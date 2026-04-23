From celebration to sorrow on the passing of ’Me Mulalo Ndwa

It was, still is and always will be with profound shock and deep sadness that I was handed a graduation card G03 with the name of ’Me Mulalo Ndwa with a simple but chilling message: “Student passed away on campus today.”

’Me Mulalo Ndwa was scheduled to receive her Master’s qualification at the University of the Free State’s April graduation ceremony (the other is in December) held at 2pm on 17 April 2026 in the Callie Human Centre, Main Campus, in Bloemfontein.

She was one of the 777 (of a total 8,350 graduates) in that afternoon session, in number 12 of 14 groups to go on stage. From that moment on, everything was sombre and just a haze as I was handed the unenviable task of announcing her death to the congregation just before the singing of the national anthem as I ended the graduation ceremony.

The procession hastily went to Room 46, where her two brothers and her partner were being comforted and assisted. Her older brother explained to us that she had invited the three to Bloemfontein, where she booked them in a guesthouse overnight. With great excitement, the four of them proceeded to the parking lot of the university grounds near the graduation hall.

Heartbreaking news

She was already dressed and asked her brother to pass her the gown, hood and cap. Her brother just felt her weight lean towards the door of the front passenger seat. He quickly held her in his arms and noticed that something was wrong. They called for help from a member of the protection service stationed at the parking lot, who immediately summoned the ambulance that is permanently located at the entrance to the graduation hall. After about 15 minutes in the ambulance, the two paramedics broke the heartbreaking news.

The song that we opened the graduation ceremony with on the afternoon of Thursday, 17 April 2026, still rings in my ears:

Here and Now

In the quiet before the name is called

in the stillness before the light

we stand on years of unseen work

and step into this night

hands that studied through the dark

minds that stayed when doubt was near

every failure, every question led us here

this was never chance or favour

this was time and sacrifice

built in silence, shaped by patience

claimed tonight

we rise to know

we rise to serve

we rise beyond the moment

and what we earn

this is the work

this is the vow

we rise with purpose

here and now

hope was tested, fear was loud

still we chose to stand our ground

what we carried through the struggle

has a sound

not for praise

not for pride

but for truth

that lived inside.

Here and Now represents a powerful anthem about resilience, finding purpose through struggle and overcoming adversity – a commitment to living intentionally, overcoming limitations and making a difference. It emphasises growth, confidence and lifting others, transforming pain or challenges into meaningful action. This philosophy highlights that true success comes from aligned, value-driven living that empowers oneself and others.

’Me Mulalo Ndwa represents the hope, ambitions, aspirations and dreams of our 42,000 UFS students across three campuses (Qwaqwa, South and Main Campuses). The loss of a young life at a moment that should have marked the culmination of years of dedication and academic achievement is deeply tragic.

Her rich life confirms our belief that a new kind of youth is growing up in the world. An affinity of people living in every continent for whom the broadening of their curiosity is a major passion, and for whom education is never complete. Young people who are impatient with the slow pace of change in public life and who, while waiting for politics to enhance justice, believe that ordinary people can make big changes by improving the way they relate to each other daily life, and that the purpose of education is to keep your mind perpetually opened towards limitless possibilities.

Education

As both Benjamin Disraeli and JFK at different times and with different tones opined: “On the education of this nation does the success of this nation depend.” Especially in Africa, the true power of education is revealed when students are seen as whole humans – not only as learners but as individuals with potential that extends well beyond academic metrics.

Individuals receptive to lessons of diversity and shared journeys, accolades and meaningful impact, curiosity and mindfulness, thoughtfulness and supreme adaptability – stepping forward with both empathy and courage, exposure and potential, connecting learning with purpose, application and hard work, failure and growth, self-discovery, life, discipline, leadership and resilience. It is about a redefinition of identity and the art of the possible!

Our collective, deepest and most heartfelt and sincere sympathies and condolences on the tragic, sad and regrettable loss of ’Me Mulalo Ndwe! We can only imagine that there is no pain deeper than losing a family member. May the Ndwe family, friends, fellow students and the entire university community find comfort and strength in the legacy of her kindness and unwavering commitment to her learning and general goodness.

She shall grow old no more and will walk beside the Ndwe family every day unseen, unheard, but always near – still loved, still missed and very dear. Our collective prayers are with the entire extended family.

May Jehovah grant the whole bereaved family, clan, friends, fellow students and the entire university community fortitude to bear the loss – and that you will all also find strength in Jehovah’s abiding grace, healing and His never-ending supply of love.

He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. DM