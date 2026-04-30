Loyalty for sale — how patronage networks captured the Zimbabwean state

Zimbabwe’s political economy in 2026 is less a system of institutions than a marketplace of transactions, a bazaar where authority is bartered through money, favours, jobs and protection. What passes for governance is not the impartial application of rules but a choreography of patronage, a transactional calculus that has hollowed out democratic practice, corroded the economy, and reduced citizenship to fragile dependency.

In this marketplace, loyalty eclipses competence, and public resources are siphoned into private networks of power. Contracts, fuel licences, mining concessions and land allocations are not instruments of development but tokens of proximity to authority, distributed as prebendal spoils to those who bankroll or shield the regime.

The consequence is a polity marked by inefficiency and corruption, where the ordinary citizen is perpetually precarious, excluded from recognition, denied ownership, and trapped in a cycle of invisibility.

Zimbabwe’s institutions are not decaying by accident; they are being deliberately repurposed , stripped of principle and redeployed as instruments of elite survival. What emerges is not governance but capture: a system that thrives on exclusion, sustains itself by keeping recognition perpetually out of reach, and normalises corruption as the very grammar of political life. In this order, the state is no longer a public trust but a private estate, parcelled out among loyalists, while the promise of liberation is betrayed by the furniture of permanent officials and the oligarchs who bankroll them.

Characters of the marketplace

At the centre of Zimbabwe’s transactional political marketplace stand figures who convert proximity to power into influence, wealth and legitimacy. Among them, Rutendo Matinyarare embodies a striking paradox: a diaspora activist who has functioned as a Zanu-PF–aligned agitator, shaping narratives that recast propaganda as patriotism.

His career illustrates the logic of prebendal politics, where activism claims moral purpose but is ultimately tethered to patronage. Matinyarare rose to prominence through his Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Movement , widely regarded as an extension of Zanu-PF’s campaign against Western sanctions.

He framed himself as a defender of sovereignty, yet critics long argued that his activism was underwritten by political and business elites. Alleged backing from figures such as tobacco magnate Simon Rudland points to a broader pattern of diaspora actors deployed to project state narratives beyond Zimbabwe’s borders. In this arrangement, activism becomes outsourced propaganda, sustained by financial and political incentives, yet his trajectory has recently fractured.

Once a vocal defender of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Matinyarare has turned sharply critical, describing the administration as mediocre and highlighting its limited infrastructure delivery. His claim that Zanu-PF owes him millions of dollars and a farm in compensation for past loyalty exposes the transactional core of his activism. Principle appears secondary as patronage is the operative currency. When rewards fail to materialise, allegiance dissolves.

The fallout has been volatile. Matinyarare alleges threats from within Zanu-PF, underscoring the risks of dissent in a system that demands loyalty. His rhetoric has escalated to the point of suggesting military intervention as a remedy for governance failure, an extraordinary pivot that reflects both personal grievance and broader factional tensions.

His activities in South Africa, marked by clashes with journalists and accusations of inflammatory rhetoric, further demonstrate how Zimbabwe’s political struggles spill into the diaspora. His evolution raises a central question of whether his dissent reflects conviction or merely the collapse of a patronage relationship.

His associate, Joshua Maponga, occupies a different but related space at the intersection of culture, religion and politics. A former Seventh-Day Adventist pastor turned proponent of African traditional spirituality and Pan-Africanism; he mobilises cultural legitimacy to reinforce political narratives. His sermons and lectures often echo Zanu-PF’s ideological framing, casting sovereignty and heritage as moral shields for state power. In doing so, he provides a cultural vocabulary that cloaks prebendal politics in the language of identity and historical justice.

Maponga’s shifting religious and ideological positions have rendered him one of the most polarising figures in Zimbabwe and South Africa. His oscillation between Christianity and African traditionalism is seen by critics not as a genuine philosophical evolution but as a calculated strategy to maintain visibility and relevance. This liminality — hovering between pulpit and shrine — has unsettled both Christian communities, who accuse him of abandoning doctrine, and traditionalists, who dismiss him as opportunistic.

Politically, his alignment with Zanu-PF has been unmistakable, particularly in his relentless emphasis on sanctions as Zimbabwe’s central problem, a narrative that conveniently deflects attention from the regime’s governance failures and entrenched corruption.

Pan-Africanist solidarity

Maponga’s prominence across Africa illustrates how diaspora platforms are instrumentalised to extend Zanu-PF’s ideological reach, projecting its narratives beyond Zimbabwe’s borders under the guise of pan‑Africanist solidarity. His interventions have not been confined to Zimbabwe and South Africa; he has imported himself into the politics of the Sahel, aligning with diasporan pan‑Africanists such as Arikana Chihombori , who have curiously promoted Burkina Faso’s coup leader, Ibrahim Traoré. In this way, Maponga situates himself within a broader continental theatre where cultural rhetoric is deployed to sanctify political upheaval, masking patronage ties beneath the language of liberation.

What emerges is a figure who thrives on ambiguity, leveraging religion, culture, and pan‑Africanist discourse to sustain relevance while tethered to the prebendal machinery of Zanu-PF. His trajectory exemplifies how narrative entrepreneurs cloak self‑interest in the garb of patriotism, weaponising identity politics to distort accountability and hoodwink citizens into mistaking propaganda for principle.

However, cracks have emerged here as well. Maponga has recently criticised the government’s inability to deliver basic services, signalling a departure from his earlier posture. Like Matinyarare, his dissent appears to coincide with the weakening of patronage ties, revealing the conditional nature of loyalty within Zimbabwe’s political economy. His controversies abroad, ranging from disputes with journalists to accusations of propagating divisive rhetoric, underscore the double-edged nature of diaspora activism: a tool of influence that can quickly become a liability.

Both figures illuminate the instability of a system where allegiance is transactional, and narratives are instruments of power. Their shifts from loyalists to critics do not necessarily signal ideological transformation; rather, they expose the fragility of relationships built on patronage.

If Matinyarare and Maponga represent the narrative dimension of Zimbabwe’s political marketplace, figures such as Wicknell Chivhayo , Kudakwashe Tagwirei , and Temba Mliswa illustrate its financial and operational mechanics. Chivhayo exemplifies the patronage financier, using conspicuous wealth, luxury cars, public giveaways and spectacle to cultivate loyalty, particularly among the youth. His visibility alongside regional leaders enhances his symbolic value, even as projects like the stalled Gwanda Solar initiative reveal the gap between display and delivery.

Tagwirei, by contrast, operates as a strategic broker. Through his business empire, he fuses economic power with political influence, dominating sectors such as fuel, mining, and agriculture. His role in programmes like Command Agriculture demonstrates how state resources and private interests intertwine. Tagwirei represents a more entrenched form of state capture, where economic monopolies reinforce political authority and vice versa.

Mliswa occupies a more ambiguous position as both critic and participant. Known for his combative style, he frequently exposes corruption while remaining embedded in the very networks he critiques. His political relevance appears sustained by the same patronage structures he publicly challenges, reflecting the blurred boundaries between opposition and complicity within the system.

Together, these actors reveal a political economy defined by exchange rather than principle. Narrative architects shape perception, financiers distribute resources, and brokers mediate access. Power circulates through networks of loyalty and reward, while institutions are subordinated to elite interests. For ordinary citizens, the consequences are stark: exclusion, precarity, and the erosion of public trust.

Zimbabwe’s political marketplace thus operates less as a system of governance than as a marketplace of allegiance. In this environment, ideology is often a veneer, loyalty is contingent, and dissent emerges not from principle but from the breakdown of patronage.

The costs we bear

This marketplace dynamic corrodes the very foundations of governance, replacing principle with transaction and foresight with improvisation. It privileges the immediacy of survival over the long horizon of development, elevates elite bargaining above institutional integrity, and rewards loyalty at the expense of competence. In such a system, the calculus of power is relentlessly short‑term, a perpetual negotiation of favours and protection that leaves no room for the patient cultivation of merit or the steady construction of durable institutions. Governance becomes a theatre of improvisation, where contracts, tenders, and appointments are distributed not to advance the public good but to reinforce the architecture of patronage.

The burden of this distortion falls squarely on ordinary Zimbabweans, who endure collapsed public services, futures foreclosed by systemic dysfunction, and the slow erosion of dignity. Schools become shells, hospitals decay, and infrastructure crumbles, while elites flaunt wealth siphoned from the very institutions meant to serve the people. What emerges is not simply inefficiency but a deliberate architecture of precarity, a system designed to keep citizens dependent, perpetually insecure, and excluded from recognition. The everyday Zimbabwean is trapped in a cycle of invisibility, while the state itself is hollowed out by the corrosive logic of prebendalism.

This is not accidental decay but intentional design: a political economy that thrives on exclusion, sustains itself by denying ownership, and normalises corruption as the grammar of governance. In this marketplace of capture, the state is no longer a public trust but a private estate, parcelled out among loyalists, while the promise of liberation is betrayed by the permanence of officials and the oligarchs who bankroll them.

Towards reform

Zimbabwe’s future cannot be entrusted to political profiteers masquerading as patriots, figures like Rutendo Matinyarare, Joshua Maponga and Temba Mliswa, whose loudmouth antics and opportunistic theatrics are loaded with selfish interests and tethered to the payroll of Zanu-PF elites.

Matinyarare and Maponga, divisive agitators in South Africa, have tarnished the image of Zimbabweans in the eyes of our neighbours, mocking the solidarity of a nation that has hosted us for decades.

Mliswa, meanwhile, thrives as a factional disruptor, oscillating between critic and defender, exposing corruption even as he feeds off the same patronage networks he claims to resist. Together, they sanctify prebendalism with the veneer of patriotism, weaponising spectacle, noise, and rhetoric to entrench elite dominance while ordinary citizens remain trapped in dependency.

Against this theatre of deception, the resilience of civil society and the assertiveness of diaspora networks now stand as the most credible counterweights to Zimbabwe’s entrenched patronage economy. Remittances, once mere lifelines of survival, increasingly carry political weight, tethered to demands for accountability and reform. Activists at home and abroad refuse invisibility, pressing for recognition, rights and systemic transformation.

The true cost of Zimbabwe’s patronage system is not only collapsed services or lost GDP, but it is the erosion of sovereignty itself. A state that trades legitimacy for loyalty and institutions for transactions forfeits its capacity to govern with integrity.

What is required is not incremental adjustment but a decisive rupture: a re‑anchoring of politics in principle rather than proximity, of citizenship in rights rather than favours, and of sovereignty in institutions rather than networks. Only then can Zimbabwe move beyond survival politics toward a future where dignity, recognition, and ownership are the foundations of democratic life.

The task falls to young people and adults alike: to reject dependency politics, to build independent civic platforms, to leverage digital activism, and to demand transparency with relentless resolve. The republic will not be rescued by profiteers or loudmouth proxies, but by citizens who insist that Zimbabwe belongs not to oligarchs or factional fixers, but to its people. DM