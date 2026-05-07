More than three decades into democracy, South Africa continues to grapple with the conditions necessary for meaningful economic participation, inclusion and social development.

While significant progress has been made, for many women and vulnerable groups, the ability to participate fully and safely in the economy remains compromised.

Gender-based violence and femicide continue to affect millions of South Africans, most often in the very spaces that should be safest, at home and within close personal relationships.

Its consequences, however, do not remain confined to the home. Gender-based violence and harassment (GBVH) also manifests within workplaces, and the effects of violence experienced outside the workplace are often carried into work environments, affecting productivity, morale and organisational stability.

What is required now is sustained commitment, coordination and action at scale.

It is time for corporate South Africa to be fully engaged. The scale of the crisis is stark.

No one is immune

GBVH cuts across income levels, professions and geographies. No segment of society is immune. Research by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) indicates that more than one in three South African women have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, most often at the hands of an intimate partner, family member or someone they know.

While women and girls are disproportionately affected, men and boys are also victims, underscoring the broader societal impact of GBVH.

Recent South African Police Service (SAPS) quarterly crime statistics continue to reflect the scale and persistence of the problem, with thousands of sexual offences and hundreds of murders recorded in a single quarter.

It is not only a social crisis. It is also a workplace and economic issue. The World Bank has estimated that gender based violence can cost countries up to 3.7% of GDP. In South Africa, the effects are visible in absenteeism, reduced productivity, increased healthcare costs and diminished participation in the economy.

For employers, GBVH is not a peripheral issue. It is directly linked to workforce wellbeing, retention, productivity and long-term performance.

GBVH Response Fund

A credible, well-governed funding vehicle to combat this scourge of violence already exists. The Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVH) Response Fund was established in 2021 by the International Women’s Forum of South Africa at the request of the Presidency and provides a structured vehicle to channel resources into high-impact interventions aligned with the National Strategic Plan on GBVH.

It has become an important bridge between government, civil society and the private sector, recognising that no single actor can address GBVH alone.

Now in its fifth year, the fund is a registered non-profit organisation governed by an independent board and comprising experienced leaders from business and civil society. It operates with stringent governance, due diligence and accountability measures, supported by leading professional services firms on a pro bono basis.

This matters, particularly for corporate South Africa.

Effective capital allocation depends on trust. The fund has been designed to provide that trust, ensuring that resources are deployed responsibly, transparently and for measurable impact.

Under-resourced

Yet despite this, the broader response to GBVH remains materially under-resourced relative to the scale of the crisis.

GBVH should form part of the “social” dimension of corporate ESG and impact reporting frameworks as a matter of course. As the World Bank has highlighted, the crisis carries significant and measurable economic costs.

We need to reflect not only on labour rights, but on the conditions necessary for meaningful economic participation.

No workforce can thrive where individuals do not feel safe.

Employers, therefore, have a critical role to play.

In 2024, the fund launched the Private Sector Coalition (PSC) Against GBVH , together with the JSE, ILO, Presidency, UN Women and the United Nations Population Fund, a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at mobilising corporate South Africa to take measurable action within organisations and across value chains.

The PSC moves beyond pledges to structured accountability. Member companies commit to adopting zero-tolerance workplace policies, aligning with ILO Convention 190 (C190) principles , and building internal capacity to identify, respond to and prevent GBVH within their workforce.

Corporate South Africa can leverage the PSC by becoming a member and embedding zero-tolerance cultures, gender-responsive policies and survivor support systems across workplaces. This includes strengthening internal responses through policies, support systems, leadership awareness and responsible value chain practices.

The call to action is clear

South Africa has demonstrated its ability to mobilise collective effort when required.

Addressing GBVH requires the same level of sustained, coordinated commitment.

If we are serious about building an inclusive and productive economy, then safety, dignity and freedom from violence, in our workplaces and at home, must form part of the foundation on which that economy rests.

The question is not only how South Africa grows participation in the economy, but whether enough is being done to ensure that all who participate in it can do so safely, fully and with dignity. DM