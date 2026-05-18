South Africa’s housing debate has become trapped inside a dangerous illusion.

Every year, the government is asked the same question: “Why are fewer houses being built?” The implication is always that provinces are simply doing less. But what if the real crisis is not declining effort – but a funding model that has failed to keep pace with reality?

For years, the public conversation around housing delivery has focused almost exclusively on the number of units completed. Yet very little attention is paid to what has actually happened to the cost of building a dignified home, the expanding responsibilities placed on provinces, and the steady stagnation of available funding.

If we are serious about solving South Africa’s housing crisis, then we must first be honest about the mathematics behind it. In 1994, the government provided a housing subsidy of approximately R7,500 for a basic starter home of roughly 27 square metres. These homes were often little more than a single-room structure with a bathroom, basic roofing and minimal specifications.

By 2004/05, the subsidy had increased to just over R14,000 per unit. But even then, quality concerns remained significant. In 2009/10, the introduction of a 40 square metre housing standard represented an important step forward in restoring dignity to housing delivery. The unit cost increased substantially to approximately R55,706. Then came another major shift.

By 2014/15, the introduction of the SANS 10400XA standards improved energy efficiency, insulation, plastering, ceilings, and broader quality requirements. This was unquestionably the right thing to do. But it also pushed the subsidy cost to over R110,000 per unit.

Global inflationary pressures

Today, the subsidy sits at nearly R184,000 per unit – and further increases are expected due to global inflationary pressures, material cost escalation and new specification adjustments. This tells a very important story. The homes we build today are fundamentally different from the homes built in 1994. They are larger. Safer. More dignified. More compliant. And more expensive.

Yet while housing specifications evolved, grant allocations to provinces largely did not. This is the uncomfortable truth few people are willing to confront.

In 2004/05, the Western Cape received approximately R457-million in housing grant funding. By 2010/11, that allocation had increased to roughly R1.95-billion. But thereafter, funding growth largely stagnated. Even as housing costs doubled. And then doubled again.

From roughly 2010 onward, provinces were effectively expected to deliver increasingly sophisticated housing products with an allocation that remained around the R2-billion mark. No business. No municipality. No family.

And certainly no government can indefinitely absorb inflation of this scale without consequences. The reality is simple: if the cost of a housing unit rises from roughly R55,000 to nearly R200,000, while overall allocations remain relatively static, fewer units will inevitably be delivered.

That is not political spin. That is arithmetic. But the challenge goes even deeper. Over the years, additional responsibilities were added to the same housing funding basket. Emergency housing. Informal settlement upgrading. Basic interim services. Asbestos roof replacement. Mud house eradication. Disaster response. Bulk infrastructure pressures.

Each of these programmes is necessary. Each responds to real human suffering. But every expansion of responsibility without corresponding increases in funding further stretches the system.

Impossible prioritisation decisions

At the same time, portions of national human settlement funding have increasingly been top-sliced toward national entities and alternative programmes. The consequence is that provinces are continuously forced into impossible prioritisation decisions.

Do we build fewer but better quality homes? Do we focus on informal settlement upgrading? Do we redirect funding toward basic services? Do we respond to disasters? Do we repair asbestos-ridden structures? Every decision carries social consequences. And every delay deepens public frustration.

This is precisely why SA needs a far more honest and mature conversation about housing delivery. The answer cannot simply be to demand “more houses” without addressing the structural funding reality underneath the system. Because the truth is that the current model is becoming increasingly unsustainable.

This does not mean the government must lower standards. In fact, we should reject the false choice between quality and dignity. South Africans deserve quality housing. They deserve safe communities. They deserve proper sanitation, roads, electricity and social infrastructure.

But if the national government expects provinces to deliver modern, dignified housing at scale, then the funding framework must evolve accordingly. This requires three urgent shifts.

Firstly, subsidy adjustments must become predictable and annualised.

The current pattern – where subsidies remain static for years before sudden catch-up increases – creates enormous instability for planning and project implementation.

Secondly, funding models must better recognise the realities of urbanisation, infrastructure costs and population growth in high-demand provinces.

And thirdly, SA must increasingly embrace infrastructure-led partnerships and alternative financing models to unlock delivery capacity. The state alone cannot close the housing gap. Public-private partnerships. Infrastructure financing facilities. Blended finance models. Catalytic land release. Pipeline-based planning. All of these must become part of the future housing delivery model.

Infrastructure pipeline

In the Western Cape, we are already moving toward this thinking. Through our long-term infrastructure planning framework, we are building a singular infrastructure pipeline that better aligns housing, transport, bulk services, schools, clinics and economic opportunity.

Because housing delivery cannot happen in isolation. A house without transport is exclusion. A house without economic opportunity is dependency. A house without infrastructure is incomplete dignity. This is why infrastructure matters. Not as an expense. But as an investment in confidence, dignity, and opportunity.

South Africa’s housing challenge is real. But slogans will not solve it. Honesty might. And honesty begins with acknowledging this: we cannot continue measuring housing delivery using 1994 assumptions in a 2026 economy.

Until we confront that reality, we will continue debating symptoms while ignoring the structural problem underneath. The future of housing delivery depends not only on how many homes we build. But on whether we build a funding model capable of sustaining dignity itself. DM