unforgiving.

This raises a question of consumer protection. Who advocates for the individual when both the financial institution and the tax authority are unmoved? Brokers can escalate, but they cannot compel correction.

Trust in financial institutions is already fragile in South Africa. Corporate scandals, mismanagement and opaque practices have eroded confidence. When pension withdrawals lead to tax penalties, that trust is further undermined.

Administrative justice is a constitutional principle. Citizens should not be punished for the failures of institutions. Yet the current system allows penalties to accumulate even when the taxpayer is blameless.

Transparency and accountability are missing. Why aren’t errors flagged and corrected immediately when they are received by SARS? Why can’t SARS flag the financial institution immediately to rectify the error?

Other jurisdictions offer instructive contrasts. In some countries, tax authorities suspend penalties when errors are acknowledged by institutions. The burden is shifted back to the source of the error, not the individual.

South Africa’s system lacks such safeguards. The taxpayer remains exposed, even when the fault is institutional.

Beyond the technicalities, the human cost is real. Monthly fines erode savings. They create stress and uncertainty. They undermine confidence in retirement planning.

For those already vulnerable, such as retirees, unemployed individuals and families facing medical crises, the penalties are not just numbers on a statement. They are blows to financial stability.

A call to action

This is not simply about one pension fund or one taxpayer. It is about the resilience of the system.

SARS and financial institutions must establish a joint mechanism for rapid error correction. Penalties should be suspended when the fault lies with institutional reporting. Brokers should be empowered to escalate and resolve errors on behalf of clients.

Most importantly, taxpayers should be informed of their rights. They should know that penalties are not inevitable when errors are institutional.

What should be a straightforward financial transaction has become a constitutional issue of fairness. Pension withdrawals are meant to provide security. Instead, they can trigger penalties that punish citizens for the failures of institutions meant to serve them.

The question remains: is this an isolated case, or a hidden vulnerability affecting many? Until transparency improves, taxpayers will continue to wonder whether the system is protecting them or punishing them for its own mistakes. DM